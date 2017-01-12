Article Tools Font size – + Share This



COTTAGE CHEESE PANCAKES

3 eggs

1-1/2 cups flour

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 cups milk

Beat eggs well; add sugar, salt and 1 cup milk; blend well. Gradually add flour and 2 cups milk; Beat until very smooth. Put about 2 tablespoons of this mixture into a hot greased skillet. Roll skillet for pancake to thin out and cover entire bottom of skillet. Brown on both sides. Complete with remaining pancake batter mixture.

Filling:

1/4 cup sugar

2 cups dry cottage cheese, ground

or mashed

2 eggs

2 tablespoons melted butter

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 pint sour cream

Combine all ingredients; blend well. Put one heaping tablespoon of filling in center of each pancake. Fold in sides and roll-up; place in square baking dish. Cover with 1 pint sour cream and bake at 350º for 30 minutes.

SCRAMBLED EGGS AND TOMATOES

4 ripe medium-size tomatoes

Salt, black pepper and basil to taste

2 teaspoons butter

1/2 cup cooked ham, coarsely

chopped

1/4 cup each; onion and green

pepper, finely chopped

2 tablespoons butter

6 eggs

2 tablespoons milk

Cut 1/2-inch slice from top of each tomato in zigzag pattern, if desired. Scoop out and discard pulp. Sprinkle shells with salt, pepper and basil. Place 1/2 teaspoon butter in bottom of each tomato shell; transfer to baking sheet and bake at 300º for 12 minutes to heat. Sauté ham, onion and green pepper in 2 tablespoons butter in large skillet just until vegetables are tender, but not browned. Beat eggs well; add milk. Pour egg mixture over vegetables; cook and stir until set, but still moist. Spoon into hot tomato cups. Sausage toast served with eggs and tomatoes complete this delicious meal. Yield: 4 servings.

SPECIAL BEEF RIB EYE ROAST

4-pound beef rib eye roast

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

Special currant sauce:

1-1/2 teaspoons dry mustard,

dissolved in 1 teaspoon water

1 (12-ounce) jar brown beef gravy

1/4 cup currant jelly

Preheat oven to 350º. Combine garlic, salt, pepper and thyme; press evenly into surface of roast. Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Insert meat thermometer so bulb is centered in thickest part; do not add water or cover. Roast 18 to 22 minutes per pound for rare to medium. Remove roast from oven when meat thermometer registers 135º for rare, 155º for medium. Let stand 15 minutes before carving.

In small saucepan combine sauce ingredients; cook over medium heat 5 minutes, or until bubbly, stirring occasionally. Carve roast into slices; serve with sauce. Yield: 10 servings.

VEGETABLE COMBO

2 purple onions, cut into eighths

2 small yellow squash, cut into

1/2-inch strips

2 small zucchini, cut into

1/2-inch slices

1 sweet red pepper, cut into

1/2-inch strips

1 green pepper, cut into

1/2-inch strips

1 sweet yellow pepper, cut into

1/2-inch strips

4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon each; salt and

black pepper

Place first seven ingredients in large bowl. Combine parsley and next five ingredients in a jar; cover tightly and shake vigorously. Pour over vegetables; toss well. Spoon vegetable mixture into an ungreased drip pan and bake at 375º for 25 to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve warm or at room temperature. Yield: 5 to 6 servings.

ORANGE CRUNCH MUFFINS

1/4 cup sugar

2 teaspoons grated orange rind

Very small amount

1-1/3 cups unsifted all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 egg, well beaten

1 cup milk

3 tablespoons sugar

3 teaspoons baking powder

3 tablespoons butter, melted

3/4 cup Grape-Nuts brand cereal

Combine 1/4 cup sugar, orange rind and water to make a crumbly mixture. Mix flour with 3 tablespoons sugar, baking powder and salt. Combine egg and milk; add to flour mixture with melted butter. Mix just enough to moisten flour. Fold in cereal. Fill greased muffin pans 2/3 full; sprinkle with sugar mixture. Bake at 350º for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Yield: 12 medium muffins.

SOUR CREAM CINNAMON TWISTS

1 package dry yeast

1/4 cup warm water

4 cups flour

2 sticks butter or margarine, melted

1 cup sour cream

2 eggs slightly beaten

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Add yeast to warm water; stir to dissolve. Combine flour and next 5 ingredients; stir in yeast; beat until smooth. Cover with a damp cloth and refrigerate at least for 2 hours, or up to 2 days. When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350º. Combine sugar and cinnamon. Roll dough out on a slightly floured surface to a 16-by-18-inch rectangle. Sprinkle with sugar mixture. Fold in thirds. Repeat rolling, folding and rolling Cut rectangle in half. Cut each half into 1-by-4-inch strips. Twist each strip and place on greased baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes. Yield: 3 dozen cinnamon twists.

CHOCOLATE MIRROR CAKE

1/2 cup butter, softened

3 large eggs

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup strong brewed coffee

2 teaspoons vanilla

1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 cups sugar

1 cup cocoa

Glaze (recipe below)

Grease a 12-cup Bundt pan. Dust with cocoa; set aside. Beat butter at medium speed of electric mixer until creamy. Add eggs, buttermilk, coffee and vanilla; blend well. Sift together flour and next 4 ingredients. Add flour mixture to butter mixture at low speed until blended; beat at medium speed 2 minutes. Pour batter into prepared pan and bake at 350º for 45 to 50 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire rack 15 minutes. Remove from pan and let cool completely on wire rack.

Place wax paper under wire rack and pour warm glaze over cake, letting excess drip down sides of cake onto wax paper. Chill at least 1 hour before serving. Yield: 10-inch cake.

For glaze:

1 cup sugar

1 cup cocoa

1 cup whipping cream

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon vanilla

Combine first 5 ingredients in heavy saucepan. Cook over low heat until mixture is smooth, stirring often (do not boil). Remove from heat; stir in vanilla. Yield: about 2-1/2 cups.

WEB BONUS RECIPE

TORTELLINI WITH POTATOES AND TOMATOES

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large red onion, finely chopped

3 large potatoes, peeled and diced

1 clove garlic, minced

3 ripe tomatoes, diced

1 bay leaf

Hot pepper flakes, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Salt, optional

1 pound tortellini

Heat oil in nonstick pan and sauté onion until softens and begins to brown. Add potatoes and garlic; cook about 15 minutes until potatoes are cooked through. Boil water for tortellini. About 5 minutes before potatoes are cooked, add tomatoes, bay leaf, hot pepper flakes, pepper and salt, if desired. Cook tortellini according to package directions; drain and stir into potato mixture. Stir to mix well and serve. Yield: 3 servings.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you! Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you!