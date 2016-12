Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Jim Pravlik (right) receives his second Rotary Paul Harris award from past district governor Gus Vlassis (left) at a recent Rotary Club of the Abingtons meeting held at the Ramada in Clarks Summit. The Paul Harris award is the highest honor bestowed by Rotary International on a member of a club. Pravlik has been a member of the Abingtons club for ten years and currently serves as cochair of the program committee.