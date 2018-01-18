Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MEATBALL STEW WITH DUMPLINGS

(Can be made with beef or sausage.)

1 pound ground beef

1 egg

2 tablespoons chopped onion

Salt and black pepper, to taste

1 beef bouillon cube

1-1/2 cups boiling water

1 (10-3/4- ounce) can condensed tomato soup

1 cup carrots, cut into small pieces

1 cup potatoes, cut into small pieces

1 small onion, sliced

Dash thyme

1 (can of 10) Refrigerated Buttermilk Biscuits

Combine first five ingredients in mixing bowl; mix well and form into 1-1/2-inch balls. In large pot, brown meatballs; drain excess fat. Dissolve bouillon in boiling water. Add water and next five ingredients, stirring gently. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes.

Separate refrigerated dough into 10 biscuits; cut each in half. Place halves on hot stew mixture and lightly sprinkle with parsley and paprika. Simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes; cover tightly, simmer 20 minutes longer; then serve at once. Yield: 5 to 6 servings.

BEEF RIB EYE ROAST WITH CURRANT SAUCE

4-pound beef rib eye roast

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

Current Sauce (recipe below)

Preheat oven to 350º. Combine garlic, salt, pepper and thyme; press evenly into surface of roast. Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Insert meat thermometer so bulb is centered in thickest part; do not add water or cover. Roast 18 to 22 minutes per pound for rare to medium. Remove roast from oven when meat thermometer registers 135º for rare, 155º for medium. Let stand 15 minutes before carving.

For currant sauce:

1-1/2 teaspoons dry mustard, dissolved in 1 teaspoon water

1 (12-ounce) jar brown beef gravy

1/4 cup currant jelly

In small saucepan combine sauce ingredients; cook over medium heat 5 minutes, or until bubbly, stirring occasionally. Carve roast into slices; serve with sauce. Yield: 10 servings.

TURKEY- STUFFED GREEN PEPPERS

1 pound lean ground turkey

1/2 cup instant rice

1/2 cup carrot, grated

1/4 cup onion, chopped

3 tablespoons parsley, chopped

1 or 2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon each salt and black pepper

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

2 large green peppers

Preheat oven to 350º. In a medium bowl combine turkey, rice, carrot, onion, parley, garlic, salt, pepper and tomato sauce. Mix to blend thoroughly. Cut each pepper in half lengthwise. Remove and discard seeds and membranes. Divide meat mixture between peppers. Place in a baking dish with a little water (to steam); cover and bake 1 hour 15 minutes, or until peppers are tender. Yield: 4 servings.

TORTELLINI WITH POTATOES AND TOMATOES

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large red onion, finely chopped

3 large potatoes, peeled and diced

1 clove garlic, minced

3 ripe tomatoes, diced

1 bay leaf

Hot pepper flakes, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Salt, optional

1 pound tortellini

Heat oil in nonstick pan and sauté onion until softens and begins to brown. Add potatoes and garlic; cook about 15 minutes until potatoes are cooked through. Boil water for tortellini. About 5 minutes before potatoes are cooked, add tomatoes, bay leaf, hot pepper flakes, pepper and salt, if desired. Cook tortellini according to package directions; drain and stir into potato mixture. Stir to mix well and serve. Yield: 3 servings.

TOASTED ONION MASHED POTATOES

5 medium potatoes, cut into eighths

Water

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoon butter

3 cups coarsely chopped onions

2 tablespoons cold butter

1/2 cup skim milk, warmed

3/4 cup light sour cream

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Place potatoes in 4-1/2 quart saucepan. Cover with cold water; add 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium; boil potatoes until fork-tender (15 to 18 minutes). Drain. In a 10-inch nonstick skillet melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add onions; continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until onions are brown (8-10 minutes). Set aside. Place cooked hot potatoes in large mixer bowl. Mash slightly with fork. Beat at medium speed, adding cold butter 1 tablespoon at a time, until mixed (30 to 60 seconds). Continue beating. Gradually add browned onions and all remaining ingredients until well mixed (1 to 2 minutes). Do not overbeat. Serve immediately. Yield: 12 servings.

HONEY- SPICE CAKE WITH ORANGE CREAM

1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 stick butter, softened

1/2 cup light sour cream

1/3 cup orange juice

1/4 cup honey

2 egg whites

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ginger

1/4 teaspoon salt

For Orange Cream:

2/3 cup light sour cream

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon grated orange peel

1 tablespoon orange juice

Heat oven to 325º. In large mixer bowl combine brown sugar, butter, 1/3 cup sour cream, 1/3 cup orange juice, honey and egg whites. Beat at low speed, scraping bowl often, until well mixed (1 to 2 minutes). Continue beating, gradually adding all remaining cake ingredients 1 to 2 more minutes. Pour batter into greased 9-inch round cake pan. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Meanwhile, in small bowl stir together all orange cream ingredients. Serve cake warm or cool with dollop of orange cream. Yield: 10 servings.

APPLE PUDDING

8 apples, thinly sliced

6 tablespoons sugar

1/2 stick butter

6 eggs, slightly beaten

1 pint sour cream

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

Graham cracker crumbs (about 2 cups)

Combine apples, the 6 tablespoons sugar and butter. Place in pan; cook until apples are soft. In top of double boiler, place beaten eggs, sour cream and sugar. Cook to a custard texture; remove from heat and add vanilla and nutmeg. Combine custard and apples. Butter bottom and sides of frying pan; press graham cracker crumbs on bottom and sides. Pour mixture into pan and sprinkle more cracker crumbs on top. Bake in 325º to 350º in slow oven for one hour; check at least once during baking period.

CREAM CHEESE BROWNIES

(Requested by a reader.)

For filling:

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, at room temperature

1/2 cup sugar

1 egg

1/8 teaspoon salt

1(6-ounce) semi-sweet chocolate chips

Cream together the cream cheese, sugar, egg and salt. Stir in chips; set aside.

For layer cake:

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup cocoa

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 cup oil

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup water

1 tablespoon vinegar

Sift flour, cocoa, salt, sugar and baking soda in a bowl. Pour liquid ingredients, oil, vanilla, water and vinegar on top of dry ingredients; beat into a thin batter. Pour batter into well-greased 9-inch square baking pan. Drop dollops of cream cheese mixture over top of batter. Swirl in cream cheese with knife. Bake at 350º for 45 to 50 minutes until set. Cut into squares when cool.