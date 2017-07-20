Article Tools Font size – + Share This



What I love about this time of year is that there are so many wonderful festivities going on with family and friends. Therefore, you should always have an ample supply of your favorite recipes on hand. Here are some great dishes for you to add to your collection. Enjoy.

COUNTRY HAM AND POTATO FRITTATA

2 medium boiling potatoes, unpeeled

10 large eggs

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/2 teaspoon oregano

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion, peeled and

thinly sliced

1/4 pound thinly sliced ham, cut

into 1-inch squares

1/2 cup grated Parmesan or

Gruyere cheese

Pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 375º. Place potatoes in a saucepan of lightly salted boiling water and boil until just tender. Drain and set aside to cool. Break eggs into a large mixing bowl; beat until well mixed, but not frothy. Stir in parsley and oregano; set aside.

Pour oil into a 2-quart baking dish and swirl to coat. Scatter onion slices evenly over bottom of dish. Place in oven 10 minutes, or until onion slices are softened and just beginning to brown. Meanwhile, slice potatoes thinly.

Remove baking dish from oven and reduce temperature to 350º. Arrange ham in a single layer on top of onions. Arrange potatoes over ham. Pour in eggs and sprinkle cheese evenly over top. Season with pepper. Return baking dish to oven; bake 25 to 30 minutes, or until eggs are set and the frittata is puffed and lightly browned on top. This dish can be served hot, warm or cold. Yield: 6 to 8 servings.

MUSHROOM MEATBALLS

1 can (1-1/4-cups) cream of

mushroom soup

1 pound ground beef

2/3 cup fine dried bread crumbs

2 tablespoons minced onion

1 egg, slightly beaten

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons shortening

1/3 cup water

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Blend 1/4 cup soup with beef, bread crumbs, onion, egg and salt. Shape into 10 meatballs (about 2-ounces each); brown in shortening. Arrange meatballs in shallow baking dish. Blend remaining soup with water and Worcestershire sauce; pour over meatballs. Bake at 375º for 30 minutes, or until meatballs are done. Yield: 5 servings.

DELICIOUSLY SEASONED PORK CHOPS

4 pork chops, 1/2 to 3/4-inch

thick, (about 1-1/2 pounds)

1 tablespoon oil

1 clove garlic, minced

For sauce:

2 teaspoons oil

4 tablespoons sherry or broth

4 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 teaspoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons water

Trim fat from pork chops. Heat oil in skillet; brown chops on both sides. Remove chops and add a little more oil, if needed, sauté garlic for a minute, being careful not to burn it. Combine oil, sherry or broth, soy sauce, brown sugar and red pepper. Place chops in skillet; pour sauce over them and cover tightly. Simmer over low heat until chops are tender and cooked through, 30 to 35 minutes. Add a little more water, if needed, to keep sauce from cooking down too much. Turn once. Remove chops to platter. Stir in cornstarch dissolved in water; cook until thickened. Pour over chops and serve. Yield: 4 servings.

FRUIT AND CABBAGE COLESLAW

3 firm pears, peeled, cored and diced

1 tart apple, peeled, cored and diced

3 tablespoons lemon juice

3 cups shredded cabbage

1/3 cup raisins

1 cup plain yogurt

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

1 tablespoon honey

Toss diced pears and apple with 2 tablespoons lemon juice. Add cabbage and raisins, mixing well. In a small bowl, combine all remaining ingredients, including the one tablespoon lemon juice; mix well. Add to cabbage mixture. Toss well; chill for at least 2 hours before serving. Yield: 6 servings.

DEVILED-OVEN EGGS

6 eggs

1/2 stick butter or margarine

1 teaspoon instant onion (crush fine)

1 teaspoon parsley flakes (crush fine)

Salt and black pepper, to taste

1/2 teaspoon prepared yellow mustard

1 (8-ounce) commercially

prepared sour cream

1/3 cup fine dry cheese and

herb-flavored bread crumbs

Hard-boil eggs and halve lengthwise; remove yolks and mash them fine with 3 tablespoons of the butter, onion, parsley, salt, pepper and mustard. Refill white cavities with yolk mixture. Place, stuffed side up, in a deep heat-resistant baking dish. Spread sour cream over top so that eggs are covered. Melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter and mix with crumbs; sprinkle over sour cream. Bake at 375º for 25 to 30 minutes. Yield: 4 servings.

CHOCOLATE-BERRY PIE

(Requested by one of our readers.

Delicious...)

30 chocolate wafer cookies,

crushed (1-1/2 cups)

1/3 cup butter or margarine, melted

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons

semisweet chocolate morsels, divided

1 (8-ounce) package cream

cheese, softened

1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup whipping cream, whipped

1 pint fresh strawberries, hulled

1 teaspoon shortening

Combine cookie crumbs and butter in a medium bowl, stirring well. Firmly press over bottom and sides of a lightly greased 9-inch pie plate. Bake at 325º for 10 minutes. Let cool completely. Place 1/2 cup chocolate morsels in top of a double boiler; bring water to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cook until chocolate melts, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; cool to lukewarm. Beat cream cheese at medium speed of an electric mixer until smooth. Add brown sugar and vanilla, beating well. Add cooled chocolate, beating well. Fold whipped cream into chocolate mixture. Spoon filling into cooled crust. Cover and chill at least 8 hours. Reserve 1 whole strawberry for garnish; slice remaining strawberries. Arrange strawberry slices over chilled pie. Place reserved whole strawberry in center. Combine remaining 2 tablespoons morsels and shortening in a saucepan. Cook over low heat until chocolate and shortening melt, stirring frequently. Remove from heat; cool slightly. Drizzle melted chocolate mixture over strawberries. Yield: one 9-inch pie.

BANANA MUFFINS

1-3/4 cup all-purpose flour

Sugar substitute to equal 3/4 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup unsweetened grated coconut

3 medium-size ripe bananas, mashed

1/3 cup reduced-calorie

margarine, melted

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon grated orange rind

1/3 cup unsweetened orange juice

Vegetable cooking spray

Stir together flour, sugar substitute, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Stir in coconut and make a well in center of mixture. Combine bananas, margarine, egg, orange rind and juice; add to dry ingredients, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened. Spoon batter into muffin pans coated with cooking spray filling 2/3 full. Bake at 350º for 20-25 minutes until lightly browned. Yield: 12 muffins.

WEB BONUS RECIPES

FAMILY FAVORITE BARBECUE DIP

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

1 teaspoon instant minced onion

1 tablespoon hot pepper sauce (according to personal preference)

1/8 teaspoon instant minced garlic

Combine ingredients in saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally. To serve, dip chicken in sauce. (Sauce ingredients can be combined in microwave-safe bowl. Cook in microwave oven on high power for 2 minutes. Stir to blend.)

FRESH BLUEBERRY LOAF

1 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 cup shredded wheat bran cereal

Brown sugar substitute to equal 1/3 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup unsweetened orange juice

1 egg

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 cup fresh blueberries

Vegetable cooking spray

Combine flours, cereal, brown sugar substitute, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl, stirring until well blended. Set aside.

Combine orange juice, egg and oil in a large bowl; beat at medium speed of an electric mixer until well blended. Gradually add flour mixture, stirring just until moistened. Gently fold in blueberries. Spoon batter into an 8½-by-4½-by-3-inch loaf pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350º for 45 to 50 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes; remove from pan and cool completely on a wire rack. Yield: 1 loaf (16 slices); 1 slice per serving.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you. Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you.