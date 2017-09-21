Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Waverly United Methodist Church and its scholarship committee congratulate Tyler Johnson as this year’s scholarship recipient

This scholarship is established by the Waverly United Methodist Church in memory of Bonnie D. Huber (Helen Huber) and Ferdinand V. Grayson.

Recipients are chosen based on their scholarship ability, leadership qualities, Christian activities and service. Applicants are judged by the Waverly United Methodist Scholarship Committee contingent upon their college enrollment, participation in a United Methodist Church in Northeast Pennsylvania and a grade-point average of at least 3.0.

The amount and number of scholarships awarded each year is dependent upon the number of applications received and the monies available. Preference is given to active participants of the Waverly United Methodist Church.

Johnson is pursuing a degree in physical therapy at Clarks Summit University. He chose this major because of his interest in the inner workings of the human body and the potential to help those who have been injured or who are in the process of recovering from an injury.

Any student interested in applying for the Bonnie D. Huber (Helen Huber) and Ferdinand V. Grayson Scholarship for the 2018-2019 academic year can request an application by contacting the Scholarship Committee:

The Waverly United Methodist Church Scholarship Committee

PO Box 9

Waverly, PA 18471

Completed scholarship applications must be accompanied by a letter of recommendation from a member or pastor of the applicant’s church, along with proof of current enrollment in an accredited school and the applicant’s most recent transcript.