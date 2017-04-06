Article Tools Font size – + Share This



HEARTY GERMAN POTATO SOUP

6 cups chicken broth

2 stalks celery with the leaves, chopped

2 carrots, scraped and sliced

1 medium onion, quartered

1 clove garlic, sliced

3 whole peppercorns

1 bay leaf, crushed

2 sprigs fresh parsley

1-3/4 teaspoons salt, divided

1 /2 teaspoon celery salt

5 medium potatoes, peeled and quartered

1/2 stick butter or margarine

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

Sour cream (optional)

Combine chicken broth and next nine ingredients in large soup pot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes or until carrots are tender, stirring occasionally. Cool slightly. Strain broth; discard whole spices. Set aside cooked vegetables and 2 cups broth, reserving remaining broth in large soup pot. Place reserved vegetables and 2 cups broth in the container of an electric blender. Process until smooth. Return pureed vegetable mixture to remaining broth in pot, stirring well; set aside. Combine potatoes, 1/2-teaspoon salt and water to cover in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and cook, uncovered, 20 minutes or until tender. Drain liquid, reserving potatoes in saucepan; add butter or margarine, white pepper and remaining salt. Beat on medium speed of electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Gradually add potatoes to broth in large pot, stirring to blend well. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until thoroughly heated. Serve immediately Dollop with sour cream. Yield: 2 quarts.

SKILLET CHICKEN STEW

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

Dash black pepper

1-1/2 pounds boneless, skinless

chicken breast

3 tablespoons butter

1 medium onion, chopped

3 celery ribs, diced

2 medium potatoes, peeled and

cubed 3/4-inch

3 medium carrots, sliced 1/4-inch thick

1 cup chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon ketchup

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Cut chicken breast into 1-inch pieces. Coat chicken pieces with combined flour, salt and pepper in bowl. In a large skillet, melt butter and brown chicken. Add onion and celery; cook 4 minutes; stir in potatoes and carrots. Combine broth, thyme, ketchup and cornstarch; stir into skillet. Bring to boil; reduce heat, cover and simmer 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

HAM AND POTATO ROUND

1 egg, beaten

1/4 cup milk

1/2 cup fine dry bread crumbs

1 pound fully cooked ham, ground

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 teaspoon onion salt

1 (10-ounce) package frozen

chopped spinach, thawed and drained

1 (4-serving) package instant

mashed potatoes

1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Paprika

Combine egg, milk and bread crumbs in q bowl. Add ground ham; mix well. Shape into an 8-inch flat round loaf on a baking sheet. Bake at 350º for 15 to 18 minutes. Combine mayonnaise or salad dressing and onion salt; stir in spinach. Spread spinach mixture on top of ham. Prepare potatoes according to package directions; spread over spinach to make a third layer. Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese and paprika. Bake 10 minutes more. Yield: 6 servings.

BAKED LIMA BEANS & HAM

1/2 cup sliced onion

2 packages frozen lima beans

2 tablespoons butter

1 pound cooked ham, cubed

2 cups canned tomatoes

2 teaspoons dry mustard

1/4 cup brown sugar

Sauté onion in butter. Allow beans to defrost enough to break apart. Place beans, ham and onion into a 2-quart casserole. Mix tomatoes and mustard over mixture in casserole. Top with brown sugar. Cover and bake at 350˚ for 45 to 50 minutes.

CREAMY POTATO LASAGNA

1 (12-ounce) jar prepared

Alfredo sauce

1 cup low-fat milk

5 russet potatoes, peeled and cut

lengthwise into 1/8-inch thick slices

5 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 pound smoked turkey, diced

1 (10-ounce) package frozen

chopped broccoli, thawed

8 ounces Jarlsberg or Swiss

cheese, shredded

Whisk together Alfredo sauce and milk in small bowl. Spread 1/4 cup Alfredo mixture into a 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan that is coated with nonstick cooking spray. Layer 1/3 of the sliced potatoes evenly in the baking dish. Sprinkle top with 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan and 1/3 of the salt and black pepper. In a medium-size bowl, mix together turkey, broccoli and 1-1/2 cups shredded cheese; spread 1/3 of this mixture over potato layer. Continue with 2 more layers (Alfredo sauce mixture, potatoes, Parmesan, salt, black pepper and broccoli mixture). Top final layer with remaining 1/2 cup shredded cheese and 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan. Pour remaining Alfredo sauce evenly over top. Cover the dish and bake at 375º for 40 to 45 minutes; reduce temperature to 350º; uncover; continue to bake for 25 minutes or until potatoes are fork-tender. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Yield: 8 servings.

BARBECUED PORK ON A BUN

(Requested by one of our readers.)

1 large onion, finely chopped

1-1/2 tablespoons apple-cider vinegar

1 tablespoon orange juice

1 (8-ounce) can no-salt-added

tomato sauce

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

2 teaspoons prepared mustard

Dash paprika

Dash ground hot red pepper

2 cups cooked shredded pork tenderloin*

4 hamburger buns, split and toasted

Spray a medium-size nonstick saucepan with cooking spray and sauté onion in it for 3 minutes, adding a little water to prevent sticking. Stir in next 7 ingredients; bring to boiling; reduce heat to simmer, covered, for 8 minutes or until thickened. Stir in cooked, shredded pork. Spoon meat and sauce over toasted bun.

* Roast a 12-ounce pork tenderloin on rack in preheated 375º oven for 50 to 60 minutes until cooked through. To shred, cut roasted meat into 1-1/2-inch lengths; pull meat apart into shreds.

LOW-FAT CARROT CAKE WITH FROSTING

2 large carrots, shredded

3/4 cup sugar

1 (4-ounce) can crushed pineapple

1 (4-ounce) jar carrot puree

4 egg whites or 1/2 cup liquid

egg substitute

2 tablespoons vanilla

1/2 tablespoons salt

1-1/4 cups cake flour

1-1/4 cups oat bran

2 teaspoons baking soda

1-1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 (8-ounce) package fat-free cream cheese, softened

Preheat oven to 375º. Coat a 9-inch round cake pan with nonstick spray. In a large bowl, mix carrots, 1/2 cup sugar, pineapple (with juice), carrot puree, egg whites or substitute, vanilla and salt. In another large bowl, combine flour, oat bran, baking soda and cinnamon. Fold in carrot mixture just until combined. Pour into the prepared pan and bake 30 minutes or until lightly browned and firm to the touch. Cool in pan on rack 10 minutes. Remove from pan.

To prepare frosting: In a medium bowl with electric mixer, beat cream cheese and remaining 1/4 cup sugar. Spread evenly over cake. Yield: 12

servings.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you! Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you!

WEB BONUS RECIPE

CREAM CHEESE SUGAR COOKIES

1 cup white sugar

1 cup butter, softened

1 (3-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 egg yolk

2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

In a large bowl, combine sugar, butter, cream cheese, salt, almond and vanilla extracts, and egg yolk. Beat until smooth. Stir in flour until well blended. Chill the dough for at least 8 hours.

Preheat oven to 350°. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough 1/3 at a time to 1/8 inch thickness. Using floured cookie cutters, press out desired shapes. Place 1- inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake for 7 to 10 minutes, or until light and golden brown. Let cookies cool on rack. Ice or decorate with your favorite frosting. Yield: 6 dozen.