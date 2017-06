Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The B.U.G. (Bringing Up Grades!) award winners for the Abington Heights Middle School in the third quarter were:

From left, front row: Tanner Mason, Sam Diaz, Andrew Rose, Donna Sherman, Jasmine Miller, Sunserray Lynch, Kayla Pardue, Jose Bretado and Dominic Potis.

Back row: Joshua Schneider, Kyla Dougherty, Norah Moon, Ally Katz, Madison Kayal, Hunter Gillow and Khush Mistry.

Also selected: Danny Rosenkrans.