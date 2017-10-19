Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Alexa Bolock of Waverly was elected to the Organization of Student Representatives (OSR) by Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s MD Class of 2021.

Class officers join the school’s Medical Student Council (MSC), which was established to advance the interests and well-being of the medical school and its current and future students.

The Medical Student Council of Geisinger Commonwealth represents the united voice of medical students and provides programs and activities, which support the school’s mission and core values. The elected officers of MSC work to strengthen existing bonds between students, faculty, staff and administration and to enrich the school’s educational excellence and student affairs programs.