Abington Heights Band Booster Committee will sponsor the Bottles and Bags Bingo, which will be held on Saturday, June 3, at the Scott Township Hose Co., 1027 Montdale Road.

Featured designer bags will include Coach, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Michael Kors and more. There will be a 50/50 and specials and food will be available. All proceeds will benefit the Abington Heights Marching Comets trip to Disneyworld. Doors open at 5 p.m. Games begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 presale; $25 at the door and can be purchased at tickettailor.com, boosters@gmail.com or from any band booster.

From left: Gerri Roberts, Cathy Capwell, Tracey Davis, Lynn Lucash, Karen Purdy, Rose Fazio and Laura Sampogne.