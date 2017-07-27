Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Last week, as a crew, we were “turning back the clock” on a West Mountain property. Forty-five years ago, builders had pushed back the forest to create a buildable lot. But even if its clock is different than yours or mine, the forest always wins.

What once had been sunny areas, was now partial shade. What once had been flower gardens, was now a forsythia thicket. Where once only ferns had carpeted a terraced slope, sassafras and birch saplings now joined juniper and bramble in nature’s endless race not for the survival of the fittest, but for the absolute dominance of the fittest. (It is not just human robber barons who crave monopolies).

In this mix of settlers was a Rose of Sharon that had been artistically introduced to the property years ago. But it was no mere specimen anymore. Instead, this shrub was looking for the same recognition as its canopy neighbors. It was now a dozen feet high and wide, and the now-claustrophobic homeowner asked for a significant pruning. Since Rose of Sharon responds well to hard pruning, I obliged, and the plant is now not much bigger than a 55-gallon barrel.

But I didn’t merely halve it with my chainsaw. Instead, first, I moved around the base of the plant, looking for stems that were directed out rather than up. These base cuts significantly reduced the spread of the plant.

Next, I examined the oldest, interior stems: Were some of these expendable, and would removal open up space for younger stems?

Finally, I moved to the target height. At that point, I evaluated whether reduction cuts could exchange heavy, tall stems for their shorter, leaner secondary shoots. Then, having finished up my thinning process, I cut each remaining stem just above a bud, leaving each stem the same general height. I chose to cut each stem to an interior-facing bud so that as the bud sprouts, the plant will not immediately increase its spread.

Then I went home to our jungle arboretum and looked at the Roses of Sharon we inherited from the previous homeowner. Our Roses of Sharon (Hibiscus syriacus), are now in full bloom and are attracting bumble bees to pollinate their perfect (having male and female organs) flowers (see photo). As a member of the marshmallow family, reportedly, these flowers can be added to salads, the leaves can be cooked and used like spinach, and together the flowers and leaves can be used to make an antioxidant tea. But, as a native to Asia that spreads by seed and sets a deep and persistent taproot, Rose of Sharon is considered invasive in Pennsylvania. Invasive it may be, but as a beautiful hedge, noxious it is not.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.