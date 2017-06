Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Wyoming Seminary graduate Eamon Gibbons of Clarks Summit received the Theodore S. Abbot Language Cup, in recognition of his accomplishments in the study of international language, during the school’s commencement.

Prior to commencement, Gibbons received the President’s Educational Excellence Award and the Bradford Stuart Kline Award in biology. A Levi Sprague Fellow, he has been named to the dean’s list for the 2016-17 spring term. He is the son of James and Kelly Gibbons.