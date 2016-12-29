Article Tools Font size – + Share This



C. S. Lewis observed that without any external moral authority, we do not even keep our own New Year’s resolutions. Resolutions are like setting an alarm clock when we are on vacation: We can set it for whatever time we want, yet when it rings we hit the snooze button anyway.

These inevitable failures reveal human nature, however, and not the worthiness of setting New Year’s resolutions.

New Year’s resolutions can become life budget talks: What do I want in life, am I headed in that direction, and how can I make adjustments to get there?

Interestingly, this opportunity for annual reflection — the changing of the calendar — is not the idea of the publishing industry that markets collections of 13 puppy photos with the new year stamped on them. Instead, calendars are a human reflection of an astronomical system that will continue even if we ourselves go extinct as a species.

As our earth home traces again its course around the sun, the changing of the year is external to us, but this cycle gives a unique opportunity to humans to take an internal annual inventory of the progress of our lives.

While I have never heard of a way to cut a human open and determine its age, it is well-known that trees mark the years with rings. Less well known, however, is the pattern of twig growth on trees that also marks the annual passing of time. Every year, a tree produces a new apical bud on the end of each twig. The bud is protected through the winter by a covering, called a scale. In the spring, when the bud bursts out of the scale, it leaves a scar that wraps entirely around the twig. So, it is possible to measure the age of the twig by counting the bud scale scars back from the end. By measuring and comparing the length between bud scale scars it is possible to determine more and less optimal years of growth.

But what about equatorial trees, where there is no winter? Do they have rings? Equatorial trees do have rings, although some are hard to find. And, the rings are determined not by summer and winter, but by the annual cycle of wet and dry seasons. Like measuring twig growth, tree rings are used forensically to study the interaction between a forest and its climate over time.

To research tropical rainforests, R. J. W. Brienen published a 2005 study of six species of Bolivian trees: Each species had rings by which the health of the forest could be studied.

So whether we choose to mark time or not, time is marked in our universe. As we look at our goals for a new year, can we resolve to invest in our natural surroundings, an investment with a return in wealth and wellness?

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.