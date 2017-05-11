Article Tools Font size – + Share This



HEALTHY WHEAT BREAD

3 to 3-1/2 cups flour, divided

1 (1/4-ounce) package yeast

1-3/4 cups water

1/3 cup brown sugar

3 tablespoons shortening or butter

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup wheat bran

1 cup whole wheat flour

Sesame seed

Combine 2 cups flour and yeast in large bowl. In a saucepan over medium-low heat, combine water, brown sugar, shortening and salt. Cook and stir until warm and the shortening is almost melted; add to flour mixture. Stir well with a wooden spoon, scraping down side of bowl. Add wheat bran and whole wheat flour. Mix well. Stir in as much remaining flour as you can. Turn out dough onto lightly floured surface. Knead for 8 minutes, adding enough remaining flour to make a stiff dough; Shape into a ball. Spray large bowl with nonstick cooking spray. Place dough in bowl, turning to grease top. Cover and let rise in warm place until double, 1 to 1-1/2 hours. Punch down dough and lightly spray kneading surface with nonstick cooking spray. Knead 8 to 10 minutes. Divide dough in half. Cover and let rest 10 minutes. Shape each half into a loaf; place in greased 9-by-5-by-3-inch loaf pans. Sprinkle sesame seed to taste over tops of loaves gently pressing into dough. Cover; let rise 1 hour. Preheat oven 350º. Lightly spray tops with nonstick cooking spray. Bake about 40 to 45 minutes or until loaves sound hollow when tapped. Remove from pans immediately. Cool on wire rack. Serve warm drizzled with honey, if you wish. For a crisp crust, brush tops with egg white before baking, omitting nonstick cooking spray which renders a soft crust. Yield: 2 loaves.

BLENDER-CREAMED ZUCCHINI SOUP

1-1/2 pounds zucchini, cut into

1-inch pieces

1-1/2 cups water

1/2 small onion, finely chopped

1/2 clove garlic, finely chopped

2 teaspoons chicken bouillon granules

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

Salt and black pepper, to taste

3/4 cup light cream

In saucepan, combine zucchini, water, onion, garlic, bouillon, thyme, salt and pepper to taste. Bring to boil. Reduce heat. Cover and simmer 15 minutes, or until zucchini is tender. Remove from heat. Cool. Place zucchini mixture in blender and process until smooth. Return to saucepan. Stir in light cream; heat slowly. Yield: 2 to 3 servings.

SAUSAGE AND VEGETABLES WITH PASTA

1 pound Italian sausage,

cut into 1-inch pieces

1 large stalk celery, diced

2 medium carrots, sliced

3 green onions with tops, cut up

3 medium zucchini, diced

3 large tomatoes, coarsely chopped

1/2 teaspoon dried basil, crumbled

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Parmesan cheese

1 (8-ounce) package small

macaroni shells

Cook macaroni in 5-quart pot according to package directions. Drain and set aside. Fry sausage in same pot over medium-high heat for 20 minutes, until cooked through. Remove with slotted spoon; set aside. In same pot, add celery, carrots, green onions and stir-fry 7 minutes until carrots are crisp-tender. Add zucchini; stir 4 minutes. Add chopped tomatoes. Sprinkle basil, salt and pepper over vegetables; stir gently just until tomatoes are heated through. Return sausage and cooked macaroni to pot and gently stir with large wooden spoon until thoroughly heated. Serve on heated plates and pass grated cheese separately. Yield: 6 to 8 servings.

LEMON-FLAVORED CHICKEN

1 (2-1/2-pound) frying chicken,

cut in pieces, skinned

1/4 cup oil

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 teaspoons oregano or

tarragon (optional)

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1/4 teaspoon paprika

Place chicken pieces in casserole dish. Combine oil, lemon juice, oregano or tarragon and garlic powder; brush on chicken. Cover and bake in 350º oven 35 minutes. Remove cover and brush again with oil-lemon mixture. Continue baking uncovered 15 minutes longer or until tender. Sprinkle with parsley and paprika before serving. Yield: 4 servings.

APPLE PIE BREAD

1 stick butter, room temperature

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup buttermilk

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups shredded, peeled apple (4 medium)

1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

1/2 cup raisins

Streusel-nut topping (recipe below)

Preheat oven to 350º. Lightly grease bottom and ½ inch up sides of 9-by-5-by-3-inch loaf pan; set aside. In a large bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed half a minute. Add sugar; blend well. Add buttermilk and baking powder; beat until combined. Add eggs and vanilla; blend well. Add flour and salt; blend well. Stir in apples, nuts and raisins. Gently pour batter into prepared pan; spread evenly. Sprinkle the streusel-nut topping over batter. Bake 60 to 65 minutes or until a pick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove from pan and cool completely. Wrap and store overnight before slicing. Yield: 1 loaf; 14 servings.

Streusel-nut topping: In a small bowl, combine 1/4 cup packed brown sugar and 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour. Using a pastry blender, cut in 2 tablespoons butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in 1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans.

CARAMEL APPLE CUPCAKES

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 cups apple butter

3/4 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup sugar

2/3 cup butter, melted

1/2 cup sour cream

2 eggs

Preheat oven to 350º. Prepare muffin cups with paper liners. Sift flour, baking soda and salt in bowl; set aside. In large mixing bowl beat apple butter, brown sugar, sugar, melted butter, sour cream and eggs on low speed until well blended and smooth. Add dry ingredients just until moist. Pour batter into prepared cups 2/3 full and bake 25 minutes, or until done. Transfer to wire rack and cool.

For caramel frosting:

40 caramel candies

6 tablespoons heavy cream

Heat caramels and heavy cream in heavy saucepan over low heat until melted, stir frequently. Cool just a little, but still warm and sticky, spread over top of cupcake. If frosting hardens, reheat . Yield: 24 cupcakes.

FAST AND EASY PUDDING PIE

(Perfect to prepare when pressed for time.)

Single unbaked pie shell, homemade

or store-bought

1 large (2-ounce) package sugar-free

vanilla, chocolate, butterscotch

or pistachio pudding (cook and

serve or instant)

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

Preheat oven to 350º. Prick some holes with fork tines in bottom and sides of pie shell. Bake shell until crispy and golden. Remove from oven and cool. Follow instructions to prepare sugar-free pudding of your choice. If you are using pudding that must be cooked, add walnuts toward the end of the cooking time and let the pudding cool. Spoon pudding into cooled pie shell and cover tightly so that a skin does not form on pudding. Refrigerate and chill 3 hours or overnight. If you prefer, you can prepare whipped cream (without sugar) or use sugar-free whipped topping. Yield: 8 servings.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you. Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you.

CORN GRILLED IN THE HUSK

4 large ears corn

String for tying corn husks

Prepare outdoor grill for barbecuing

Peel corn husks back; remove as much corn silk as possible. Replace husks and tie tops of husks with string. Place corn in 13x 9-inch pan filled half-way with water. Soak corn 20 minutes, turning occasionally.

Place ears of corn on grill and cook 25 minutes or until kernels are tender when pierced with a fork, turning corn occasionally. To serve, remove string and peel back husks. Yield: 4 servings.