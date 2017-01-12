Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Greek-American Grill, 540 Scranton-Carbondale Highway in Dickson City, was the small business spotlighted at a recent Lackawanna County Commissioners meeting.

The two-year-old restaurant specializes in Greek food along with Italian, American and dessert menu items. The grill, located on business route 6, is open Mondays through Thursdays, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Kapires family moved to this area from Staten Island, New York, and has been in the hospitality business for 42 years.

From left: Lackawanna County Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings, Angie and Steve Kapires and Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley.