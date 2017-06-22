Article Tools Font size – + Share This



BACON, LETTUCE AND TOMATO SALAD

1 pound bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 medium head romaine lettuce, torn

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

6 cups fresh broccoli flowerets

1 small Bermuda onion, thinly sliced

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup grated Romano cheese

1 tablespoon sugar

Layer bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, broccoli and onion in order listed in a large glass salad bowl. Combine mayonnaise, cheese and sugar; stir well. Spread mixture over top of salad. Cover and chill 8 hours. Toss salad lightly just before serving. Yield: 10 servings.

GRILLED BEEF BURGERS

1 pound lean ground beef

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

1/4 cup finely chopped celery

1/4 cup grated carrot

1/4 cup chopped parsley

1/4 cup wheat germ

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 egg

1 ounce slice Mozzarella, American or Cheddar cheese (optional)

Mix all ingredients together in a mixing bowl. Shape into 5 patties.

To grill: place rack 3 inches from coals. Grill over medium-high coals for 4 to 5 minutes on each side, for rare 5 to 7 minutes, and 8 to 10 minutes for well-done. Turn only once.

To broil: Place on broiling pan 3 to 4 inches from heat. Broil, using same time as for grilling. Before removing the burgers from the heat, add a slice of your favorite cheese (optional) Yield: 5 burgers.

Don’t forget hot dogs. They are one of our summertime favorites and available in greater variety than ever; everything from beef, pork, chicken, turkey or soy. Look for hot dogs that are lower in fat and sodium.

THE ALL-AMERICAN HOT DOG

1 package of your favorite hot dogs

1 (15-ounce) can of chili

without beans

1/2 cup chopped tomato

1/4 cup chopped bell pepper

Ready-made coleslaw (optional)

Grill hot dogs according to package directions. Heat above ingredients in saucepan over medium-low heat 4 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until hot and bell pepper is crisp-tender. Top hot dogs with chili mixture and coleslaw (buy about 1/2 pound).

HOT DOG KABOBS

(Always requested. Fun for kids and dads alike and are a summertime favorite.)

1 pound pure beef hot dogs, cut

in 1-inch pieces

1 medium onion, cut in 1-inch pieces

1 medium red bell pepper, cut

in 1-inch pieces

1 pint cherry tomatoes

8-ounce pineapple chunks in juice

Prepare a hot fire; lightly spray grill with nonfat cooking spray. Thread hot dog pieces, onions, red peppers, tomatoes and pineapple chunks alternately on metal skewers. Grill 8 to 10 minutes, until hot dogs are browned and vegetables are tender. Yield: 4 servings.

HOT-SHREDDED BARBECUED PORK ON A BUN

1 large onion, finely chopped

1-1/2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 tablespoon orange juice

1 (8-ounce) can no-salt-added

tomato sauce

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

2 teaspoons prepared mustard

Dash paprika

Dash ground hot red pepper

2 cups cooked shredded pork

tenderloin*

4 hamburger buns, split and toasted

Spray a medium-size nonstick saucepan with cooking spray and sauté onion in it for 3 minutes, adding a little water to prevent sticking. Stir in next 7 ingredients; bring to boiling; reduce heat to simmer, covered, for 8 minutes or until thickened. Stir in cooked, shredded pork. Spoon meat and sauce over toasted bun. Yield: 4 servings.

*Note: Roast a 12-ounce pork tenderloin on rack in preheated 375º oven for 50 to 60 minutes until cooked through. To shred, cut roasted meat into 1-1/2-inch lengths; pull meat apart into shreds.

THREE-ONION RELISH

(Excellent on burgers and hot dogs.)

1-1/2 cups chopped onions

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 cup sliced scallions

1/4 cup chopped red onion

Cook chopped onions in oil in a skillet over medium-low heat 5 to 8 minutes until golden and tender. Remove from heat and stir in scallions and red onion. Cool relish and serve warm or at room temperature. Yield: 1 cup plus 1 tablespoon.

