Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The 25th anniversary Hook O’Malley 5K Run/Walk will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20, at McDade Park at 10 a.m. (registration 8:15-9:45 a.m.) Registration will cost $20 until Thursday, Aug. 17; registration on the day of the race will be $25. For more information, call 570-346-1828 or 570-341-7787. All donations benefit the American Cancer Society.

From left: Patrick O’Malley, Vincent O’Malley, Patrick O’Malley II, Mary Theresa O’Malley Ruddy, Emily O’Malley, Matt O’Malley, Leo Ruddy, Gene Reed, Jim Moran and Mary Jo Noone.