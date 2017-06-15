Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Trisha Dunleavy is the new owner of the Kids Quality consignment store.

Children seem to grow quickly and the clothing they wear no longer fits. The Kids Quality consignment store, at 126 Depot St. in Clarks Summit, has an answer to the question of what to do with the clothing that is no longer needed, as well as where to find gently used clothing that does fit.

It’s been a fixture in the area for years, but it might have disappeared.

“The previous owner had the store for 14 years and then retired,” said new owner Trisha Dunleavy. “I took ownership in January. I’d come into the store and was a customer for many years. The store had the right fit for me and my children’s schedules.”

The store has an eclectic mix of items including clothing for infants to teens, hand bags, shoes and boots, toys, games and books, baby equipment, sports uniforms and cleats. May was a busy season for First Holy Communion and the store offered several Communion dresses and suits.

“Trisha helps people who are selling and those who are buying. This store is a perfect fit for her,” said Phyllis Fayocavitz who has had her grandchildren’s items sold at the store. “This is a great business and a wonderful service to the community. This is the ultimate form of recycling and it is a win-win for everyone.”

A person looking to sell items at the store can call or stop in and ask for an appointment. The owner will pay outright price for everything that is accepted.

“I like meeting the customers and providing cheaper clothing for them,” said Dunleavy. “I go on eBay and get a general idea of what is a fair price for the items. Then I go cheaper than that.”

“Clothes were reasonably priced and sizes were accurately marked on racks,” commented Derek Mahler on the store’s Facebook page. “I will be a returning customer and I will definitely recommend this store to friends and family”

“I am here a lot at the store and helping out,” said Susan Dunleavy Hoffman mother to the owner. “You meet many nice people and someone new everyday. I enjoy interacting with the community and socializing with them.”

The store will be holding a sale in July for spring and summer clothing in anticipation of getting the store set up for winter items.

Clothes that do not sell are donated to Saint Joseph’s Center and Children and Youth Services.

“I have both dropped items off to sell and also have purchased items,” said customer Bridget Walsh, who has three children. “I stop in about once a month and the store has a lot of variety. Many items are like new and the store also has some unusual items. There is always a big selection and the owner changes the clothes hanging in the windows. The owner is very sweet and easy to deal with.”

“In the future, I’d like to get a bigger selection of toys,” said Dunleavy. “People who are looking for a gift, such as one for a birthday, can stop at the store and pick one out.”

“We ended up finding a lot of nice stuff for our little guy and the prices were great,” said Michael Mera, who commented on the store’s Facebook page. “That savings goes a long way these days. We will definitely be back.”

The store is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.