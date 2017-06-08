Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) recently announced the winners of its 15th Annual “Protect Our Watersheds” art contest, with a sixth-grade student from Abington Heights Middle School earning a top spot. The company received approximately 660 entries from fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders across the commonwealth.

Abington Heights Middle School student Faith Bennett earned second place for eastern Pennsylvania for her artwork showing that “the power to save watersheds is in your hands.” The winning students each receive a Barnes & Noble gift card.

“The creativity we see from the children and their messages expressing the need to preserve our water sources is inspiring,” said PAW president Jeffrey McIntyre. “And the environmental education incorporated into this contest helps them better understand the importance of protecting our environment.”

From left: Marc Wyandt, Abington Heights Middle School principal; Janet Bennett, Faith’s grandmother; Denise and Mark Bennett, Faith’s parents; Scott Reiner, senior supervisor at PAW.