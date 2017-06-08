Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CHILLED AVACADO SOUP

(Very good, and good for you. Give this chilled soup a try.)

2 ripe avocados, diced (peel and

remove pit before dicing)

1 tablespoon chopped shallots

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cups reduced sodium chicken stock

1 cup heavy cream

Salt

Black pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 tomato, diced (optional)

In a blender or food processor, puree avocado until smooth. Sautee the chopped shallots in olive oil until tender; do not brown; set aside to cool.

In a large bowl, mix together avocado, chicken stock, heavy cream, and shallots until smooth. Stir in nutmeg; add salt and pepper to taste. Put in refrigerator to chill for at least one half hour before serving. Garnish with diced tomato, if desired. Yield: 4 servings.

RICE PILAF WITH CASHEWS AND RAISINS

1/4 cup butter

1-1/2 cups uncooked long grain white rice

1 chopped Vidalia onion

1 cup chopped carrot

1 cup raisins

3 cups chicken broth

3/4 cup uncooked wild rice

2 cups frozen green peas

1 cup cashews

1 teaspoon salt

Black pepper, to taste

Prepare wild rice, as per package directions; drain and set aside. Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the long grain white rice, onion, carrot and raisins, and sauté the mixture for 3 to 5 minutes, or until onion is tender. Gently stir in the broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover pan and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes. When the mixture is finished simmering and the long grain white rice is cooked, stir in cooked wild rice, peas, and cashews; heat thoroughly. Add pepper to taste. Yields: 10-12 servings.

SIRLOIN STEAK WITH POTATO BALLS

2 tablespoons cooking oil

2 (4-ounce) cans mushroom stems

and pieces, undrained

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup chopped parsley

2 small cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/4 teaspoon sweet basil

1/4 teaspoon thyme

1 small bay leaf

2 pounds sirloin steak, cut into

1-inch strips

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

3/4 cup Burgundy or other red wine

To Prepare Potato Balls:

2-1/2 cups hot water

1/2 stick butter or margarine

1 tsp. salt

1/3 cup milk

1 (5-1/4-ounce) package Mashed

Potato Flakes

1 egg, slightly beaten

1/4 cup chopped green onion tops

or 2 tablespoons chopped chives

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

In a Dutch oven or electric saucepan, sauté mushrooms, onion, parsley, garlic, salt, pepper, oregano, basil, thyme and bay leaf in oil for about 5 minutes or until tender. Add sirloin strips and brown. Stir in tomato paste and wine. Simmer, covered, about 30 minutes or until meat is tender. Meanwhile, prepare Potato Balls. In a medium saucepan, bring water, butter and salt to a boil. Remove from heat. Add milk. Stir in potato flakes just until moistened. Let stand a minute, then add slightly beaten egg and onion tops. Stir lightly to combine. Cool. Shape cooled potato mixture into 12 to 16 balls. Roll in grated Parmesan cheese. Pour cooked meat mixture into ungreased 2-1/2 or 3-quart deep casserole. Remove bay leaf. Place potato balls in a circle around the meat. Bake at 375º for 15 to 20 minutes until potato balls are light golden brown. Yield: 6 to 8 servings.

MINI MEAT LOAVES

1 egg, beaten

3/4 cup soft bread crumbs

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

1/4 cup finely chopped green pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

Dash of black pepper

1 pound ground beef or ground pork

4 hard-boiled eggs

1/2 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon vinegar

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano, crushed

Shredded cheddar, mozzarella, or American cheese (optional)

In a mixing bowl, combine egg, bread crumbs, onion, green pepper, salt and pepper. Add meat; mix well. Shape one-fourth of meat mixture around each shelled, hard-boiled egg, enclosing the egg. Arrange in an 8-by-8-inch baking pan. Bake at 350º for 40 minutes. Drain off excess fat. Combine ketchup, water, vinegar, chili powder and oregano; pour over meat loaves and bake 15 minutes more, spooning sauce over meat loaves occasionally. If desired, top each loaf with some of the cheese. Return to oven and heat just until cheese melts. Yield: 4 servings.

