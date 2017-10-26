Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Fall is underway… and for me, it’s the best time of the year. Here are some of my favorite soups and hearty entrees to ward off the cooler weather as the seasons change. Enjoy.

SPICED PUMPKIN–POTATO SOUP

(Lightly spiced and delicious.)

1-1/2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1-1/2 teaspoons coriander

1-1/2 teaspoons cumin

Dash cayenne pepper

1 (29-ounce) can pumpkin (not pumpkin-pie mix)

1 (14-1/2-ounce) can chicken broth

1 large potato, peeled, cubed (8-ounces)

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons sugar

Dash coarsely ground black pepper

Heat oil over medium heat in large soup pot until hot. Add onion; cook until tender and light brown, stirring occasionally. Add garlic, coriander, cumin and cayenne pepper; blend well. Mix in pumpkin, broth, potato, salt, sugar, pepper and 6 cups water. Bring up heat to boiling; reduce heat to simmer, cover and cook 15 to 20 minutes until potato is tender. Remove pot from heat and purée pumpkin mixture in pot with electric hand-blender until very smooth. Return blended soup to pot and reheat until hot. Serve with plain low-fat yogurt, if desired. Yield: 12 servings.

HONEY-MUSTARD GLAZED CHICKEN

1/2 cup dijon mustard

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 clove garlic, crushed

1/4 teaspoon tarragon leaves

1 (3-pound) broiler-fryer chicken, cut-up

Parsley sprigs, for garnish

In small bowl, mix mustard, honey, lemon juice, garlic and tarragon. Grill or broil chicken, about 45 minutes, turning occasionally and brushing with mustard mixture frequently. Garnish with parsley sprigs.

ROASTED ONIONS AND POTATOES

2 pounds russet potatoes, scrubbed, cut into wedges

2 onions, cut into chunks

1/3 cup olive oil

1/2 stick butter, melted

1 envelope onion soup mix, (1/2 of a 2.4-ounce package)

1 teaspoon thyme, crumbled

1 teaspoon oregano, crumbled

1 teaspoon marjoram, crumbled

Preheat oven to 425º. Combine all ingredients in large roasting pan. Toss well. Bake until potatoes are crisp and golden brown, stirring occasionally, about 1 hour. Season potatoes with salt and pepper, to taste.

SPINACH MANICOTTI

8-10 manicotti shells

6-ounces fresh spinach leaves, washed

1 pound ricotta cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/ 2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 egg, beaten

2 cups tomato sauce

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Cook the manicotti shells according to package directions. Remove stems from spinach leaves. Steam spinach until wilted. Combine ricotta, Parmesan, salt, pepper and beaten egg in a large bowl. Stir in spinach. Heat oven to 350º. Lightly stuff the shells with a spoon, line them into a lightly greased 8-by-11-inch baking dish and pour sauce over all. Sprinkle with Mozzarella cheese. Bake uncovered 30 minutes or until bubbly in the middle. Yield: 4-5 servings.

CRISPY APPLE FRIES WITH DIP

4 apples, peeled, cored, and cut into 1/2 inch slices

1/3 cup quick cooking oatmeal

2-1/2 tablespoon walnuts

1/3 cup whole wheat flour

2-1/2 tablespoons sugar

1-1/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Pinch of nutmeg

Pinch of salt

1/4 cup butter, melted

For Dip:

1/4 cup cream cheese, softened

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup cool whip

Preheat oven to 425º. Place a wire rack onto a baking sheet; set aside. In a small food processor, pulse the oatmeal and walnuts until the mixture is fine like flour; pour the mixture into plastic bag. Add in the flour, sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg; gently shake the bag to mix. Next, pour melted butter into a shallow baking dish. Dip apples into the melted butter. Let excess drip off. Put the buttered apples (several slices at a time) into the bag with the oatmeal mixture. Shake bag to coat apples evenly. Remove the apples and place on wire rack. Bake for 10 minutes. Yield: 8 servings.

