Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Keystone College’s Linder Gallery, located in the Miller Library on campus, will host an art exhibit featuring works by Pennsylvania artist Eileen Kopelman depicting the historic Battle of Wyoming, also known as the Wyoming Massacre.

There will also be an opening reception for the artist on Tuesday, April 18, 4-6 p.m. Both the exhibit and the opening reception are open to the public and free of charge.

Taking place near Wyoming, Luzerne County, in 1778, the Battle of Wyoming is an important part of the history of Northeastern Pennsylvania. The battle was an encounter during the American Revolutionary War between American patriots and loyalists supporting the British and aided by Iroquois raiders. More than 300 patriots were killed during the battle, which served as an inspirational symbol in the struggle for independence.