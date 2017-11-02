Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Hope you had a happy Halloween. Here are some wonderful recipes to add to your collection, and perhaps scare up some fun next year. Enjoy.

LITE PUMPKIN SOUP

1 tablespoon light olive oil

1 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 medium-large onion, chopped

1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree

6 cups vegetable broth

Dash of salt

1/4 cup scallion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup toasted croutons

Heat oil in large saucepan. Add coriander, cumin and cinnamon, stirring 1 minute, just to warm. Add onion and sauté until soft, about 5 minutes, but not browned. Add pumpkin puree and vegetable broth, blend well. Bring to boil; lower heat and simmer, covered, until slightly thickened, about 30 minutes. Add dash of salt to taste. Pour soup into large bowl and puree in batches in a blender or food processor. Return to pan. Heat before serving. Garnish with scallions and croutons, if desired.

Tip: Boost the flavor of the soup by adding sautéd garlic, ginger and 1 teaspoon of curry powder with the onion. Yield: 4 to 6 servings.

BLOODY WORMS PASTA WITH MONSTER EYEBALLS

2 pounds ground beef

1 cup seasoned dry breadcrumbs

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 eggs

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

16 pimento-stuffed green olives, halved crosswise

1 pound percatelli pasta

1 (26-ounce) jar marinara pasta sauce

1/4 cup pitted Kalamata olives

Preheat oven to 425º. Combine ground beef, breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, eggs, salt and pepper. Shape into 32 meatballs. Press green olive half, cut side up, in center of each meatball. Press beef mixture around olive to secure.

Next, arrange meatballs on baking sheet, olive side up. Bake 15 minutes or until meat is cooked through and no longer pink. Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions; drain.

In a pot over medium heat, combine sauce and Kalamata olives; cook until heated through, about 5 minutes. For “worms,” using kitchen scissors, cut pasta into 3 to 4-inch long pieces; transfer to serving bowl. Top with sauce and meatballs. Yield: 8 servings.

BONE-CHILLING BREADSTICKS

(Great served with bloody worms pasta.)

1 (11-ounce) tube refrigerated breadstick dough

3-ounces chunk Cheddar cheese, cut in long thin strips

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese, grated

1 cup pizza sauce (your favorite from 14-ounce jar)

1/4 cup sliced pepperoni, chopped

Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 375º. Arrange breadstick dough strips 3-inches apart on 2 ungreased baking sheets. Arrange cheese in centers of dough strips, leaving 1-inch on each end uncovered.

Next, bring long sides of dough up and over cheese, pinching to seal. Roll short ends up toward center of each strip; pinch to seal. Brush with butter; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake one pan on upper rack and one pan on lower rack, switching halfway through cooking time, 10 to 12 minutes or until golden around edges.

Meanwhile, in a small pot over medium heat, combine pizza sauce and pepperoni; heat through. Serve “bones” with “bloody” sauce. Yield: 12 breadsticks.

PORK CHOPS WITH POTATO STUFFING

2 cups unpeeled red potatoes, (about 3/4-pound) diced

6 lean, center-cut loin pork chops (1/2-inch thick)

3/4 cup skim milk

1/3 cup canned no-salt-added chicken broth

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

1/3 cup chopped green onions

1/4 cup diced celery

1 clove garlic, minced

1-1/2 cups herb-seasoned stuffing mix

1/2 teaspoon sage

1 cup water

Cook potatoes in boiling water about 10 minutes; drain and set aside. Trim fat from chops. Coat a nonstick skillet with cooking spray; place over medium-high heat until hot. Add chops; cook 2-1/2 minutes on each side; remove and set aside. Wipe drippings from pan with paper towel. Return chops to skillet and add milk, broth, juice and pepper. Bring to boil; cover; reduce heat and simmer 30 minutes or until tender. Combine flour and 3 tablespoons cooking liquid; stir well. Add to skillet; cook until thickened and bubbly; set aside and keep warm. Coat a large skillet with cooking spray; add oil and place over medium-high heat until hot. Add green onions, celery and garlic; sauté 3 minutes or until tender. Add potato; sauté 5 minutes until potato is browned. Add stuffing mix, sage and water; stir well. Reduce heat; cover; cook 3 minutes. Place chops on serving plates; top each with 1/2 cup stuffing mixture. Serve with gravy. Yield: 6 servings.

