Article Tools Font size – + Share This



From my family to yours … Have a very Happy Thanksgiving 2017.

OLD-FASHIONED TURKEY SOUP

1 (4-5 pound) turkey carcass, sectioned

12 cups water

5 carrots, cut in chunks

1-1/2 cups celery, coarsely chopped

1 large onion, quartered

2 teaspoons salt

1 (1/4-ounce) package instant beef bouillon

3/4 teaspoon thyme, crumbled

1 bay leaf

5 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 cup milk

1 small rutabaga (1-pound), cubed

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1-1/2 pounds cooked turkey meat, cubed

Combine turkey carcass, water, 2 of the carrots, 1 cup of the celery, onion, salt, bouillon, thyme and bay leaf in large 4-quart soup pot or Dutch oven. Bring to boiling. Lower heat and simmer, covered, for 1-1/2 hours. Strain stock; discard solids; remove and pick meat off the bones when cooled; reserve. Slice remaining 3 carrots. Combine flour and milk in jar with tight-fitting lid; shake to combine. Pour stock into soup pot; bring to simmering. Strain flour mixture through sieve into stock, stirring constantly. Add rutabaga, pepper, ½ cup celery and sliced carrots. Simmer 25 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Add turkey pieces, cook 5 minutes until heated through. Serve with Dumplings. Yield: 8 servings

To prepare dumplings:

1/2 cup parsley, stemmed

2 slices (2-ounces) whole wheat or white bread, quartered

1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

Dash of salt

1/2 cup milk

1/2 stick butter, melted

Combine parsley and bread in blender or food processor and whirl until medium-size crumbs. Add flour, baking powder and salt; process until combined. Add milk and butter; process on-off pulses just until blended. Drop heaping tablespoons of mixture into simmering Turkey soup. Cook, covered, 12-14 minutes or until dumplings are dry in the center. Serve immediately with soup. Yield: 4 servings.

TRADITIONAL ROAST TURKEY WITH PAN GRAVY

15 to 18 pound fresh or frozen turkey, if frozen, thaw in refrigerator 3 days

Save neck and giblets

Dash salt and black pepper

1 stick butter, room temperature

Remove fat from turkey. Sprinkle body cavity with salt and pepper. Loosen skin in breast area and spread 6 tablespoons butter under skin. Stuff neck cavity loosely with stuffing and close with skewer. Stuff body cavity; cover opening of cavity with aluminum foil. Tie legs together; tuck wings under and rub remaining butter over turkey. Place turkey, breast side up, in a large roasting pan. (Some readers place turkey, breast side down, and instead, find breast meat juicier.) Roast at 325º for 4 to 5 hours, basting occasionally, with pan juices, until thermometer inserted in thick part of thigh registers 170º. Transfer turkey to cutting board. Cover turkey with aluminum foil; let stand 30 minutes. Remove stuffing to serving bowl; make gravy; carve turkey.

To prepare pan gravy:

2 cups chicken broth

2 cups cold water

Turkey neck and giblets; do not use liver

1 medium onion, chopped

2 ribs celery, chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Pan drippings from turkey roasting pan

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup apple-cranberry cider

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Combine broth, water, neck and giblets to boil in medium saucepan. Skim foam off top and add onion, celery and garlic. Reduce heat, simmer covered, for 1 hour. Strain into 1-quart bowl; discard solids. You will need 3 cups for gravy. Strain drippings from roasting pan into 2-cup measure; skim off fat from surface and reserve 6 tablespoons; discard remaining fat. Place roasting pan on 2 stovetop burners over medium heat. Add reserved fat and whisk in flour, cook, stirring until smooth and bubbly. Whisk in 3 cups turkey broth, cider and drippings. Bring to boil; then lower heat to simmer until thickened, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Yield: 4 cups.

HERB BREAD STUFFING

(Prepare one day ahead and refrigerate.)

1 (1-pound) loaf each unsliced whole wheat and white bread, crusts removed, cut into 1-inch cubes (16 cups)

3/4 cup finely chopped Italian parsley

2 teaspoons salt

1-1/2 sticks unsalted butter

2-1/2 cups each diced onions, carrots and celery

1 tablespoon each chopped garlic, fresh thyme and sage leaves

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1-1/2 cups chicken broth

Preheat oven to 350º. Place bread in 2 shallow roasting pans. Bake 20-25 minutes, tossing a few times until toasted. Place in bowl to cool. In a large skillet, melt butter; add onions, celery and carrots. Sauté 10 minutes. Add garlic, thyme, sage and pepper; sauté 3 minutes until vegetables are tender. Add to bread mixture with ½ cup broth and toss with large spoon. (Can be made 1 day ahead and refrigerated.) Use enough to stuff turkey; place remaining stuffing in greased baking dish. Drizzle with remaining 1 cup broth. Cover with foil and bake at 325º for 35 minutes, uncovering after 20 minutes of baking. Yield: 12 servings.

CRANBERRY-TANGERINE RELISH

(Prepare two days ahead.)

3 medium tangerines or 2 large navel oranges

1 (12-ounce) bag fresh or frozen cranberries

1-1/2 cups sugar

Peel tangerines; reserve half of the peel. If using oranges, remove thick white pith from peel. Remove white membrane and seeds and discard. Coarsely chop tangerines. Wash and drain cranberries in colander; remove any stems. Put cranberries and reserved tangerine peel into food processor; pulse until finely chopped (or finely chop by hand with a chef’s knife.) Place in large bowl. Add chopped tangerine pieces and sugar; mix well. Refrigerate bowl, covered, up to 2 days before serving. Stir relish to remix just before serving.

PUMPKIN DIP

2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

1 (16-ounce) package powdered sugar, sifted

1 (16-ounce) can pumpkin

1-1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

Beat cream cheese at medium speed of an electric mixer until creamy; gradually add sugar, mixing well. Stir in pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg. Can be served at once, or cover and chill. Serve dip with gingersnaps. Yield: 5 cups.

TASTY PUMPKIN RAISIN BREAD

1 (16-ounce) can (2 cups) pumpkin

2 cups sugar

2/3 cup butter or margarine, room temperature

½ cup water

3 eggs

2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 level teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon cloves

2/3 cup raisins

2/3 cup nuts, chopped

Combine pumpkin, sugar, butter or margarine, water and eggs in large bowl of electric mixer; beat one minute at medium speed. Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. Add flour, soda, salt, cinnamon and cloves; beat 2 minutes at medium speed. Stir in raisins and nuts. Pour into 2 lightly greased (8x4 or 9x5-inch) loaf pans and bake at 325º for 50 to 60 minutes, until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans 5 minutes; remove from pans and cool completely. Yield: 2 loaves.

PUMPKIN MUFFINS

2 (15.4-ounce) package nut bread mix

1-1/4 cups golden raisins

2 large eggs, beaten

1 (30-ounce) can pumpkin pie filling

Combine bread mix and raisins in a large bowl. Make a well in center of mixture. Combine beaten eggs and pie filling; add to dry ingredients, stirring just until moistened. Place paper baking cups in muffin pans; spoon batter into cups, filling 2/3 full. Bake at 350º for 20 minutes; remove from pans immediately. Yield: 36 muffins.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you. Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you.