ZESTY LIME GUACAMOLE
3 Haas avocados, halved, seeded
and peeled
1 lime, juiced
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon cayenne
1/2 medium onion, diced
1/2 jalapeno pepper, seeded
and minced
2 tomatoes, seeded and diced
1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
1 clove garlic, minced
Place the scooped avocado pulp and lime juice in a large bowl, toss to coat. Drain and reserve the lime juice, after all of the avocados have been coated. Next, add the salt, cumin, and cayenne and mash using a potato masher. Then fold in the onions, jalapeno, tomatoes, cilantro and garlic. Add 1 tablespoon of the reserved lime juice. Let sit at room temperature for 1 hour and then serve with your favorite nacho flavored chips, crackers or veggies. Yield: about 3-1/2 cups.
SKILLET TACO CASSEROLE
1 pound lean ground beef
1/2 cup onion, chopped
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
1/3 cup water
1 (1-1/4-ounce) envelope taco
seasoning mix
2 eggs
1 cup milk
1 (16-ounce) can red kidney
beans, drained
1-1/2 cups + 1/2 cup Monterey
Jack cheese, shredded
10 taco shells, coarsely crushed
(about 2-1/2 cups)
1 cup lettuce, shredded
1 small tomato, chopped
1/4 cup pitted ripe black olives, sliced
In a large skillet, cook ground beef and onion until browned; drain fat. Stir in tomato sauce, water and taco seasoning mix into meat mixture; heat through. Remove from heat. Beat eggs; stir in milk. Add a small amount of the tomato sauce mixture to the egg mixture, stirring constantly. Return all to skillet. Stir in kidney beans, the 1-1/2 cups Monterey Jack cheese, and the crushed taco shells. Turn into a 12-by-7-1/2-by-2-inch baking dish.
Bake in 350º oven for about 30 minutes. Top with lettuce, the 1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese, and black olives. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes before cutting into squares. Yield: 6 servings.
TENDER CHICKEN BITES
3/4 pound boneless, skinless
chicken breasts
For marinade:
2 tablespoons fresh orange juice
2 tablespoons dry sherry
2 tablespoons fresh basil, minced
2 teaspoons sesame oil
3 tablespoons light soy sauce
2 dried red chilies
1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
Combine all marinade ingredients; blend well and set aside. Cut chicken breasts into 2-inch cubes and set in marinade mixture for 2 hours. Remove chicken cubes from marinade; place on broiler rack. Broil 3 to 4 minutes per side until chicken is thoroughly cooked. Serve chicken with toothpicks on platter decoratively lined with lettuce. Yield: 6 servings.
CAJUN-SEASONED CHICKEN BURGERS
1/4 cup garbanzo beans, drained
and mashed
1 egg, beaten
2 tablespoons dry bread crumbs
1 to 1-1/2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 pound ground raw chicken
4 hamburger buns or Kaiser rolls, split
Chili sauce, taco sauce or ketchup
Cajun Seasoning (recipe follows)
Combine mashed garbanzo beans, beaten egg, bread crumbs, Cajun seasoning and salt in a medium mixing bowl. Add ground chicken; mix well. Shape mixture into four 3/4-inch-thick patties. Preheat oven broiler and place patties on ungreased, unheated rack of a broiler pan. Broil 4 inches from heat for about 6 minutes. Turn patties over; broil 7 to 8 minutes more until no longer pink in center. Toast buns, if desired. Serve patties in buns with lettuce leaves, slices of tomato, chili or taco sauce. Yield: 4 servings.
To make cajun seasoning: Combine 2 tablespoons salt, 1 tablespoon ground red pepper, 1 teaspoon ground white pepper, 1 teaspoon garlic powder and 1 teaspoon ground black pepper in a container with a tight-fitting lid. Store, covered, at room temperature. Yield: 1/4 cup seasoning.
MEATBALL AND MOZZARELLA HOAGIES
1 pound ground beef
1/2 pound ground pork sausage
1 (14-ounce) jar spaghetti sauce
1 clove garlic, minced
6 Italian Rolls, split
4-ounces shredded mozzarella cheese
Mix ground beef and pork sausage; shape into 1-inch balls. Cook in a large skillet over medium-high heat for 10 minutes or until browned. Drain meatballs, discarding the drippings. Combine spaghetti sauce and garlic in skillet; add meatballs. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, about 12 to 14 minutes, or until done. Place roll halves, cut side up, on a baking sheet; broil 5 inches from heat (with electric oven door partially opened) 2 minutes or until rolls are slightly toasted. Spoon meatball mixture onto bottom halves of bread; sprinkle evenly with mozzarella cheese and top with remaining bread. Serve immediately. Yield: 6 servings.
SKILLET POTATO SALAD
8 thin slices bacon
2 tablespoons bacon drippings
1/2 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup chopped onion
3 tablespoons sugar
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon celery seed
Black pepper, to taste
1/2 cup water
1/3 cup vinegar
4 to 5 cups potatoes, cooked and cubed
Cook bacon until crisp; drain well on paper towel and crumble. Save 2 tablespoons bacon drippings. Add celery to reserved drippings in skillet; cook until almost tender. Add onion; cook 2 to 3 minutes longer. Mix together sugar, flour, salt, celery seed and pepper; stir into celery-onion mixture. Add water and vinegar, stirring until smooth. Bring to a boil. Add potatoes and bacon. Mix gently, but thoroughly, over heat. Serve hot. Yield: 6 servings.
ITALIAN CHOCOLATE GLAZED BALLS
1 cup Crisco
1-1/4 cups sugar
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese,
softened
3 eggs, slightly beaten
4-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
5 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon cloves
1/2 cup cocoa
1 cup milk
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
1 (12-ounce) package miniature
chocolate chips
For glaze:
2 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons milk
Confectioners’ sugar
In an electric mixer, combine the first 4 ingredients; blend well. Gradually add flour and the next 6 ingredients. Mix, then stir in chopped walnuts and mini chips. Add a little more flour, if needed. Roll into balls using flour. Place balls on lightly greased cookie sheets and bake at 350° for 15 to 18 minutes. Cool slightly and dip in glaze.
To make glaze: Cream together butter and milk. Add enough confectioners’ sugar until the glaze is consistent to your satisfaction.
WEB BONUS RECIPES
CREAMY COLESLAW
7 cups (1-1/4-pounds) cabbage, coarsely shredded
3/4 cup chopped green bell pepper
3/4 cup sliced green onions
3/4 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
3/4 teaspoon celery seeds
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Mix all ingredients in a large bowl until well blended. Cover and refrigerate up to 3 days. Serve chilled with slotted spoon. Yield: 8 servings.
PUFFED RICE BALLS
1/2 cup molasses
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup water
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons butter
5 cups puffed rice
Cook molasses, sugar, water and salt until a hard ball forms when dropped in cold water. Remove from heat. Quickly stir in butter and puffed rice. Shape into balls. Yield: approximately 2-1/2 dozen balls.
Kitchen tip Clean your cutting boards: Wash chopping boards and blocks with hot water and soap and let them air dry. If you are extra concerned about bacteria, forget plastic and use wooden boards instead; food-borne bacteria have a harder time surviving on wood.
Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you. Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you.