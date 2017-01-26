Article Tools Font size – + Share This



LIGHT BATTER-FRIED VEGETABLES

3/4 cup cornstarch

3/4 cup unsifted flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup water

1 egg, slightly beaten

About 1 quart corn oil

4 cups cut-up vegetables, such as zucchini, carrots, celery, onion, mushrooms

In a medium bowl, stir cornstarch, flour, baking powder, salt and pepper. Add water and egg; stir until mixture is smooth. Pour corn oil into 12-inch skillet, filling no more than 1/3 full. Heat corn oil over medium heat to 375°. Dip vegetables into batter (stir batter occasionally). Fry a few at a time, turning once, for 2 to 3 minutes or until golden brown and crisp. Drain on paper towels. Yields: 4 cups.

Herb batter: Follow recipe for light batter-fried vegetables. Add 1 teaspoon dried basil leaves and 1 clove garlic, minced.

Beer batter: Follow recipe for light batter-fried vegetables. Omit water. Add 1/3 cup cold beer.

ITALIAN KIDNEY BEAN SOUP

2 cans (15 to 19-ounces each) white

kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 medium celery stalks, coarsely chopped

2 medium carrots, thinly sliced

1 medium onion, chopped

1 small zucchini, coarsely diced

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

1 (14-1/2-ounce) can stewed tomatoes

1 (14-1/2-ounce) can vegetable broth

1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped

spinach, thawed, squeezed dry

2 cups water

Grated Parmesan cheese

Place 1-1/2 cups beans in bowl; mash beans with potato masher; set aside. Heat olive oil in 5-quart saucepan over medium-high heat until hot. Add celery stalks and next 6 ingredients; cook until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in stewed tomatoes, vegetable broth, spinach, reserved mashed beans and 2 cups water, breaking up tomatoes. Heat to boiling. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 30 minutes. Stir in remaining beans and heat through. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese. Yield: 4 main-dish servings.

VEAL SCALLOPINI MARSALA

3 tablespoons oil

1 pound veal scallopini, very thinly

sliced and pounded flat

3/4 cup flour, spread on waxed paper

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup dry Marsala wine

3 tablespoons butter

In heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Dip veal in flour, coating both sides; shake off any excess flour. When oil is hot, quickly brown veal less than a minute on each side. Brown the veal a few at a time and dip them in flour only as you are ready to brown them; otherwise the flour will get soggy and scallopini will not brown properly. Transfer the browned meat to a warm platter; season with salt and pepper.

To prepare sauce: tip skillet and draw off most of the grease with a spoon. Turn heat up high; add Marsala, and boil briskly for less than a minute, scraping up and loosening any cooking residue stuck to the pan. Add butter and any juices that may have been thrown off by the scallopini in the platter. When sauce thickens, turn heat down to low; add scallopini; turning and basting them with sauce once or twice. Transfer meat and sauce to a warm platter; serve immediately. Yield: 2 servings.

STUFFED EGGPLANT

2 small long eggplants (1 to 1-3/4 pounds)

Lemon juice

2 large onions, finely chopped

(about 2 cups)

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

4 teaspoons Olive oil

2 large ripe tomatoes, peeled and chopped

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Preheat oven to 350°. Split eggplants in half, lengthwise. Brush with lemon juice. Scoop out pulp, leaving 1/4-inch shell. Chop pulp and set aside. Place shells in shallow baking dish.

Sauté onion and garlic in oil in large skillet 5 minutes or until onion is tender, but not brown. Stir in chopped eggplant, tomatoes, parsley and pepper. Lower heat, and cook 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Spoon about 3/4 cup mixture into each eggplant shell. Add water to baking dish containing eggplant to depth of 1/2-inch. Bake eggplant in oven for 30 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Yield: 4 servings.

SPICED FISH

3 cups cooked fish, cut into chunks

Onion slices

2/3 to 3/4 cup white wine vinegar

1/4 to 1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup water

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon pickling spices

1 teaspoon salt

Alternate layers of fish with onion in plastic container with air-tight lid. Combine remaining ingredients in small saucepan and bring to boil. Let boil for 3 minutes. Let cool. Pour sauce over fish and onion. Cover and refrigerate at least 24 hours, tipping container 2 or more times each day to mix. Before serving adjust seasoning to taste. Yield: 6 servings.

LEMON-SOUR CREAM PIE

2/3 cup granulated sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup milk

Yolks from 3 large eggs

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon peel

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/2 stick butter or margarine

1 cup sour cream

1 (9-inch) pie shell, baked and cooled

Garnish: sweetened whipped cream

In medium-size saucepan, mix sugar and cornstarch. Whisk in milk until smooth; then yolks until blended. Stir in lemon peel and juice; add butter or margarine. Whisk constantly over medium heat 4 to 5 minutes until thick. DO NOT BOIL. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature. Stir in sour cream until well blended; pour into pie shell. Cover loosely and refrigerate at least 6 hours or up to 2 days. Garnish with dollops of whipped cream. Yield: 8 servings.

SUGAR DROP COOKIES

3/4 stick unsalted butter, room

temperature

1 cup sugar

1 large egg white, beaten

1/2 cup fat-free sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

Mix butter and sugar together in large mixing bowl until creamy. Add beaten egg white, sour cream and vanilla extract; blend well until smooth. Sift together flour, salt, baking powder and nutmeg; slowly add to creamed mixture. Blend well. Drop by teaspoonful spaced one inch apart on lightly greased cookie sheet and bake at 350º for about 10 minutes until golden. Remove from baking sheet and cool on wire rack. Yield: 36 cookies.

OUR FAVORITE PEANUT BUTTER PIE

(Requested by one of our readers.)

1-1/2 cups creamy peanut butter

2/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons powdered

sugar, divided

1/3 cup half-and-half

1 (9-inch) baked pie shell, cooled

1/2 stick butter, softened

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 egg, room temperature

3 ounces semi-sweet chocolate,

melted and cooled

1 cup whipping cream, chilled

2 tablespoons chopped nuts

Mix peanut butter with 2/3 cup powdered sugar and half-and-half in small bowl until smooth. Spoon into cooled pie crust; smooth top. Using electric mixer, beat butter with sugar and vanilla in medium bowl until fluffy. Add egg and beat until very light, about 5 minutes. Beat in chocolate; spread over peanut butter. Refrigerate 1 hour. Beat cream and remaining 2 tablespoons powdered sugar in bowl until peaks form. Spread over pie. Sprinkle with nuts. Yield: 8 to 10 servings.