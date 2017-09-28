Article Tools Font size – + Share This



NOODLE-BROCCOLI-CHEESE SOUP

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup oil

1-1/2 quarts chicken broth

8-ounce bag egg noodles

1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped broccoli

2-1/2 quarts milk

1 pound American cheese, grated

Salt, black pepper and garlic powder to taste

Sauté onion in oil in saucepan. Add broth. Bring to a boil. Add noodles; cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Add broccoli; cook for 6 minutes. Add milk; heat. Add cheese and salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste. Heat until cheese melts, stirring frequently. Yield: 8 servings.

Simple Turkey-Meatball Stroganoff

1 (1.5 ounce) package stroganoff sauce mix

1 (1-1/2 pound) box fully cooked Italian-style turkey meatballs

1 cup fat-free sour cream

Whisk sauce mix into 2 cups water to blend. Pour into a large skillet, add meatballs and bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer, stirring occasionally about 15 minutes, until meatballs are hot. Remove from heat; stir in sour cream. Serve over noodles and sprinkle with parsley, if desired. Yield: 6 servings.

PORK LOIN WITH MUSHROOMS

1 (3- to 4-pound) rolled boneless pork loin

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

5 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

3 fresh mushrooms, cut into 1/4-inch strips

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon cold water

1 cup sour cream

Dash of each: salt and black pepper

Remove strings from pork loin; trim fat. Cut 1/2-inch diagonal slits one-inch apart on top of roast. Brush with lemon juice; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Sprinkle garlic slices with dash of salt and insert a garlic slice and mushroom strip into each slit. Reroll roast, tying it securely with heavy string, 2 inches apart. Place roast on rack in roasting pan and bake, uncovered, at 325º for 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 hours. Remove roast to serving platter, reserving drippings in pan. Set aside and keep warm. Cover and freeze pan drippings 10 minutes to remove and discard solidified fat from top of drippings. Combine cornstarch and water in a small saucepan, stirring until smooth. Add pan drippings, sour cream, dash of salt and pepper. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until thickened. Do not boil. Serve roast with the warm gravy. Yield: 10 servings.

CREAMED POTATOES

4 cups diced, hot or cold, cooked white potatoes

1/ 2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup butter or margarine

Dash of black pepper

2 cups light cream

Minced parsley

Combine ingredients except parsley in a large skillet; cook slowly until milk is slightly thickened and potatoes hot. Sprinkle with parsley. Yield: 6 servings. Tip: may also be sprinkled with a little grated cheese for added flavor.

OUR FAVORITE LOW-FAT MACARONI AND CHEESE

1/2 pound whole wheat elbow macaroni

1 cup low-fat white sauce (recipe below)

1 teaspoon brown mustard

Dash of cayenne pepper

1/2 pound low-fat sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded

1/3 cup skim milk

2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon grated Romano cheese

1 ounce yellow Cheddar cheese, grated

Cook macaroni in plenty of water until tender. Drain and cool under cold running water. Prepare low-fat white sauce (see below) and while still hot, toss with the macaroni, brown mustard, cayenne, low-fat cheese, milk, Parmesan and Romano. Pack into a casserole and bake at 350º for 10 minutes. Top with yellow Cheddar and bake another 15 minutes. Top with white sauce before serving. Yield: 4 servings.

To prepare low-fat white sauce:

2 cups skim milk

2 tablespoons finely chopped carrot

2 tablespoons finely chopped celery

4 tablespoons finely chopped onion

4 peppercorns

1 clove

1 bay leaf, crumbled

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

In a heavy pot, combine 1-3/4 cups of the milk, the carrot, celery, onion, peppercorns, clove and bay leaf. Heat until bubbles form around edge of pot. Set aside for 5 minutes and strain. Dissolve cornstarch with reserved 1/4 cup milk. Return strained milk to pot and bring back to a simmer. Add milk-cornstarch mixture and stir constantly until the milk thickens smoothly. Season with cayenne, salt and pepper. Cool. Yield: 1-1/2 cups.

PUMPKIN CHIFFON PIE

1 (16-ounce) can pumpkin

1 cup light brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon allspice

1/4 teaspoon cloves

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup milk

3 eggs, separated

1 (9-inch) unbaked pie crust

Mix pumpkin, sugar, spices and salt together. Add milk and egg yolks; mix well. In another bowl, beat egg whites until firm; fold into pumpkin mixture. Pour into pie crust. Bake at 400º for 5 minutes, then at 350º for 45 minutes. Let cool. Yield: about 10 to 12 servings.

FROSTED RAISIN BARS

1 cup raisins

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1/3 cup shortening

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon cloves

1 teaspoon nutmeg

Combine above ingredients in a saucepan; bring to a boil for 5 minutes. Cool. Then combine:

2 cups flour

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

Dash of salt

Mix with cooled ingredients. Spread in jelly-roll pan; bake at 350º for 25 minutes. When cool, frost with icing below.

To prepare icing:

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Enough milk of spreading consistency

After frosting, cut into squares or diagonal bars.