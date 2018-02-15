Article Tools Font size – + Share This



PreSchool Enrollment

Trinity Early Learning Center at Trinity Lutheran Church is enrolling students for their 3-year-old, 4-year-old and kindergarten readiness programs for the 2018-’19 school year.

The 3-year-old program meets on Tuesday and Thursday. The 4-year-old program meets on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and offers a morning or an afternoon class. The kindergarten readiness program is for children who will be 5 years old by Aug. 31 and are not going to kindergarten. The program offers 3-, 4- or 5-day options and meets from 8:45-11:45 a.m.

For more information, call 570-586-5590 or 570-587-1088.

Chips, Dips, ‘N Sips

The Abington Community Library will hold Chips, Dips, ‘N Sips, a night of wine tasting, dips and live music on Saturday Feb. 24, 6-9 p.m. An individual membership ($10) will receive one ticket and a family membership ($15) will receive two tickets to Chips, Dips, ‘n Sips. You must be 21 or older to attend. Memberships/ tickets are available at the Abington Community Library circulation desk.

Kindergarten Registration

Abington Heights School District will conduct kindergarten registration for September 2018 at all four elementary schools during the second week of March. Children must be 5 years old by Aug. 31 to attend Kindergarten for the 2018-19 school year.

At the time of registration, a birth certificate, proof of residency and current immunizations must be provided. Please contact the elementary school office within your area to pre-register and request a registration packet.

Registration will be held on the following dates:

• Monday, March 5, Clarks Summit Elementary School, 401 West Grove St., Clarks Summit. 570-585-7300.

• Tuesday, March 6, Waverly Elementary School, 103 Waverly Road, Waverly, 570-585-6300; Newton Ransom Elementary School, 1549 Newton Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit, 570-585-8300.

• Wednesday, March 7, South Abington Elementary School, 640 Northern Blvd., Chinchilla, 570-585-2100

Dean’s List

• Sahas Chandragiri of Waverly Township has been named to the fall dean’s list at University of the Sciences.

• Emily Sarno of Dalton was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Quinnipiac University.

• The following students earned dean’s list honors for the fall semester at Saint Joseph’s University: Lauren Fick of Clarks Summit, Sarah Jonsson of South Abington Township and Michael Noto of Waverly Township.

• Steven McKnight of South Abington Township was named to Susquehanna University’s dean’s list for the fall semester.

• Tyler Zimmerman of Clarks Green has been named to the dean’s list at Liberty University.