Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Keystone College Players present their spring production, “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde. Performances will be on Thursday, March 30, at 3:30 p.m.; Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m. each evening; and Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m. in the Theatre in Brooks on the campus.

This farcical comedy features a cast of Keystone students with cameos from faculty and staff. The play is directed by Rachel Luann Strayer.

Subtitled, “A Trivial Comedy for Serious People,” Oscar Wilde’s most famous work pokes fun at the upper classes and the common conventions of England in 1895.

Ticket prices are $8; $5 for senior citizens, veterans, high school and college students, and Keystone faculty, staff and alumni; and $2 for current Keystone students. For more information, visit keystone.edu/performing-arts, email rachel.strayer@keystone.edu or call 570-945-8484.

Lady Bracknell (played by Kristy Keller, right) is not pleased that Jack (played by Kevin Burke, center) wants to marry her daughter, Gwendolen (played by Olivia Strunk, left).