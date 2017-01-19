Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CHICKEN-VEGETABLE SOUP WITH ORZO

1 (3 pound) package chicken pieces

3 quarts water

1 medium onion, cut into 8 wedges

1 cup chopped carrots

1 cup chopped celery

1 tablespoon black peppercorns

1-1/2 cups sliced carrots

1 cup diced celery

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 bay leaf

1/2 cup uncooked orzo

Remove and discard giblets and neck from chicken. Rinse chicken under cold water; pat dry. Trim excess fat. Combine chicken and 3 quarts water in a stockpot; bring to a boil. Add the onion, chopped carrot, chopped celery and peppercorns; bring to a boil. Partially cover; reduce heat and simmer 1 hour. Remove chicken from broth; reserving broth; cool. Remove chicken from bones; cut into bite-size pieces. Strain chicken broth through a sieve over a bowl; discard solids. Add enough water to broth to measure 10 cups; pour broth mixture into stockpot. Add diced carrots, diced celery, basil, oregano, salt and bay leaf; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes. Add chicken and orzo; cook 8 minutes or until pasta is done. Yield 8 servings.

BEEF STEW WITH SOUR CREAM BISCUITS

3/4 pound boneless beef top round

steak, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

Nonstick spray coating

1 medium onion, chopped

3 medium potatoes, cubed

1 (14-1/2-ounce) can Italian-style

stewed tomatoes, undrained

Half of 6-ounce can low-sodium

tomato paste

2-1/2 cups water

2 teaspoons instant beef bouillon

granules

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon dried thyme, crushed

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 bay leaf

1 cup eggplant, peeled and

cubed (optional)

Sour cream biscuits (recipe follows)

In a plastic bag, combine meat and the 1 tablespoon flour; shake to coat meat. Spray a 4-1/2-quart Dutch oven or soup pot with nonstick coating. Add meat and onion; cook until meat is brown and onion is tender. Drain off any fat. Add potatoes, undrained tomatoes, tomato paste, water, bouillon, sugar, thyme, Worcestershire sauce and bay leaf. Bake, covered, at 350º for 1-1/4 hours. Add eggplant; cover and bake 30 minutes more.

Prepare sour cream biscuits: In a large mixing bowl, stir together 1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour and 1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder. Cut in 1/2 stick butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in 1/3 cup reduced-fat dairy sour cream and 1/4 cup skim milk. On a lightly floured surface knead dough 8 to 10 times. Roll or pat to 1/2-inch thickness. With a 2-inch biscuit cutter, cut dough into circles. Yield: 12 biscuits.

Remove stew from oven. Discard bay leaf. Increase oven temperature to 400º. Combine 1/3 cup reduced-fat dairy sour cream and 1 tablespoon flour; stir into stew. Brush biscuits with 2 teaspoons milk; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon sesame seed, if desired. Arrange cutout biscuits atop meat mixture. Bake, uncovered, at 400º for about 15 to 20 minutes, or until biscuits are golden. If desired, garnish each serving with fresh thyme. Yield: 6 servings.

HEARTY VEGETABLE PIZZA

2 (8-count) cans crescent rolls

2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese,

softened

1 cup mayonnaise

1 envelope ranch salad dressing mix

3/4 cup chopped green bell pepper

3/4 cup chopped onion

3/4 cup chopped broccoli

3/4 cup chopped cauliflower

1/2 cup chopped tomato

1 (2-ounce) can sliced black olives,

drained

1 carrot, shredded

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Spread crescent roll dough over ungreased 7x11-inch baking dish. Bake at 375° for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Beat cream cheese, mayonnaise and salad dressing mix in mixer bowl until light and fluffy. Spread over cooled crust. Top with green pepper, onions, broccoli, cauliflower, tomato, olives, carrot and cheese. Cover with waxed paper, pressing down slightly. Chill; cut into squares to serve. Yield: 20 servings.

ZITI SAUSAGE CASSEROLE

1 pound ziti noodles

3 pounds mild Italian sausages

1 medium chopped yellow onion

3 minced garlic cloves

2 large chopped green peppers

1 (2-1/2-pound) can Italian-style

tomatoes, quartered, not drained

1 cup beef broth

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1 pound shredded Mozzarella cheese

Prepare pasta according to package directions; set aside. Brown sausage in large skillet. Add onion, garlic and green pepper; sauté 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, broth and Italian seasoning; simmer covered for 30 minutes. Remove sausage and sauce from heat, remove sausages and cut them into 1-1/2-inch lengths.

Combine pasta, sausage and sauce in a large casserole dish and bake, uncovered, at 350° for 30 minutes. Stir in cheese; bake 15 minutes more. Serve warm. Yield: 6-8 servings.

PEAS AND PASTA

12 ounces dried medium pasta shells

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

20-ounce bag (4 cups) frozen

green peas

1 large sweet onion, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons bottled minced garlic

or 12 medium cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed

1/4 teaspoon crushed red

pepper flakes

12 teaspoon black pepper

3 tablespoons shredded or grated Parmesan cheese

Cook pasta using package directions, omitting salt and oil. Reserve 2 cups cooking liquid; drain pasta and leave in colander. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add oil and swirl to coat bottom of skillet. Cook peas, onion, garlic, rosemary and red pepper flakes, covered, for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in reserved cooking liquid and black pepper. Cook, covered, for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. To serve, transfer pasta to a large serving bowl; stir in pea mixture. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Yield: 8 servings.

POTATO MOCHA POUND CAKE

1 tablespoon instant coffee granules

2 tablespoons hot water

1-1/2 cups low-fat milk

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups sugar

1 cup instant potato flakes

4 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 (4-ounce) package chocolate

instant pudding mix

2 sticks butter, softened

4 large eggs

Chocolate glaze (recipe below)

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease and flour a 10-inch Bundt pan.

Combine coffee granules and hot water in a small bowl, stirring until coffee is dissolved. Stir in milk. Combine flour, sugar, potato flakes, baking powder, salt, pudding mix, butter and eggs in a large mixing bowl. Beat at low speed until blended. Beat in the milk mixture and continue to beat at medium speed for 4 minutes. Pour batter into prepared pan; bake 50 to 55 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool in pan for 30 minutes. Invert onto a serving platter. Top with ice cream or with a chocolate glaze.

Chocolate glaze: Melt 2 ounces unsweetened chocolate and 2 teaspoons butter together; slowly pour over top of cake, allowing to drip randomly down the sides).

WEB BONUS RECIPE LEMON CAKE WITH APRICOT GLAZE

Vegetable oil spray

18.25-ounce package lemon-flavored cake mix

3 large eggs

1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon plus 1-1/2 teaspoon lemon peel

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons lemon juice (2 medium lemons)

3/4 cup all-fruit apricot preserves

1 cup light whipped topping, thawed

Preheat oven to 325°. Spray a 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan with vegetable oil spray. In a large mixing bowl, combine cake mix, egg whites, water, lemon peel and lemon juice. Mix according to package directions. Pour batter into pan. Bake 35-40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Put on rack to cool. In a small saucepan, heat preserves over medium-high heat until melted, 1 to 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Brush evenly over cake. Serve warm or at room temperature with 1 tablespoon whipped topping on each piece.

Or you can prepare apricot topping for completely cooled cake.

Beat unheated preserves with a fork, if desired. Fold into 3 cups light whipped topping, thawed; spread over cooled cake. Refrigerate leftovers. Yield 16 servings.

For cupcakes: Pour batter into 2 (12-cup) muffin pans. Follow baking times on package. Brush with glaze. Increase whipped topping to 1-1/2 cups.

