Clarks Summit resident Dr. Tanja Adonizio (pictured), associate dean for student affairs, at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, recently completed the Harvard Macy Institute scholars program for academic leaders in healthcare, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Partnering with her in the program was Dr. Michelle Schmude, associate dean for admissions, enrollment management and financial aid.

The Harvard Macy Institute is offered by Harvard Medical School Admission to the Institute’s Program for Educators in Health Professions is competitive and is granted to attendees submitting a winning project proposal. During the intensive 12-day program, attendees learn strategies and gain insight into “six major themes: teaching and learning; curriculum; evaluation; leadership; educational research; and information technology” and how to successfully implement their proposed plans.

The program Dr. Adonizio worked on is designed “to enable students to assess their own learning and to continually ask themselves what it means to be a doctor,” she said. “What we learned at Harvard Macy will greatly improve our plan. The tremendous ideas and feedback we received from the other attendees was almost overwhelming.”