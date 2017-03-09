Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Enjoy some of these delicious meatless main dishes with your family and friends during this Lenten season. God bless.

VEGETABLE CLAM SOUP

1 (16-ounce) can whole tomatoes,

undrained and chopped

1 medium carrot, scraped and diced

1 medium-size green pepper, diced

1 small onion, chopped

1 stalk celery, diced

2 (6-1/2-ounce) cans minced clams,

undrained

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Pinch of dried whole tarragon

2 tablespoons dry sherry

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Combine tomatoes, carrot, green pepper, onion and celery in a large soup pot. Bring mixture to a boil; cover, reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Add clams and remaining ingredients; stir well. Cook slowly 15 more minutes to blend flavors thoroughly. Yield: 5 cups.

CHEESE-SCALLOPED POTATOES

(Requested by one of our readers.)

2-1/2 cups milk

6 medium potatoes, sliced

Nonstick cooking spray

1/4 cup diced onions

1/4 cup diced celery

Paprika

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons plain yogurt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

Scald milk in pan; allow to cool to lukewarm. Place a layer of sliced potatoes in bottom of baking pan coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with half the onion, celery and paprika. To the milk, add flour, yogurt and pepper. Pour half on the first layer of potatoes; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Repeat the layers of potatoes, celery and onion. Sprinkle with paprika; cover with remaining yogurt sauce. Sprinkle with Parmesan. Dot top of potatoes with margarine; cover and bake at 350° for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake 45 minutes more until potatoes are tender. Yield: 8 servings.

TUNA CAKES WITH TOMATO AND LEMON SAUCE

1 (12-1/2-ounce) can tuna in water,

drained and finely flaked

3/4 cup soft bread crumbs

1/3 cup minced green onions

1/3 cup finely chopped green bell pepper

1 egg

1/2 cup low-fat milk

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

For Sauce:

1-1/2 cups finely chopped fresh

tomatoes

1-1/2 cups tomato sauce

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 tablespoon dill weed

Combine all ingredients for Tuna Cakes, except butter. Mix until moistened. Shape mixture into 8 (4-inch) patties. Melt butter in skillet; sauté patties until golden on each side. Yield: 4 servings.

To make sauce: Gently heat all sauce ingredients; remove from heat. Pour sauce over each tuna cake.

PIROSHKY

(Traditional piroshky are bite-size, but these are large turnovers made with a rich pie dough.)

Pastry dough:

3 cups unsifted unbleached

all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 sticks butter

6 to 10 tablespoons ice water

For Filling:

2 cups potatoes, peeled and sliced

2 cups green cabbage, finely chopped

1 large onion, finely chopped

3 tablespoons butter

1 cup cottage cheese

1 cup (4 ounces) shredded sharp

Cheddar cheese

1 egg

1 teaspoon dried dill

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons green onion, chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground caraway seeds

1 egg beaten with 1 tablespoon water

Sesame seeds for topping (optional)

1 cup dairy sour cream

To make dough: Mix together flour and salt in small bowl. Cut in butter with pastry blender until mixture resembles coarse cornmeal. Using a fork and as few strokes as possible, mix in ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until mixture forms a ball. Wrap and chill dough for 15 minutes.

Filling: Boil potatoes until tender. Drain well and mash in large bowl. Cook cabbage and onion in butter in skillet, covered, over medium-low heat until tender, about 15 minutes. Add to potatoes. Stir in cottage and Cheddar cheeses, egg, dill, parsley, green onion, salt, pepper and caraway seeds until well mixed. Preheat oven to 375°. Lightly oil baking sheet. Divide dough into 12 equal balls. Roll each ball on lightly floured surface with lightly floured rolling pin into a thin circle, about 6 inches in diameter. Place 1/3 cup filling in center of each circle. Brush edges of pastry with beaten egg mixture and fold over to form a half-moon. Press edges with fingers or fork to seal. With spatula, carefully lift each piroshki to oiled baking sheet. Brush top of each pastry with egg mixture and sprinkle with sesame seeds, if you wish. Bake for 25 to 35 minutes or until golden brown. Serve hot with sour cream. Yield: 12 piroshky.

