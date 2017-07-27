Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CURRY CHICKEN AND RICE SOUP

(Requested by one of our readers. Very tasty.)

2 chicken breast (about 2 cups)

3 cups chicken broth

1 small onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 stalks celery, cut into

1/2-inch slices

3 carrots, cut into 1/2-inch slices

1/2 cup rice, uncooked

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Cook chicken breasts in water to which two chicken bouillon cubes have been added; simmer 40 to 45 minutes until tender. Remove skin and bones; cut chicken into small pieces and return to soup pot. Add onion, garlic, celery, carrots, uncooked rice, curry powder, salt and pepper. Bring to boil, reduce heat and simmer slowly for 45 minutes. Yield: 4 servings.

GRILLED SOCKEYE SALMON STEAKS

4 salmon steaks, sliced

3/4 -inch thick

1/3 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup chopped onion

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

Prepare grill (grill must be very hot to avoid sticking). Place the salmon steaks on the well-greased grill; cook the salmon 5 to 6 minutes on each side, basting frequently with the marinade to avoid drying. Salmon is done when it flakes easily with a fork. Add additional marinade to the salmon steaks prior to serving. Yield: 4 servings.

MAYFLOWER CRAB CAKES

2 shallots

1 large clove garlic

3/4 pound lump crabmeat

1-1/2-cups bottled clam juice

1/2 cup yellow cornmeal

1/2 cup frozen corn kernels, thawed

2 tablespoons snipped fresh chives

1 teaspoon hot red-pepper sauce

Nonstick cooking spray

Salsa

Prepare crab cakes: Mince shallots and garlic; pick over crabmeat to remove bits of shell. In medium saucepan combine clam juice, shallots and garlic; heat to boiling. Simmer 5 minutes. Gradually add cornmeal, whisking; cook, stirring 2 minutes, until thickened. Remove from heat; stir in crab, corn, chives and pepper sauce. Transfer to bowl; cover and refrigerate 2 hours or until cold. Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Shape crab mixture into 8 patties, 1/4-inch thick. With cooking spray, grease large nonstick skillet and large baking sheet. In skillet, over medium-high heat, cook crab cakes 4 at a time, until brown on both sides, about 6 minutes in all. Transfer to prepared baking sheet. Bake 15 minutes or until hot. Makes 8 servings.

GRILLED ORANGE HONEY-MUSTARD CHICKEN

1 pound chicken breasts

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Black pepper, to taste

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 cup fat-free sour cream

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 cup orange juice

1 teaspoon honey

Rinse chicken breasts with cold water and dry well. Place chicken breasts in shallow glass baking dish; season both sides with onion powder, garlic powder and pepper. In a small bowl combine minced garlic, sour cream, mustard, orange juice and honey; blend well. Pour marinade over chicken and turn to coat well. Cover with plastic wrap and marinate in refrigerator 2 hours or overnight. Prepare a hot fire and lightly spray grill with nonfat cooking spray. Remove chicken from marinade; save marinade. Grill 7 to 10 minutes per side, until chicken is lightly browned and cooked through. Brush chicken breasts with marinade several times while cooking. Yield: 4 servings.

GREEN BEANS IN SOUR CREAM

2 pounds fresh green beans

1 medium onion, chopped

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

2 tablespoons butter or

margarine, melted

1 (8-ounces) carton sour cream

1-1/2 teaspoon grated lemon rind

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup buttered soft breadcrumbs

Wash beans and remove strings. Cut beans into 1-inch pieces. Cook in a small amount of boiling water 6 minutes or until tender. Drain; transfer beans to a 2-quart casserole; set aside. Sauté onion and parsley in butter until onion is tender. Stir in sour cream, lemon rind, salt and pepper. Spoon sour cream mixture over beans. Sprinkle breadcrumbs over sour cream mixture. Bake, uncovered, at 350º for 20 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Yield: 8 servings.

TOASTED BARLEY-BEAN SALAD

1/2 cup quick-cooking barley

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

1-1/2 cups water

1 teaspoon instant chicken

bouillon granules

1 (15-ounce) can garbanzo

beans, drained

1 (8-ounce) can cut Italian

green beans, drained

1 (8-ounce) can red kidney

beans, drained

1 small onion, thinly sliced and

separated into rings

1/2 cup chopped celery

2 tablespoons snipped parsley

1/4 cup salad oil

1/4 cup vinegar

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

In a large skillet cook the barley in hot butter or margarine over low heat until barley is golden, stirring frequently. Add water and chicken bouillon granules. Cook, covered, for 10 to 12 minutes or until tender; drain. In a large mixing bowl stir together the garbanzo beans, Italian green beans, kidney beans, onion rings, celery and parsley. Stir in the drained barley.

For dressing: In a screw-top jar combine salad oil, vinegar and dry mustard. Cover and shake well to mix. Pour dressing over bean mixture. Cover and chill in refrigerator about 2 hours or until cold. Yield: 8 to 10 servings.

CHERRY CRUMB PIE

1 unbaked 10-inch pie shell

1 cup cold water

1/4 cup cornstarch

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

5 cups fresh or frozen tart red cherries

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Crumb topping (below)

Preheat oven to 350º. In saucepan, combine water, cornstarch, sugar and salt; stir constantly over low heat. When mixture begins to thicken, add cherries. Cook until mixture is clear red and begins to bubble. Stir in lemon juice. Pour into unbaked pie shell.

For crumb topping:

1/3 cup quick-cooking rolled oats

1/3 cup firmly packed dark

brown sugar

1 stick butter, chilled

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sliced almonds

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Mix with hands until well combined and crumbly. Sprinkle crumbs evenly on top of cherries. Bake for 50 to 55 minutes or until topping is golden. Remove to wire rack and cool.

FRUIT-RICE PUDDING

1-1/4 cups unsalted cooked rice

1 cup canned fruit cocktail

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 tablespoon powdered’ sugar

In a medium bowl, combine rice, fruit cocktail and maple syrup. Mix well. Spoon into sauce dishes or small parfait glasses. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve. Yield: 6 servings.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you. Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you.