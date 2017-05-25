Article Tools Font size – + Share This



What began as Decoration Day in the years following the Civil War has become what we know today as Memorial Day, a day to honor the men and women who made the utmost sacrifice while serving in the U.S. military.

Around the area, events are scheduled to honor the fallen. All events are scheduled for Monday, May 29, unless otherwise indicated.

Scott Township

“Women in the Military” will be the focus of the Scott Township Veterans Memorial Day Service, which will be held Saturday, May 27, at 10 a.m. at the Scott Township Municipal Building at 1038 Montdale Road. Members of Montdale Boy Scout Troop No. 265 have put together this year’s service. Local Boy and Girl Scouts, Rev. Linda Eckersley, pastor of the Montdale Methodist Church, and members of the Lakeland High School Band and chorus will also participate in the service. The Boy Scouts will also conduct a flag retirement ceremony following the Memorial Day Service. Light refreshments will follow.

For more information, call 570-587-3120.

Simpson

Walter Paciga Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post No. 4712, 500 Main St. will hold a ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. The guest speaker is Lt. Commander Jessica Carter, executive officer at the United States Naval Observatory. Light refreshments will be served after the remembrance.

Peckville

Anyone participating in the parade will meet at Shopa-Davey Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6082, 123 Electric St. at 8 a.m. The parade steps off at 8:30 and proceed to the Veterans Memorial on Main Street.

At 9 a.m., services will be held at the Veterans Memorial led by members of A. Pierson Hurd American Legion Post No. 236 and the VFW post. At 10 a.m. there will be services at Prospect Hill Cemetery; at 11 a.m. be services at Union Cemetery.

Post members will meet at the PNC Bank parking lot on Depot Street at 8:30 a.m. Members are asked to be prompt.

Jessup

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5544, will hold combined services with Michael Steiner American Legion Post No. 411. Mass will begin at 9 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 325 Third Ave. Both organizations will proceed to Holy Ghost cemetery where there will be services by the honor guard.

Services then continue to Veterans Memorial Park. Members are to meet at the post home no later than 8:30 a.m. Following the services food and refreshments will be served at the VFW post, 205 Dolph St. The public is invited.

Throop

Herbert Clark American American Legion Post No. 180 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7251 will meet at the Throop Civic Center parking lot at 8 a.m. and proceed to the local cemeteries for services starting with the Saint Mary’s Cemetery off Sanderson Avenue at 8:15. Members will then proceed to the Veterans Plaque at the Throop Municipal Building for services there at 10 a.m. All members will then proceed to the VFW post for services there at 11 a.m.

Olyphant

Raymond Henry American Legion Post No. 327, 101 Willow St., will hold ceremonies at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Maj. Mothes of the 109th. Refreshments will be served after the ceremonies.

Mayfield

Mayfield Lions Club members are asked to assemble at the club house at 6 a.m. to install flags along the main streets.

Members of American Legion Post No. 610 should assemble at the post home, 600 Lackawanna Ave., at 7 a.m. Services at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery will be held at 8 a.m. The parade will step off at 9 a.m. ending at Memorial Park where ceremonies will be held. The guest speaker will be retired U.S. Naval Lt. Commander Susan K. Allen.

Refuse and recyclables normally collected on Monday will be collected on Tuesday. Do not place items at curb before Monday evening.

Clarks Summit

﻿Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7069 will hold ceremonies at Abington Hills Cemetery at 8:30 a.m., South Abington Township (at the tank) at 9 a.m.; Clarks Green Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. and Hickory Grove Cemetery at 10 a.m. The parade will step off at 11 a.m. The line of march will form at the Clarks Summit Elementary School on West Grove Street and will travel to South State Street, then turn on to Winola Road. Following the parade, a memorial service will be conducted at the post home at 402 Winola Road.

Old Forge

Old Forge borough’s annual Memorial Day parade, sponsored by the American Legion Post No. 513 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 4954 will begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of Main and Miles streets (across from Rite-Aid). Participants should arrive by 9:30 a.m. The parade will travel down Main Street to Moosic Road, where a ceremony will follow at the Old Forge Cemetery.

In observance of Memorial Day, Moosic Borough office and the Department of Public Works will be closed; therefore, garbage and recyclable collections will be a day late.