ORANGE-GLAZED CARROTS

1 pound carrots

1/2 stick butter or margarine

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

1/4 cup orange juice

Peel and coarsely grate carrots. Dissolve butter or margarine in large saucepan; stir in salt, sugar, celery seed and carrots. Cover; cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. Add orange juice; cook 5 minutes longer until carrots are crisply tender. Spoon into a heated serving bowl and garnish with thin slices of fresh orange, if desired. Yield: 4 servings.

PUMPKIN PULL-APART BREAD WITH RUM GLAZE

For bread:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 cup milk

2-1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast (equivalent to 1 packet)

3/4 cup pumpkin puree

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2-1/2 cups bread flour

1 cup sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

For rum glaze:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/8 cup brown sugar

1-1/2 tablespoons milk

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon rum

In a saucepan over medium-high heat, brown 2 tablespoons of butter, letting it bubble up and turn a dark golden brown. Do not burn. After butter is browned, remove the pan from the heat and gently add the milk; return the saucepan to the stove and heat through.

Pour the milk and butter into the bowl of standing mixer fitted with a dough hook and allow to cool so it is no longer hot but lukewarm. Add the yeast and 1/4 cup of sugar and allow to proof (this can take up to 8 minutes, the top will look foamy and the liquid cloudy). Next, add the pumpkin, salt and 1 cup of flour. Stir until combined then add the rest of the flour 1/2 cup at a time and knead for 6 minutes (the dough should feel smooth and elastic and just slightly sticky). If the dough is too moist, add extra flour 1 tablespoon at a time. Place dough in a lightly oiled bowl and cover with a clean towel. Allow to rise in a warm place for 60-90 minutes or until doubled in size.

While dough is rising, brown another 2 tablespoons of butter. Add the sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg and mix well; set aside. Next, grease and flour a 9×5-inch loaf pan and set aside.

When the dough has doubled in size, punch it down and flip out onto a clean floured surface and knead with hands for 1-2 minutes. Roll dough into a 20×12-inch rectangle. Evenly sprinkle the dough with the cinnamon sugar mixture and press into dough with palms of the hand. Cut the rectangle into 6 strips. Lay strips on top of each other and cut each strip into 6 even squares (cut in half then each half into thirds). Stack strips vertically into the loaf pan. Cover the pan with a clean towel and let rise for 30-45 minutes. After rising in the pan, bake at 350º for 30 to 40 minutes or until top is a deep golden brown. Yield: 1 loaf.

To make rum glaze: Heat the butter, milk, and brown sugar in a small saucepan. Bring to boil then immediately remove the pan from the heat and stir in the rum and powdered sugar. Drizzle the glaze evenly over the bread. Serve.

PUMPKIN MARSHMALLOW PUDDING

1-1/2 cups skim milk

1 (3.4-ounce) package instant vanilla pudding and pie filling mix

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 cup canned pumpkin

1/2 cup miniature marshmallows

In a large bowl, combine milk, pudding mix and pumpkin pie spice; beat 2 minutes at low speed or until slightly thickened. By hand, stir in pumpkin until well blended. Fold in marshmallows. Spoon pudding mixture into 6 individual serving dishes. Garnish as desired. Yield: 6 (1/2-cup) servings. (Note: One-half cup marshmallow crème can be substituted for the miniature marshmallows. Spoon pumpkin mixture into 6 individual serving dishes. Spoon marshmallow crème by teaspoonfuls over pudding and swirl in with a table knife).

Halloween kitchen treats:

• To make yummy roasted pumpkin seeds: Preheat oven to 325º. Rinse seeds; let dry. Spread in a single layer on greased baking sheet. Spray seeds with cooking spray; sprinkle with salt. Roast until lightly browned, about 25 minutes. Let cook. Stored in an airtight container, they will last for weeks.

For a garlicky twist: Sprinkle seeds with garlic salt and a little onion powder instead of regular salt.

For a hot-‘n-spicy kick: Sprinkle seeds with a bit of cayenne pepper along with the salt.

For a vinegary bite: Skip the cooking spray and drizzle white vinegar over the seeds with some salt.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you. Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you.