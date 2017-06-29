Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Here are some quick and easy summertime recipes that won’t hold you up in the kitchen very long. Now that it’s officially summer, family and friends should be out enjoying the beautiful weather. Enjoy.

TWO-CHEESE MEAT ROLLS

2 pounds ground beef

1/2 cup soft bread crumbs

1 small onion, chopped

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup thin noodles, cooked and drained

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons

grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon parsley, chopped

1 (16-ounce) jar of your favorite

spaghetti sauce

Combine first five ingredients; mix lightly. Divide meat mixture into six portions. On waxed paper, shape each portion into a 6-inch patty. Combine noodles, mozzarella cheese, 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese and parsley; mix lightly. Place about 1/3 cup noodle mixture in center of each patty. Shape meat mixture around noodle mixture, sealing edges. Place, seam side down, in a 11-by-7-inch baking dish. Bake at 350º for 40 minutes; drain. Reduce oven temperature to 325º. Pour spaghetti sauce over meat; sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of Parmesan cheese and bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Garnish with parsley, if desired. Yield: 6 servings.

BROWN SUGAR GLAZED COUNTRY RIBS

2 pounds country-style pork ribs

1-1/2 teaspoons salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

3/4 cup orange juice

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1 bay leaf

1-1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon lemon peel

3/4 teaspoon ginger

3/4 teaspoon cloves

Preheat oven to 400º. Cut ribs into single rib portions. Sprinkle both sides with 3/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Place ribs on rack in aluminum foil-lined shallow open-roasting pan and bake 30 minutes. Lower heat to 350º. Turn ribs and bake 25 minutes longer; pour off fat. Prepare sauce: In medium saucepan, combine orange and lemon juices, brown sugar, bay leaf, garlic powder, lemon peel, ginger, cloves, remaining salt and pepper; bring to boil. Lower heat and simmer uncovered until mixture is reduced to 1/2 cup, about 15 minutes. Brush on pork ribs. Return to oven for 10 minutes; brush with sauce and bake until glazed, 10 minutes longer. Yield: 4 servings.

POTATO CASSEROLE

3 pounds cooked potatoes

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese

1/2 stick butter or margarine

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup milk

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/2 teaspoon salt

Dash of black pepper

Mash potatoes; add cream cheese and butter or margarine in small pieces and beat until melted. Mix in sour cream. Add eggs and onion to milk; mix well; add to potato mixture. Beat until light and fluffy. Place potato mixture into 9-inch lightly greased casserole dish and refrigerate for 3 hours or overnight. Bake, uncovered, at 350º for 45 minutes until lightly browned.

SAVORY BEAN SALAD

2 cups celery, finely chopped

1 medium cucumber, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

1 medium-sweet red pepper, chopped

1 teaspoon salt or to taste

4 tomatoes, coarsely chopped

1 (8-ounce) can green beans, drained

1 (8-ounce) can English peas, drained

1/2 (16-ounce) can wax beans, drained

1-1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup white vinegar

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 cups water

Combine first 6 ingredients in a large bowl; add water to cover. Cover and let stand 4 hours. Drain; rinse well and drain. Add tomatoes, green beans, peas and wax beans; stir gently to combine. Combine sugar, vinegar, oil and water in a medium bowl; stir well with a wire whisk. Pour sugar mixture over vegetable mixture. Cover and chill at least 8 hours, stirring occasionally. Serve with a slotted spoon. Yield: 12 servings.

FRUIT-FILLED COLESLAW

3 firm pears, peeled, cored and diced

1 tart apple, peeled, cored and diced

3 tablespoons lemon juice

3 cups shredded cabbage

1/3 cup raisins

1 cup plain low-fat yogurt

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

1 tablespoon honey

Toss diced pears and apple with 2 tablespoons lemon juice. Add cabbage and raisins, mixing well. In a small bowl, combine all remaining ingredients, including the one tablespoon lemon juice; mix well. Add to cabbage mixture. Toss well; chill for at least 2 hours before serving. Yield: 6 servings.

BAKED BANANAS

4 firm, ripe bananas, with skins

(about 7 ounces each)

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/3 cup sugar

3 tablespoons lime juice

1/2 cup orange juice from Chocolate

Ice (recipe below)

Place bananas on baking sheet and bake at 350º for 15 to 20 minutes, or until skins are blackened and bananas are soft but not mushy. Set aside to cool slightly. Melt butter in large skillet over medium heat; add sugar and lime juice. Cook, stirring occasionally, until light caramel color, about 5 minutes. Stir in orange juice. Raise heat to medium-high and cook until mixture is thick, bubbly and glossy, for about 5 minutes longer.

Carefully slit banana skins so as not to pierce fruit. Remove bananas to sauce in skillet; discard skins. Cook bananas, basting often with sauce, for 5 minutes, or until bananas are heated through and well coated. Serve warm. Yield: 4 servings.

To prepare chocolate ice:

1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2-1/4 cups sugar

4-1/3 cups water

Zest of 1 orange, cut into wide strips

1/8 teaspoon salt

Combine cocoa powder and sugar in a heavy medium-size saucepan. Whisk in water , dissolving any lumps. Add orange zest and salt; bring to boiling over low heat. Boil 5 minutes. Remove from heat; cover and cool to room temperature.

Strain mixture through a sieve; discard the orange zest. Pour cocoa mixture into a 13-by-9-by-2-inch pan. Freeze 45 minutes to 1 hour or until mixture is frozen around edges and almost solid in center. Stir, breaking up ice crystals. Return mixture to freezer until solid, about 3 hours. Just before serving, whirl mixture in food processor, working in batches, if necessary, for 10 to 15 seconds. Do not overprocess. Yield: 8 servings.

APPLE-RICE PUDDING

1/2 cup long-grain white rice

2 cups skim milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/3 cup light or dark raisins

3 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon grated orange rind

2 golden delicious apples

Pinch ground nutmeg

3 egg whites

1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

Combine rice and milk in saucepan; bring to boiling. Lower heat; simmer, covered, 20 minutes. Stir in raisins, sugar, orange rind and vanilla. Preheat oven to a slow 300º.

Peel, halve and core apples, about 1/8-inch thick. Arrange apples in overlapping circles in a 9-inch glass pie plate or ovenproof casserole. Sprinkle on nutmeg. Spoon rice mixture on top, mounding in center. Beat whites in small bowl until foamy. Gradually beat in powdered sugar until stiff peaks form. Spread over rice to edge of pan, mounding in the center. Bake in lower third of preheated oven, 300º, for 20 minutes until meringue is lightly browned. Cool at least 30 minutes. Slice into wedges; serve warm. Yield: 8 servings.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you. Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you.