Fourteen members of the 2016 Abington Heights football team were named to the 2016 EasternPAFootball.com All-Academic Team. The EasternPAFootball.com All-Academic Team recognizes players who excelled in the classroom and on the football field. In order to be selected to the team, each student-athlete had to be at least a sophomore in high school and had to meet certain criteria for cumulative GPA and participation. Listed below are the 2016 EasternPAFootball.com All-Academic Team selections from Abington Heights.

Gold Team (3.80 or higher GPA): Anthony Duboski, Tom Rothenberger, Ben Vale and Noah Braid. Silver Team (3.40-3.79 GPA): Brad Bauman, Nick Emmett, Colin McCreary, Tom Yocum, Nate Gronsky and John Rama. Bronze Team (3.00-3.39 GPA): Brandon Hardy, Jimmy Sweeney, Chase Overholser and George Tinsley.