SCALLOPED SALMON

1/2 cup chicken broth

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1/2 cup milk

2 tablespoons parsley flakes

2 teaspoons instant minced onion

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

Dash salt and pepper

1 (16-ounce) can salmon, drained,

skinned, bones removed and flaked

2 cups herb-seasoned stuffing

croutons

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Vegetable sauce (recipe follows)

Combine chicken broth, eggs, milk, parsley, onion, dry mustard, salt and pepper. Stir in salmon, croutons and cheese. Turn into a 9-inch plate and bake, uncovered, at 350º for 35 to 40 minutes. Serve with Vegetable Sauce. Yield: 4 to 5 servings.

To prepare vegetable sauce: Blend 2 tablespoons melted butter or margarine, 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, 1/4 teaspoon salt and dash of black pepper. Add 1 cup milk; cook until bubbly. Cook 2 minutes more. Stir in 1 cup cooked peas; heat thoroughly.

SHRIMP AND MUSHROOM CASSEROLE

1-1/2 pounds shrimp, shelled

and deveined

4 tablespoons butter

1/2 pound mushrooms, cleaned

and sliced

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon thyme

Black pepper to taste

4 garlic cloves, mashed

In a saucepan of water, blanch the shrimp for 1 minute. Drain. In a skillet, melt the butter and sauté mushrooms for 3-5 minutes. Add salt, oregano, thyme, pepper, garlic and parsley. Add drained shrimp and mix. Put into a casserole dish and bake at 375° for 12 minutes. Yield: 4 servings.

MACAROON LEMON DESSERT

1 (3.4 oz.) pkg. lemon pudding

and pie filling mix

1/2 cup sugar

2 egg yolks

2-1/4 cups water

6 macaroon cookies, crumbled

1/2 cup frozen whipped

topping, thawed

Cook pudding according to package directions using sugar, egg yolks and water, cool slightly. Place about 2 tablespoons cookie crumbs in bottom of each of 6 dessert dishes. Spoon generous 1/3 cup pudding over crumbs in each dish. Top each with whipped topping; sprinkle with remaining crumbs. Serve warm or cold. Store in refrigerator. Yield: 6 servings.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you. Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you.

WEB BONUS RECIPES

CREAMED ASPARAGUS WITH EGGS

1 pound asparagus, cleaned and trimmed

Salt

4 hard-cooked room-temperature eggs, peeled and sliced

For cream sauce:

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1-1/2 cups milk

4 slices toasted bread (white or whole wheat)

Clean and dry asparagus. Cook asparagus spears in salted water until soft and tender; drain and keep warm.

To Make Cream Sauce: Melt butter in a small saucepan. Add flour, stirring and cooking for approximately 1 minute. Add milk and whisk until smooth. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and comes just under the boil. To serve, place 1 slice of toasted bread on 4 plates. Arrange 1/4 of the asparagus spears on top, followed by 1 sliced hard-cooked egg. Then ladle sauce across the top of the asparagus and eggs. Yields: 4 servings.

RED BEET CAKE

(One of our favorites.)

1 cup oil

2 cups sugar

2 eggs

2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup red beets, drained well and mashed

1 cup crushed pineapple, undrained

1 cup creamed cottage cheese

1/2 cup walnuts, chopped

Beat oil, sugar and eggs well. Add flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt (sifted together) to creamed mixture with vanilla; blend well. Fold in beets, pineapple, cottage cheese and walnuts. Mix well and pour into a lightly greased and floured 9x13-inch baking pan. Bake at 350° for 40-45 minutes. This cake can be baked in 2-layer pans — grease bottoms and sides and line bottoms with waxed paper. Bake 20-25 minutes. Ice with your favorite vanilla or whipped cream icing.