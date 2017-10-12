Article Tools Font size – + Share This



APPLE-BUTTER PUMPKIN SPREAD

2 (15-ounce) cans pumpkin

2 cups applesauce

2/3 cup packed light brown sugar

1-1/2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger

1 teaspoon each cinnamon and nutmeg

Stir all ingredients in a heavy, medium saucepan until well blended. Bring to a boil, stirring often. Reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, stirring often to prevent scorching, 30 minutes, until mixture is very thick. This spread is very good on toast, waffles, English muffins, pancakes, apple butter and crackers. Cool and spoon into containers; cover and refrigerate up to 2 weeks

PUMPKIN AND GINGER PANCAKES

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ginger

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup canned solid-pack pumpkin

3/4 cup milk

1/2 cup plain low-fat yogurt

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 large egg

Gingered butter (recipe below)

Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and salt. Whisk pumpkin, milk, yogurt, butter and egg in a large bowl until blended. Add flour mixture to butter mixture; stir just until mixed (batter will be thick). Heat griddle or large nonstick skillet over high heat. Reduce heat to medium and lightly oil griddle. Pour about 1/4 cup batter on griddle for each pancake. Cook 3 to 4 minutes until lightly browned on underside and bubbles appear on surface. Turn and cook until browned on bottom. Center of pancakes will remain custardy. Serve with gingered butter.

To prepare gingered butter: 1/2 stick of butter, room temperature, mixed with 2 tablespoons finely chopped candied ginger. Yield: 12 pumpkin pancakes.

GARDEN FRESH VEGETABLE-PASTA SOUP

1 cup onions, chopped

3/4 cup carrots, sliced

3/4 cup celery, sliced

1 clove garlic, minced

6-1/2 cups vegetable broth

6 cups water

1 (28-ounce) can whole tomatoes in water

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

2 teaspoons salt-free seasoning

3 cups green cabbage, chopped

1 cup fresh green beans

2 cups tubular vegetable pasta, cooked

Place all ingredients, except pasta, in a large soup pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce to simmer. Cook slowly for 1-1/2 hours or until vegetables are tender. Add cooked pasta to soup; cook 10 minutes more to heat thoroughly. Yield: 8 servings.

GREEN PEPPER STEAK

1-1/2 pounds boneless sirloin steak

1 tablespoon melted shortening

2 medium onions, chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup canned diluted beef broth

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 clove garlic, minced

2 green peppers, cut into 1-inch pieces

1/4 cup cold water

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 (10-ounce) can stewed tomatoes, undrained

Brown rice

Trim excess fat from steak; cut into 1-inch pieces. Brown steak in shortening in a large skillet. Add onion and salt; sauté until onion is tender. Stir in broth, soy sauce and garlic. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes or until meat is tender. Add green pepper; cover and simmer 10 minutes. Combine water and cornstarch; stir well. Gradually stir cornstarch mixture into steak mixture; cook, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens. Add tomatoes, stirring constantly, until thoroughly heated. Serve over cooked rice. Yield: 4 to 6 servings.

PUMPKIN CAKE ROLL

3/4 cup unsifted all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1-1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ginger

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 eggs, room temperature

1 cup sugar

2/3 cup canned pumpkin

1 teaspoon vanilla

Sifted powdered sugar

Peanut butter whipped cream, recipe below

Grease 15-1/2-by-10-1/2-by-1-inch jelly-roll pan. Line bottom of pan with wax paper; lightly grease paper. Combine flour, the next 5 ingredients; set aside. Beat eggs in a small mixing bowl on high speed until very thick and lemon colored, about 5 minutes. Gradually add sugar, beating until sugar dissolves. Stir in pumpkin and vanilla. Fold dry ingredients into pumpkin mixture; spread evenly into prepared pan. Bake at 350º for about 20 minutes or until top springs back when lightly touched with finger. Loosen edges from side of pan; invert on towel sprinkled generously with powdered sugar. Carefully remove wax paper. While hot, roll cake and towel together from narrow end in jelly-roll fashion. Cool on wire rack. Unroll cake; remove towel. Evenly spread peanut butter whipped cream on cake almost to edges. Starting at same narrow edge, roll up: place cake, seam side down on platter. Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar; refrigerate until serving. Yield: 10 servings.

To make peanut butter whipped cream:

1 cup Reese’s peanut butter chips

1/3 cup milk

1-1/2 cups miniature mallows

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Place peanut butter chips, milk and marshmallows in top of double boiler over hot water (do not boil). Stir until marshmallows and chips are completely melted; cool to lukewarm. Whip heavy cream until stiff; fold in vanilla and peanut butter mixture.

WEB BONUS RECIPES

CAULIFLOWER CASSEROLE

1 large head cauliflower

1/4 cup diced green peppers

1/3 cup flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon chopped pimiento

1 (12-ounce) can sliced mushrooms

1/2 stick butter

2 cups milk

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

Break cauliflower into medium florets. Cook in boiling water until tender-crisp, about 10 minutes. Drain well; set aside. In a 2-quart saucepan, sauté green peppers in butter until tender. Add mushrooms. Gradually blend in flour; stir in milk. Cook, stirring constantly, over medium heat until mixture is thick. Stir in salt, pimiento and cheese. Place half the cauliflower in a buttered casserole; cover with half the sauce. Add remaining cauliflower; top with remaining sauce. Bake at 350º for 30 minutes. Yield: 8 to 10 servings.

BUTTERSCOTCH CRUMB APPLE PIE

4 cups peeled, sliced Granny Smith apples

1-1/2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 unbaked 9-inch pastry shell

Topping (recipe follows)

Whipped cream (optional)

Combine apple slices and lemon juice in a medium bowl; toss well. Combine sugar, flour, cinnamon and salt; stir well. Add sugar mixture to apple mixture, stirring gently to combine. Spoon apple mixture into pastry shell. Cover edges of pastry with strips of aluminum foil to prevent excessive browning. Bake at 350º for 20 minutes. Remove foil; sprinkle topping mixture over apple mixture; bake an additional 20 minutes. Serve with whipped cream, if desired. Yield: 1 (9-inch) pie.

Topping:

1 (6-ounce) package butterscotch morsels

1/2 stick butter or margarine

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/8 teaspoon salt

Combine butterscotch morsels and butter in top of a double boiler; bring water to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cook until morsels and butter melt, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; add flour and salt, stirring well. Let stand 10 minutes or until crumbly. Yield: 1-1/3 cups.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you. Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you.