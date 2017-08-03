Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CINNAMON AND SUGAR PANCAKES

1 cup low-fat cottage cheese

3 large eggs, separated

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1 cup apples, peeled, cored

and chopped

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

Oil

Cinnamon Sugar, (recipe follows)

3 cups homemade (or bottled)

applesauce

Combine cottage cheese, egg yolks and butter in large bowl and stir to blend. Add chopped apple, flour, sugar and salt; stir to combine. Whisk or beat egg whites in separate bowl until soft peaks form. Using rubber spatula, gently fold into batter. (Batter will be very stiff). Heat a nonstick griddle or skillet over medium heat until hot enough to sizzle a drop of water. Brush with thin film of oil. Drop batter onto griddle from one-fourth cup dry measure and spread batter with back of cup to make 4-inch pancakes. Cook pancakes over medium-low heat until bubbles cover surface and bottoms are lightly browned. Carefully turn and lightly brown other side, about 6 minutes total cooking time. Sprinkle warm pancakes with warm cinnamon-sugar and serve with warm applesauce. Yield: 12 pancakes.

For cinnamon sugar: 1/4 cup sugar and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Combine sugar and cinnamon in small bowl; stir to blend. Serve from shaker.

CHICKEN AND VEGGIE SOUP

6 cups water

2 cups tomato juice

1 cup diced, peeled potato

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup whole kernel corn

1 cup cooked, drained lima beans

3/4 cup chopped, cooked chicken

1/2 cup sliced carrots

1/2 cup chopped celery

2 tablespoons chicken-

flavored bouillon granules

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1-1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire

sauce

Combine all ingredients in a large soup pot. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 45 minutes to 1 hour. Serve hot. Yield: 10 servings.

SALISBURY STEAK AND MUSHROOMS

1 (10-3/4-oz.) can cream of

mushroom soup, undiluted and divided

1 pound ground beef

1/3 cup fine, dry breadcrumbs

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

1 large egg, beaten

1-1/2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms

Combine 1/4 cup soup and next 4 ingredients in a large bowl; stir well. Shape mixture into 6 patties. Brown patties in a large skillet over medium heat. Remove patties, discarding drippings in skillet. Combine remaining soup and mushrooms in skillet; add patties. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes or until meat is done, turning patties occasionally. Yield: 6 servings.

SHRIMP AND CHIPS CASSEROLE

1 can frozen shrimp soup

1 (6-ounce) can evaporated milk

1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup dry sherry or cooking wine

1 can shrimp, drained

4 ounces medium noodles,

cooked and drained

1/2 cup crushed potato chips

Combine soup and evaporated milk. Heat to boiling point. Remove from heat. Add cheese, mayonnaise and salt; blend in wine. Add shrimp and cooked noodles. Transfer to casserole and bake uncovered for 25 minutes at 350º. Place potato chips on top and bake 10 minutes longer.

FRESH GREEN BEANS WITH RASPBERRY VINEGAR

2 slices bacon

1 onion, thinly sliced

1-1/2 pounds fresh green beans,

cooked crisp

2 tablespoons raspberry vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Cook bacon in a medium saucepan over low heat until crisp; drain and reserve drippings in saucepan. Crumble bacon and set aside.

Add sliced onion to bacon drippings, cover, and cook over low heat for 10 minutes. Mix in beans, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Cook over medium heat for 10 additional minutes. Pour beans into a serving dish and sprinkle with crumbled bacon. Yield: 6 servings.

DECADENT CHOCOLATE BROWNIES

Nonstick cooking spray

2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/3 cup unsifted all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/3 cup safflower oil

1/2 cup lightly packed light

brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

4 large egg whites

2 teaspoons vanilla

Preheat oven to 350º. Grease 8-inch square pan with cooking spray. On sheet of waxed paper, combine cocoa, flour and baking powder; mix well. In medium bowl, combine oil and both sugars with wooden spoon; mix well. In small bowl, lightly beat egg whites. Add egg whites and vanilla to batter; mix well. Add cocoa-and-flour mixture; mix well. Pour batter into prepared pan and bake brownies 20 to 23 minutes or until edges begin to brown and pull away from sides of pan. Cool completely before cutting into squares. Yield: 16 servings.

VANILLA COCONUT CUSTARD PIE

4 eggs

2/3 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

2-1/4 cups milk

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1 (3-1/2-ounce) can shredded coconut, divided

1 (9-inch) unbaked pastry shell

Preheat oven to 400º. In large mixing bowl, lightly beat eggs. Add sugar, salt, milk and vanilla; blend well. Reserve 1/4-cup coconut; set aside. Stir remaining coconut into egg mixture. Transfer into pastry shell. Sprinkle reserved coconut over top. Bake 20 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350º and bake until a knife inserted in center comes out clean, 10 to 15 minutes more. Cool. Serve with whipped cream and toasted coconut, if desired. Yield: 6 to 8 portions.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you. Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you.