N.Y. DELI-STYLE POTATO SALAD

3 pounds baking potatoes

1 large green pepper, diced

1 large carrot, scraped and grated

2 sweet pickles or small dill

pickles, diced

2 green onions, chopped

2/3 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard (optional)

Cook whole potatoes in boiling water to cover 30 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Drain well; let cool slightly. Peel and cube potatoes. Combine potatoes, green pepper, carrot, pickles and green onions in a large bowl; toss gently and set aside. Combine mayonnaise, lemon juice, salt, garlic powder, pepper and dry mustard, if desired, in a small bowl; blend well. Pour mayonnaise mixture over potato mixture, tossing gently to combine. Serve either warm or chilled. Yield: 8 servings.

FRUIT AND VEGETABLE MOLD

1 (3-ounce) package strawberry-

flavored gelatin

2-1/2 cups water, divided

1 (20-ounce) can pineapple

chunks, drained

1/2 cup pineapple juice, reserved

from chunks

1 (3-ounce) package lemon-

flavored gelatin

2 cups grated cabbage

1 cup grated carrot

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 (3-ounce) package cream

cheese, softened

Pineapple slices or chunks

Mixed salad greens or baby spinach

Place strawberry gelatin in a medium-sized mixing bowl. Add 1 cup boiling water. Stir until gelatin dissolves. Add pineapple chunks and juice; stir until well-blended. Turn into a 1-1/2 quart lightly oiled mold. Chill until firm. Dissolve lemon-flavored gelatin in remaining 1-1/2 cups boiling water. Chill until slightly thickened. Stir in cabbage, carrot, lemon juice and cream cheese which has been thinned with a teaspoon of pineapple juice. Turn onto the strawberry layer in the mold. Chill until firm. Serve with pineapple slices or chunks on a bed of mixed salad greens or baby spinach. (For rapid setting: Set mold in a pan of ice and water). Yield: 10 to 12 servings.

CHILLED STRAWBERRY DELIGHT

(Recipe may be made with peaches or blueberries.)

1/2 angel food cake

1 (3-ounce) package

strawberry gelatin

1 (10-ounce) package frozen

strawberries, thawed

1/2 pint whipping cream,

whipped until stiff

Pull cake apart and drop into a meat loaf pan. Prepare strawberry gelatin according to package directions using only 1 cup water. Mix strawberries and gelatin; chill. Just before it begins to set, fold in whipped cream and pour over cake. Then swirl through pan to mix cake and mixture all together. Place in refrigerator a few hours before serving. Yield: 6 to 8 servings.

WEB BONUS RECIPES SAUERKRAUT SALAD

1 2-pound can sauerkraut, drained

1 cup sugar

1 finely chopped large onion

1 finely chopped large green pepper

1 cup finely diced celery

1/4 cup chopped pimiento

1/2 cup lite olive oil

1/4 cup wine vinegar

Combine sauerkraut and sugar. Let stand 10 minutes. Drain off liquid. Combine chopped vegetables in medium bowl. Thoroughly mix oil and vinegar. Pour over vegetables. Add sauerkraut. Chill Several hours or overnight. Yield: 6-8 servings.

UNRESISTABLE CHOCOLATE-WALNUT FUDGIES

4 ounces chopped unsweetened chocolate

4 large egg whites

2 cups confectioners’ sugar, stirred with fork to eliminate lumps

1 tablespoon vanilla

1-1/3 cups finely ground walnuts

Line a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with aluminum foil and brush with softened butter. Melt chocolate in microwavable dish for 2 minutes in microwave, or place in heavy pan over low heat until chocolate is almost melted. Stir with a wire whisk until smooth and all melted. Set aside to cool. Using an electric mixer on medium speed with wire whisk attachment, beat egg whites until soft peaks form. Slowly add confectioners’ sugar, beating until whites are stiff. The whites will hold a peak when you remove the beater. Add vanilla. With a wire whisk, gently fold in melted chocolate and 2/3 cup of walnuts, being careful not to stir hard or egg white will become deflated. Spread into prepared pan and sprinkle remaining walnuts over top. Bake at 350º for 22 to 25 minutes, reversing pan halfway through baking time. Bars will be just firm. Remove pan from oven; set it on wire rack to cool. Cut into 32 bars; store in airtight container for up to 3 days, or wrap tightly and freeze for up to 2 months.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you. Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you.