To make dip: In a small bowl, mix together cream cheese and vanilla. Fold in cool whip.

APPLE-WALNUT BREAD

1/2 cup shortening

2/3 cup sugar

2 eggs, beaten

2 cups sifted flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups raw apples, coarsely grated

1 tablespoon grated lemon peel

2/3 cup walnuts, chopped

Beat shortening and sugar until light and fluffy; add eggs. Sift flour and next three ingredients, adding alternately with grated apple to beaten egg mixture, blending well. Fold in lemon peel and walnuts. Batter will be somewhat stiff. Pour mixture into a loaf pan and bake at 350˚ for about 55 minutes. Cool in pan 10 minutes, remove from pan; transfer to wire rack to cool completely.

PUMPKIN CUSTARD PIE

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons unsweetened canned pumpkin

2 egg yolks

2 egg whites

1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons lightly packed brown sugar

1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons white sugar

Dash salt

1-1/3 cups milk

3/4 teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

3 tablespoons flour

1 (9-inch) baked piecrust

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Preheat oven to 400º. Whisk together pumpkin and egg yolks in a medium bowl until blended. Whisk in brown and white sugars; add salt, milk, vanilla and melted butter; blend well. Whisk in flour until mixture is smooth. In another medium bowl, lightly whisk egg whites until foamy but not stiff. Whisk egg white mixture gently into pumpkin mixture; then pour into baked piecrust. Sprinkle with cinnamon. Place pie in oven and bake at 400º for 30 minutes. Reduce heat to 350º and continue baking until pie is nearly set but still moves slightly in center, about 20 to 25 minutes more. (Do not overbake; pie will set more as it cools. Let cool to room temperature on a wire rack before serving. Yield: 8 servings.

PUMPKIN AND BOO POPS

Basic pop mixture:

1 (10-ounce) bag marshmallows

3 tablespoons margarine

6 cups Rice Krispies cereal

Nonstick cooking spray

8 large pretzel rods

Line two jellyroll pans or pans with sides with wax paper. In pot, combine marshmallows with margarine. Over medium heat cook mixture stirring until melted, 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in cereal until combined. Cool 5 minutes. Coat one cup measuring cup and your hands with cooking spray. Divide cereal mixture into eight equal portions by scooping one generous cup of cereal mixture and packing it to 3/4 cup. Immediately form each portion into different shapes.

To make pumpkin pops:

Orange paste food coloring

3/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1 teaspoon vegetable shortening

Add enough food coloring with cereal to marshmallow mixture in basic pop to tint deep orange. Over one end of each pretzel rod, shape each cereal portion into 3-1/2-inch wide 2-inch thick circle. Place on wax paper-lined pan. In plastic food storage bag, combine chocolate chips with shortening; in microwave, melt on Medium, 1-2 minutes or until smooth. Snip corner from bag; pipe eyes, nose and mouth on pumpkins. Let stand until set, at least 30 minutes.

To make ghosts:

4-inch strawberry fruit roll from 1 pouch (0.75-ounce)

1-1/2 cups white chocolate chips

1 tablespoon vegetable shortening

16 chocolate chips

8 “BOO”-shaped candy icing decorations

2 tablespoons white nonpareils or sprinkles

Over one end of each pretzel rod shape each cereal portion into 5-inch tall, 3-inch wide bell-shape. With fingers, make indentations in shape to create wavy bottom. Place on rack set over jellyroll pan; let stand 20 minutes. For mouths, cut shapes from fruit roll; set aside. In pot combine white chocolate with shortening; over low heat melt, stirring occasionally, until smooth, 3-5 minutes. Spoon chocolate mixture over pops. For eyes, press chocolate chips, pointed ends down, into coating; attach mouths and “BOO” candies. Sprinkle nonpareils over bottoms of ghosts. Yield: 8 pumpkins, ghosts.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you. Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you.