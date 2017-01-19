Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Members of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons were Salvation Army bell ringers during the holiday season. Recently the group gathered to recognize all those who served. A check for $5,000 was presented to Salvation Army Capt. Lawrence Shurtleff.

From left, front row: Harry Mumford, Warren Watkins, Trip Crowley, Noreen Thomas, Diane Calabro, Gail Cicerini, Gene Little, Chris Calvey and Leah Rudolph. Back row: Chris Selige, Steve Selige, Ed Nuzzaci, Carolyn Rose, Dave Griffen, John Petry, Capt. Shurtleff of the Salvation Army, Janice Bevacqua, Roger Mattes and Ned Connell.