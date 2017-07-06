Article Tools Font size – + Share This



ZESTY BAKED HOT DOGS

3/4 cup chopped onion

3 tablespoons margarine

1-1/2 cups celery, chopped

1-1/2 cups ketchup

3/4 cup water

3 tablespoons vinegar

1 tablespoon spicy-brown mustard

1/3 cup fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 (1-pound) package beef or turkey

hot dogs

20 hot dog buns, split and toasted

In saucepan over medium heat, sauté onion in margarine until tender. Add the next 8 ingredients; bring to boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer one-half hour. Cut 3 (1/4-inch) slits on each side of hot dogs; place in a 2-1/2-quart baking dish. Pour sauce over hot dogs. Cover and bake at 350º about 35 to 40 minutes or completely heated through. Serve on toasted buns. Yield: 20 servings.

GRILLED BURGER WITH VEGETABLES

(This recipe is for 1 serving. Increase ingredients for desired number of servings.)

1 slice tomato, 1/2-inch thick

1 small onion, sliced very thin

1 large mushroom, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon minced parsley

1 small potato, peeled, finely diced or sliced very thin

1/8 teaspoon garlic salt

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 thick (1/4–pound) ground beef patty

On a sheet of heavy-duty aluminum foil, place tomato, onion and mushroom. Sprinkle with parsley. Top with potato; sprinkle with garlic salt, salt and pepper. Top with beef patty. Bring aluminum foil up and around food and seal with double fold, crimping ends securely. Place packet near edge of charcoal grill 4 to 6 inches from glowing coals. Cook for 30 to 40 minutes until vegetables are tender and meat is cooked, turning occasionally. Cooking time may vary, depending on grill. Yield: 1 serving.

DELUXE CHEESEBURGERS

2 pounds lean ground beef

1/4 cup green pepper, diced

1/4 cup scallions, sliced

1/2 cup mushrooms, sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

Salt, black pepper, basil (optional)

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

1 tomato, peeled, seeded and chopped

2/3 cup shredded Swiss, Cheddar

or other cheese (optional)

8 strips bacon, room temperature

Make 8 very large, flat patties from beef. Season with salt and pepper, if desired. Sauté next 5 ingredients in butter. Season as desired. Place 1 tablespoon vegetable mixture and small amount of tomato and cheese, if using, on 4 of the patties. Top each with 1 of remaining patties and crimp edges together; press together so they form a flattened ball. Wrap 2 strips bacon in an “X” around each burger; secure with toothpicks or small skewers. Grill far from coals for about 40 minutes. Yield: 8 burgers.

BARBECUED ONIONS

(Great for grilled burgers and steak.)

12 small (1-1/2-inch) white

onions, peeled

1/4 cup catsup

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon vinegar

1/4 teaspoon salt

Pinch pepper

1 tablespoon brown sugar

4 slices bacon, diced and cooked crisp

Parboil onions for 4 to 5 minutes. Drain and put in a buttered shallow 1-1/2 quart casserole. Mix catsup, water, vinegar, salt and pepper and spread over onions. Sprinkle mixture with brown sugar and bacon. Bake, uncovered, at 350º for 30 minutes or until tender. (Can refrigerate and bake later.) Yield: 4 servings.

OVERNIGHT CASSEROLE

2 cups uncooked small elbow macaroni

2 cups uncooked chicken, turkey

or tuna

2 cans mushroom soup

1/2 pound soft American cheese, cut up

2 hard-boiled eggs, chopped

2 cups milk

Chopped pimiento and green

pepper, to taste

Mix all ingredients together and let stand overnight in refrigerator. Bake at 350˚ for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Yield:

10 servings.

ANGEL FOOD CAKE

(Delicious topped with chocolate sauce or fresh fruit.)

1 dozen egg whites (1-1/2-cups)

1-1/2-cups sifted powdered sugar

1 cup sifted cake flour

1-1/2 teaspoons cream of tartar

Dash salt

1 cup sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla

1/2 teaspoon almond flavoring

Egg whites must stand at room temperature for at least one-half hour. Sift together powdered sugar and cake flour; set aside.

Beat egg whites, cream of tartar and salt until foamy in a large mixing bowl. Gradually add sugar, a little at a time, beating on high speed until stiff peaks form. Immediately beat in vanilla and almond flavorings. Sprinkle flour-sugar mixture, 1/4 cup at a time over beaten egg whites, folding gently, only until flour-sugar mixture disappears. Spoon batter into an ungreased 10-inch tube pan. Gently cut through batter with a knife or spatula to remove air pockets. Bake at 350º for 30 to 35 minutes, or until top springs back when touched lightly with your finger. Invert cake in pan on a funnel; let cake cool completely. Remove cake from top of funnel, set cake right side up on serving platter. Loosen sides of cake with a narrow spatula or knife and remove from pan. Add your favorite topping. Yield 12 servings.

TEA TREATS

1 small package cream cheese, room temperature

1/2 cup butter, room temperature

1 cup sifted flour

Cream together creamed cheese and butter. Blend in 1 cup flour. Form into 2 dozen (1-inch) balls. Press each ball on bottom and sides of tiny 1-3/4 inch muffin tins.

To prepare the filling:

2/3 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons flour

Dash salt

1 egg, well beaten

1 tablespoon soft butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup Solo nut filling

Combine brown sugar, flour and salt; add to egg. Stir in butter and vanilla. Spoon egg mixture into dough-lined muffin tins. Place 1 teaspoon nut filling in center and bake at 325˚ for 25-30 minutes. Cool before removing from tins.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you. Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you.