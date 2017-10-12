Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit, will hold a rummage sale on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13-14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Baked goods and lunch also will also be available, along with clothing, household items, toys and Grandma’s Attic, with antiques and collectibles. A half-price sale (excluding Grandma’s Attic) will be on Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 570-587-3206 for more information.

From left: Joyce LaRue, Carolyn Landsiedel, Marilyn Mirabelli, Sandra LaCoe and Bev Brown.