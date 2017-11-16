Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Here are some great holiday recipes to add to your collection. Your family and friends will love them. Enjoy.

APPLE-PUMPKIN BISQUE

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 cups chopped onions

2 teaspoons minced garlic

3 pounds pumpkin, peeled, seeded, cut into chunks

4 large McIntosh apples, peeled, cored, cut up

4 cups chicken broth

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

For sage cream:

1/2 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon sage

1 tablespoon apple juice

Dash salt and pepper

In a 5 quart Dutch oven, in butter over medium heat, cook onions and garlic 5 minutes. Add pumpkin and apples; cook 3 minutes. Add remaining ingredients; bring to boil. Lower heat and simmer, covered, for 30 minutes. Pour cooked bisque in blender and puree. Meanwhile, mix sage cream ingredients in small bowl; blend well. When ready to serve, drizzle sage cream over bisque. Yield: 6 servings.

WINTER SQUASH WITH LEMON BUTTER

Lemon butter:

1/2 stick butter or margarine, softened

1/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon ginger

3 acorn and 3 butternut squashes (1 to 1-1/4 pounds each)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup water

Preheat oven to 375º. Have ready a large roasting pan or 2 (13-by-9-by-2-inch) baking pans.

To prepare lemon butter: Mash butter ingredients with back of spoon until smooth and well blended. Cut squashes in half lengthwise with a heavy knife. Use a spoon to remove seeds. Spread cut sides with lemon butter; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place cut side up in pans overlapping as needed. Add water, cover with foil, and bake 40 to 45 minutes or until tender when pierced. Remove to a large serving platter. Yield: 12 servings.

HONEY-BASIL TURKEY

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup fresh basil, minced

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon low sodium soy sauce

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 pound turkey cutlets

In a shallow baking dish combine vinegar, basil, mustard, honey, soy sauce, garlic and thyme. Add turkey and turn to coat. Cover and marinate for 15 minutes. Remove turkey from marinade. Pour marinade into a large frying pan. Place turkey on broiler rack and broil 6 inches from heat until cooked through, about 5 minutes on each side.

Bring marinade to a boil, cooking until reduced in half, about 5 minutes. Add turkey and reheat. Yield: 4 servings.

SCALLION MASHED POTATOES

4 pounds russet potatoes, peeled

8 cloves garlic, peeled

2 bay leaves

1/2 stick butter or margarine

2 bunches scallions, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 cup chicken broth

1 cup (1 percent) lowfat milk

Cook potatoes, garlic and bay leaves in a large pot in lightly salted water for 20 to 25 minutes or until tender. Melt 2 tablespoons butter or margarine in a large nonstick skillet. Add scallions, 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook over medium heat 1 minute or until scallions are soft. Add chicken broth; simmer 2 minutes. Drain potatoes well; discard bay leaves and return potatoes and garlic to pot. Add milk, scallions and remaining 2 tablespoons butter, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Using a handheld mixer or potato masher, beat or mash potatoes (some lumps may remain). Spoon into serving dish. Yield: 12 servings.

CRANBERRY-PEAR RELISH

2 teaspoons butter or margarine

2 small shallots, thinly sliced

3/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 (12-ounce) bag cranberries

1 medium Bosc pear, peeled, cored and diced

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Pinch salt

In nonstick 10-inch skillet, melt butter or margarine over medium heat; add shallots, cook 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add 1/4 cup brown sugar and cook 5 minutes, then add vinegar and cook 2 minutes longer, stirring. Add cranberries, remaining brown sugar and 3/4 cup water; heat to boiling. Reduce heat to low; cook, covered, 10 minutes. Add pear, red pepper and salt; cook, covered 5 minutes longer or until most cranberries pop and mixture thickens slightly. Spoon relish into bowl; cover and refrigerate until well chilled about 3 hours. Yield: 3 cups relish.

CINNAMON-FROSTED APPLE COOKIES

3-1/2 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

2 sticks butter, softened

2 cups sugar

2 eggs

1/4 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups shredded unpeeled apples, (Jonathon, MacIntosh, Rome or golden delicious)

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Grease cookie sheet. Sift together flour, salt, baking soda and cream of tartar; set aside. In a large mixing bowl combine butter, sugar and eggs, beat until mixture is smooth and thoroughly combined. Beat in milk and vanilla. Add dry ingredients; mix well. Stir in apples and chocolate morsels. Drop by tablespoon onto baking sheet, 2 inches apart. Bake at 375º for about 10 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool completely before frosting.

To prepare frosting:

3 cups powdered sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/3 cup butter, softened

3 tablespoons milk

Combine powdered sugar, cinnamon, butter and milk, mixing until smooth. Frost cookies. Yield: 6 dozen cookies.