CHERRY CREAM CAKE WITH WHIPPED CREAM FROSTING

(Can be made with blueberry or strawberry jam; just substitute instead of cherry jam.)

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup sugar

3 eggs

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla

1/2 cup sugar

1-1/2 cups heavy cream, whipped

1 (10-ounce) jar cherry jam

Preheat oven to 350º. Grease 2 8-by-8-by-2-inch) baking pans; line bottoms with waxed paper. Lightly grease and flour waxed paper. Sift flour, baking powder, salt and 3/4 cup sugar in bowl; set aside. In large bowl of electric mixer, beat eggs, vanilla and 1/2 cup sugar until well blended. On low speed, beat flour mixture into egg mixture just until combined. Gently fold in whipped heavy cream. Divide batter between pans. Bake 25 to 30 minutes, until tops spring back when pressed. Cool in pans on rack 10 minutes. Remove from pans to rack to cool.

Cut cooled cake in half horizontally with serrated knife. Place 1 layer, cut side up, on serving plate. Spread 1/3 of jam over cake layer. Repeat with 2 remaining layers and jam, leaving top plain.

To make whipped cream frosting:

1-1/2 tablespoons cold water

3/4 teaspoon unflavored gelatin

1-1/2 cups heavy cream

3 tablespoon powdered sugar

Pour cold water into a heatproof cup; sprinkle with gelatin. Let gelatin soften, without stirring, for 5 minutes. Place cup in pan of simmering water until gelatin is melted and liquid is clear. Let cool to room temperature. In a chilled bowl with chilled beaters, beat heavy cream and powdered sugar until thickened. As the cream begins to thicken, add cooled (but not cold) gelatin mixture and continue to beat. Refrigerate cream until ready to use. Frost sides and top of cake. Garnish top with cherries before serving, if desired. Store any leftover cake in the refrigerator. Yield: 16 servings.

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CRUNCHIES

1 cup chunky peanut butter

1/2 cup dark corn syrup

1 cup crisped-rice cereal

6 squares (1-ounce each) milk chocolate, broken in pieces

2 squares (1 ounce each) milk chocolate, broken in pieces

1/4 cup finely chopped peanuts

Beat peanut butter and corn syrup in bowl until blended. Stir in rice cereal until well mixed. Using rounded teaspoon, shape mixture into balls. Place on foil-lined large baking sheet. Chill several hours or until firm. Place 6 chocolate squares in microwave-safe bowl cover with plastic wrap and microwave for 1 minute on full power. Stir until smooth. Add 2 squares milk chocolate; continue stirring until smooth and well-blended. Using fork, spear peanut butter balls, dip into chocolate, turning to coat completely. Shake off excess chocolate. Return to baking sheet. If chocolate thickens too much, microwave for 30 seconds or until soft enough to dip. Let stand 2 hours or until chocolate is almost firm. Sprinkle tops with finely chopped peanuts; let stand until hardened. Yield: approximately 42 cookies.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you. Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you.

WEB BONUS RECIPE SOUR CREAM–TOPPED SALMON LOAF

1 (15-1/2-ounce can salmon

2 eggs, beaten

2-1/4 cups soft bread crumbs (3 slices)

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

2 tablespoons snipped parsley

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons milk

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon finely chopped onion

1/4 teaspoon dried dillweed

Dash of salt

Few drops bottled hot pepper sauce

Drain and flake salmon, discarding skin and bones. In a bowl, combine eggs and next six ingredients; add salmon and mix well. Pat mixture into a greased loaf pan. Bake at 350º for about 45 minutes or until done.

To prepare sour cream sauce: In a small saucepan, combine sour cream and all remaining ingredients. Heat through but do not boil. Turn salmon loaf onto a serving platter. Spoon some sauce on top of salmon before serving. Yield: 4 to 6 servings.