Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Rev. Bernard R. McIlhenny, S.J., dean of admissions emeritus at the University of Scranton, blessed the more than 2,000 children’s books donated this year through the Panuska College of Professional Studies annual “Blessing of the Books” initiative. The books, donated by university students, faculty and staff, are distributed through area organizations. In the past decade, the annual book collection has distributed more than 30,000 books to children in need.

From left: freshman counseling and human services major Anthony Chesko of South Abington Township; McIlhenny; and Dr. Debra Pellegrino, dean of the university’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.