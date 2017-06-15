Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Here are some quick and delicious recipes that are sure to please your family and friends. Enjoy.

CRUNCHY RICE AND VEGETABLE SALAD

1 (14-1/2-ounce) can chicken broth

1/2 cup wild rice

3/4 cup white rice

4 green onions, chopped

2 medium carrots, diced

1 medium red pepper, diced

1 medium yellow pepper, diced

1 medium–size zucchini, diced

1 cup loosely-packed Chinese pea

pods, cut diagonally into 1/4-inch

wide slices

Salt and black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh mint

In a medium bowl, combine chicken broth and enough water to equal 3 cups liquid. In a medium saucepan, heat chicken broth mixture over high heat to boiling. Stir in wild rice; heat to boiling. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 40 to 45 minutes. Add white rice; bring to boil and reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer 20 to 25 minutes longer until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed. Heat 1 tablespoon salad oil in a nonstick skillet; cook green onions and carrots 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add 4 remaining vegetables, salt and pepper to taste, cook 3 to 4 minutes longer until vegetables are tender-crisp. Spoon cooked vegetables into bowl; add cooked rice mixture. Add lemon juice, chopped mint and 1 tablespoon olive or salad oil. Serve warm or room temperature. Yield: 6 servings.

RAVIOLI LASAGNA

2 cups light chunk-style spaghetti sauce

1/3-cup water

1 (9-ounce) package refrigerated

meat-or-cheese filled ravioli

1 egg, beaten

1 (15-ounce) carton fat-free

ricotta cheese

1/4 cup grated Romano or

Parmesan cheese

1 (10-ounce) package frozen

chopped spinach, thawed and drained

Combine spaghetti and water in a 10-inch skillet; bring to a boil. Stir in ravioli. Cover; cook mixture over medium heat 5 minutes or until ravioli are nearly tender, stirring mixture once to prevent sticking. In a medium mixing bowl, combine beaten egg, ricotta cheese and Romano or Parmesan cheese with a fork. Dot ravioli with spinach; spoon ricotta mixture on top. Cover and cook over low heat about 10 minutes more or until ricotta layer is set and pasta is just tender. Yield: 4 servings.

BEEF AND VEGGIE SLOPPY JOES

1 pound lean ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup zucchini, chopped

1 cup yellow summer squash, chopped

1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms

3/4 cup chopped green pepper

1 (16-ounce) jar salsa

1 teaspoon dried basil, crushed

1/2 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed

6 to 8 kaiser rolls, split and toasted

In a 10-inch skillet, cook beef, onion and garlic over medium heat until meat is brown and onion is tender. Drain off fat. Add zucchini, summer squash, mushrooms and green pepper. Cover and cook over low heat for 8 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Stir in salsa, basil, parsley and rosemary. Simmer, uncovered, about 10 minutes or until most of the liquid has evaporated. Serve on toasted rolls. Yield: 6 to 8 servings.

UPSIDE-DOWN FRESH PEACH CAKE

3 large peaches

1/2 stick butter

1/2 cup ﬁrmly packed light

brown sugar

1-1/2 cups sifted cake ﬂour

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup vegetable shortening

2/3 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs

Peel, halve, pit and slice peaches. Melt butter in 9-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan in 350º oven. Remove from oven; sprinkle brown sugar evenly in pan. Arrange peach slices in rows over brown sugar. Sift ﬂour, sugar, baking powder and salt in large bowl. Add shortening, milk, vanilla and eggs. Beat with electric mixer at low speed just until mixed; then beat at high speed for 3 minutes until smooth and ﬂuffy. Spoon batter over peaches, covering completely. Bake at 350º for 40 to 45 minutes, or until center springs back when lightly pressed with ﬁngertip. Loosen cake from edges with small knife. Cover pan with serving plate; invert; shake gently, then lift off pan. Serve warm with whipped cream or at room temperature. Yield: 12 servings.

RASPBERRY MUFFINS

2 eggs

2 cups buttermilk

1 stick butter, melted

2 cups fresh raspberries, washed

4-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/4 cups sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon allspice

Have all ingredients at room temperature. Preheat oven to 375º. Grease muffin tins or line with paper cups. Sift flour, sugar, salt, baking soda and allspice together; set aside. Beat eggs with buttermilk in mixing bowl. Add melted butter and stir. Add half of dry ingredients and mix lightly. Add raspberries; mix lightly. Add remaining dry ingredients and mix lightly to moisten. Spoon batter 3/4 full into cups; top with a sprinkle of sugar.

BAKED BEANS

(Great with the sloppy joes.)

2 cans pork-n-beans

1 can lima beans

1 can kidney beans

1 pound ground chuck

1 onion, chopped

1/2 package bacon, chopped, fried and drained

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup ketchup

Salt and black pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon prepared mustard

Cook chopped bacon; drain. Brown ground chuck; drain. Combine all ingredients and bake, covered, at 350º for 1-1/4 hours.

BAKED CHICKEN AND STUFFING CASSEROLE

4 cups herb-seasoned stuffing

4 to 6 skinless, boneless, chicken breast halves

Paprika

1 (10-3/4-ounce) cream of mushroom soup

1/3-cup milk

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Mix stuffing, 1-1/4 cups boiling water and 1/2-stick butter. Spoon stuffing across center of 3-quart baking dish. Place chicken on each side of stuffing. Sprinkle paprika over chicken breasts. Mix cream of mushroom soup, milk and parsley; pour over chicken breasts. Bake, covered, at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink. Yield: 4 to 6 servings.

FRUIT SALAD

1 can dark sweet cherries

1 can Royal Anne cherries

1 can pineapple chunks or tidbits

1 can sliced peaches

1 can pears, chopped

1 cup mini-marshmallows

1/2 cup sour cream

1 cup whipping cream

Carefully remove bones from cherries. Drain all fruit from cans; place fruit into a large mixing bowl. Combine fruit with marshmallows and add sour cream, blending well. Whip cream until stiff peaks form. Gently fold into fruit mixture and chill overnight. Yield: 8 servings.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you. Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you.