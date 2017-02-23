Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Isabel Hou, a Clarks Summit resident and freshman at Scranton Prep, received a Gold Key and is a nominee for the “Best in Class” American Visions Award at the regional Scholastic Arts and Writing competition. Her winning artwork, a mixed-media piece entitled “Eve,” is currently on display at Marywood University’s Mahady Gallery.

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards are the nation’s longest-running recognition program for creative teens in grades seven through 12. All works are evaluated through blind adjudication, first on a regional level and then nationally by a panel of creative-industry experts. This year, there were 1,061 entries from 31 schools and art programs regionally. Gold Key and American Visions artwork are forwarded to NYC for National Adjudication.

This is the third year Isabel has received a Gold Key for her artwork and the first for the American Visions nominee award. She was the only freshman nominated for the ‘Best in Class” American Visions Award.

She has studied with Diana Lombardi at the Abington Art Studio for almost four years. Isabel is a member of the Tennis and Science Olympiad teams at Scranton Prep.