Don Brominski, business development director of UGI Utilities recently presented a check for $20,000 to Dr. David Coppola, president of Keystone College. The contribution will be used to fund the UGI Utilities Scholarship at Keystone.

“We are delighted and honored to accept this gift from UGI,” Dr. Coppola said. “Most importantly, these funds will be used to help our students continue their education at Keystone. We offer our sincere appreciation to UGI for its dedication to Keystone and the local community.”