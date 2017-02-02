Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CREAM OF CAULIFLOWER SOUP

6 cups cauliflower, coarsely chopped

1-1/2 cups onions, chopped

1 carrot, chopped

1/2 small green pepper, chopped

2 small cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 bay leaf

Dash dry mustard

Dash curry powder

1/2 cup nonfat dry milk

Cook cauliflower in pot with just enough water to cover. Bring to boil; lower heat, cover and cook until tender. Transfer cauliflower, together with cooking liquid, to a blender and puree. Return pureed cauliflower to pot and add remaining ingredients, except nonfat dry milk. In a separate bowl, dissolve nonfat milk with a small amount of water; add to soup. Bring to boil; reduce heat to moderate, cover and cook, stirring occasionally until all vegetables are tender. Remove bay leaf. Puree half of soup in a blender; return pureed soup to pot and serve hot. Yield: 4 cups soup.

MEATLOAF AND BASIL-GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

1/2 cup diced dried tomatoes

(2-ounces)

1 bunch (about 1/2-pound) broccolini

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 leeks (white part only), halved

lengthwise, sliced 1/2–inch thick

1 cup peeled diced carrots

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 cups fresh, fine whole wheat

bread crumbs

2-1/2-pounds fresh ground

chicken or turkey

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

leaves, chopped

Salt and black pepper, to taste

1/4 cup fat-free barbecue sauce

Basil-garlic mashed potatoes

(recipe below)

In small bowl, soak tomatoes in boiling water to cover 5 to 7 minutes to soften; drain well. Place broccolini and 1/4 cup water in glass dish; cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on High 4 to 6 minutes until crisp-tender; drain. Run under cold water. Slice stems; chop florets. Preheat oven 350°. Heat oil in nonstick skillet. Add leeks, carrots and garlic; sauté 10 minutes until carrots are crisp-tender. Transfer to bowl. Add tomatoes and broccolini; cool slightly. Blend in crumbs, chicken, thyme, salt and pepper. Pack into 9x5x3-inch loaf pan; top with sauce. Bake about 1-1/2-hours. Let stand, loosely covered with foil 10 minutes. Serve with basil-garlic mashed potatoes.

To make basil-garlic mashed potatoes: In large pot, place 3 pounds baking potatoes, peeled, cut into 2-inch chunks, and 4 cloves garlic, sliced thin, with cold water to cover. Add 2 teaspoons coarse salt; cover, simmer about 15 minutes until potatoes are tender; drain. Return potato mixture to pot. Mash with 14-1/2-ounce can fat-free chicken broth, heated until smooth. Stir in 1/4 cup fat-free or reduced-fat sour cream, 1 tablespoon basil-flavored olive oil and black pepper to taste. Yield: 12 servings.

PORK CHOPS AND ONION CASSEROLE

4 boneless pork chops, 1 inch thick

1 teaspoon dried sage

Salt and black pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 yellow onion, sliced and

rings separated

1/2 cup light sour cream

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1/2 cup canned low-sodium

chicken broth

1/4 cup dry white wine

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Preheat oven to 350°. Season chops generously with sage, salt and pepper. Warm oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork chops and brown about 5 minutes on each side. Transfer to an 8x8-inch baking dish lightly coated with cooking spray or oil. Lay onion rings on top. In a small bowl, blend sour cream, mustard and flour; set aside. Add chicken broth and wine to the skillet and boil 1 minute stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Whisk in sour cream mixture and parsley. Pour over pork chops. Bake, uncovered, until bubbly, about 45 minutes. Yield: 4 servings.

MARINATED CHICKEN SUPREME

12 chicken breast halves

2 cups sour cream

1/4 cup lemon juice

4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon celery salt

2 teaspoons paprika

4 cloves garlic

3 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1-3/4 cups bread crumbs

2 sticks butter, melted

1/3 cup parsley, chopped

Bone and skin chicken breasts. Combine next 8 ingredients. Marinate the breasts overnight in refrigerator in the sour cream mixture. Remove from refrigerator and roll breasts in bread crumbs. Place in large baking dish. Pour 1 stick melted butter over the breasts and cover with foil. Bake at 325° for 30 minutes. Pour remaining stick melted butter over breasts and cook another 30 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley before serving. Yield: 12 servings.

JELLY-ALMOND CRESCENTS

1 cup unsalted butter

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup egg substitute

1/3 cup plain cream yogurt or sour cream

1 teaspoon almond extract

1/2 cup seedless all-fruit jelly or

jam, no sugar added

1/4 cup ground almonds (not

too finely ground)

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

1/4 cup unsweetened shredded

coconut (optional)

Preheat oven to 350º. Oil a large baking sheet or use nonstick one. In a large bowl, using a pastry blender or two knives, cut butter into flour until it looks like small peas. In a small bowl, bet together egg substitute, yogurt and 1 teaspoon almond extract. Stir egg mixture into the flour and form a ball. Cover and chill for 3 hours to make dough easier to handle. In a cup, mix together jelly, almonds and 1/4 teaspoon almond extract. Divide dough into 4 pieces. On a lightly floured surface, roll each piece into a 10-inch circle and spread with jelly mixture. Sprinkle some coconut on top. Cut each circle into 16 wedges. Starting at the wide end, carefully roll each wedge into a crescent. Place crescents on baking sheet 1/2-inch apart with point seam down. Bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from oven. Cool 10 minutes; loosen crescents with a spatula and place each on a wire rack to cool. You can eat these warm, if you like. Yield: 64 crescents.

FRESH APPLE CAKE

1 cup cooking oil

2 cups sugar

3 eggs, well beaten

2-1/2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 cups peeled and chopped

Delicious apples

1 cup ground pecans, optional

Brown Sugar Icing (recipe below)

Combine oil and sugar. Beat in eggs. Sift together dry ingredients and add to egg mixture. Fold in vanilla, apples and pecans. Pour batter into a 13x9x2-inch baking pan and bake at 325° for 55 minutes. Cool and ice cake with Brown Sugar Icing. Cake will keep moist and fresh for days. Yield: 10-12 slices.

For brown sugar icing:

1 cup light brown sugar

1 stick butter

1/4 cup evaporated milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

To Prepare Brown Sugar Icing: Bring the first 3 ingredients to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat immediately and stir in vanilla. Beat with a spoon until the icing is cool. Pour over cake and spread evenly.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you! Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you! WEB BONUS RECIPE

POTATO-VEGETABLE BAKE

Oil for lightly greasing dish

4 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled, cut into 1/8-inch-thick slices

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3 yellow peppers, cut into 1/2-inch wide slices

1 pound ripe plum tomatoes, cut lengthwise into ¼-inch thick slices

1 teaspoon chopped rosemary leaves

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

4 large cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 400. With oil, lightly grease 4-quart shallow baking dish. In dish, layer one-third of the potatoes, one-third of the salt and pepper, half the peppers and tomatoes and half the herbs and garlic; repeat. Top with remaining potatoes, salt and pepper. Drizzle with 1/4 cup oil. Bake 1 hour or until potatoes are tender and top is light brown. Sprinkle with cheese; bake 5 minutes more. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Yield: 12 servings.