GARLIC SOUP

10 cloves of garlic

2 tablespoons butter

4 potatoes

8 cups of water

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

Salt

Bread for toast

Swiss cheese

Peel the cloves of garlic and crush them using a garlic press, or slice them fine with a knife. Melt two tablespoons of butter in a pot; add the garlic. Fry for few seconds. Next, add the eight cups of water, paprika, caraway seeds, and salt to taste. Then peel the potatoes, cut them into small cubes, and add to the pot. Boil for about 15 minutes until the potatoes become tender. In the meantime, toast several slices of bread. Cut the toast into squares and put them in a bowl. Then scoop the finished soup over the bread. Finally, grate some Swiss cheese into the soup. Add parsley to each bowl for garnish. Yield: about 5 servings.

RICH SWEET BREAD

(Great with the garlic soup.)

1 small package fresh yeast

1 teaspoon sugar

1/4 cup warm milk

1 cup half-and-half

1 stick butter

1/2 cup sugar

3 eggs, beaten

1/2 teaspoon salt

3-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon vanilla

Dissolve yeast and teaspoon sugar in warm milk, let rise.

Cream half-and-half, stick of butter and sugar, blending well. Add eggs, salt, flour and vanilla. Mix well; let rise until double in bulk. Divide dough in half and shape into 2 loaves; place in 2 greased loaf pans and let rise again. Before placing in oven, brush tops of bread with egg wash and bake at 350° for 35 to 40 minutes until nicely browned. Yield: 2 loaves.

SALMON WITH GLAZED ONION AND CARROTS

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

4 onions, coarsely chopped

1 (16 ounce) bag baby carrots

4 cloves garlic, minced

1-1/2 pound salmon filet

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried dill weed

Place olive oil and butter in 4 quart crockpot. Add onions, baby carrots, and garlic, stir, cover, and cook on low for 6-7 hours, stirring once during cooking time, until vegetables are beginning to caramelize. Next, place filet over vegetables in crockpot and sprinkle with salt, pepper, and dill weed. Cover and cook on low for 1 to 2 hours until salmon flakes when tested with a fork (test at one hour time, if salmon is done, turn crockpot off and keep covered until serving time). Place salmon on serving plate and top with onion mixture. Yield: 4 servings.

PASTA SALAD WITH BUTTERMILK GARLIC DRESSING

12 ounces wagon-wheel bow ties

Buttermilk garlic dressing

(recipe below)

6 small green onions

1 (15-1/2-ounce) can red kidney

beans, rinsed and drained

2 large stalks celery, thinly sliced

1 medium red sweet pepper,

seeded and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

Cook pasta according to package directions. Prepare buttermilk garlic dressing; set aside. Drain cooked pasta in a large colander; rinse under cold water until cool. Set aside. Using kitchen scissors, snip off root ends from the green onions and about 2 inches of the green tops; leave some of the green tops attached. Snip trimmed onions crosswise into thin slices. In a large bowl gently toss together cooked pasta, kidney beans, celery, red pepper and green onions. Add dressing until pasta is well coated. Yield: 8 to 10 servings.

To make buttermilk garlic dressing:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 tablespoon snipped green

onions with tops

1 tablespoon snipped parsley

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard

1 small clove garlic, crushed

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

Place mayonnaise and buttermilk in a plastic container with tight-fitting lid. Cover and shake until smooth. Add remaining ingredients. Cover and shake until well combined. Pour over Pasta Salad. Yield: 1 cup.

COD FILLET PATTIES

(Great served on a bun with lettuce and tomato, or as a main course.)

1-1/2 pounds fresh cod fillets

1 cup boiling water

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup soft breadcrumbs

1/4 cup chopped parsley

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 egg

1 tablespoon prepared mustard

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Dash of black pepper

Paprika, to taste

Grease baking sheet. Preheat oven to 375º. Add the cod to boiling salted water; cover and bring to a boil. Lower heat; cook 4 minutes or until fish flakes easily. Drain and flake the fish using a fork, making sure to remove any bones. Mix together fish, breadcrumbs and parsley. In another bowl mix salad dressing, egg, mustard, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce and pepper thoroughly. Stir into fish mixture; mix well. Form into 12 patties, about 3 inches in diameter and 3/4-inch thick on baking sheet. Sprinkle with paprika. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until lightly browned. Yield: 6 servings.

LENTEN CAKE

3-1/2 cups flour (add 1/2 cup more

if batter is too thin)

1 teaspoon baking powder

3/4 cup oil

1/2 cup white raisins

1-1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

2 teaspoon grated orange peel

1/2 cup cognac

(or orange flavored liquor)

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 cups orange juice

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Cinnamon and powdered sugar

for sprinkling

Preheat oven to 300°. Sift flour into bowl and mix in the baking powder; make a well in center. Heat oil in frying pan and pour into the flour. Add raisins, sugar, nuts, orange peel, cognac, baking soda dissolved in the orange juice and cinnamon. Mix the ingredients to make a stiff dough, and put into a greased Bundt pan or baking pan. Bake in oven for about 1 hour. Remove and sprinkle the cake with the extra cinnamon and powdered sugar. Yield: about 10-12 slices.

RASPBERRY BAVARIAN PIE

For pastry:

1/3 cup butter

2-1/2 tablespoons sugar

1/3 teaspoon salt

1 egg yolk

1 cup flour

1/3 cup finely chopped almonds

For filling:

1 (10-ounce) package frozen raspberries,

partially thawed and drained

2 egg whites

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup whipping cream

Preheat oven to 375°. Grease a 10-inch pie pan. Cream butter, sugar and salt until fluffy. Add egg yolk and beat thoroughly. Mix in flour and almonds. Press into prepared pie pan. Bake 12 minutes. Cool.

To prepare filling: Place ingredients for filling, except cream, in large bowl of electric mixer. Beat until mixture thickens and expands in volume, up to 15 minutes. Whip cream; fold into raspberry mixture. Pile into pastry and freeze at least 8 hours. Yield: 10 to 12 servings.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you. Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you.

WEB BONUS RECIPE

STUFFED SHELL PIEROGI

3 pounds potatoes, about 1/2 peeled, quartered

2 cups Cheddar cheese, shredded

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

6 cups Vidalia onions, sliced

Butter

1 box jumbo shells, cooked and drained

Cook the potatoes until soft. Drain. Add the Cheddar cheese, salt, and black pepper, and mash together until smooth. Melt the butter in large skillet. Add onions and cook approximately 10 to 15 minutes until tender but not browned. Spread half the onions over the bottom of a larger baking dish. Next, stuff each shell with heaping tablespoon of the potato mixture. Close edges. Arrange in single layer over onions. Spread remaining onions on top. Bake at 350° uncovered 15 to 20 minutes or until heated through. Yield: about 10-12 servings.