ZESTY LIME GUACAMOLE

3 Haas avocados, halved, seeded

and peeled

1 lime, juiced

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon cayenne

1/2 medium onion, diced

1/2 jalapeno pepper, seeded

and minced

2 tomatoes, seeded and diced

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

1 clove garlic, minced

Place the scooped avocado pulp and lime juice in a large bowl, toss to coat. Drain and reserve the lime juice, after all of the avocados have been coated. Next, add the salt, cumin, and cayenne and mash using a potato masher. Then fold in the onions, jalapeno, tomatoes, cilantro and garlic. Add 1 tablespoon of the reserved lime juice. Let sit at room temperature for 1 hour and then serve with your favorite nacho flavored chips, crackers or veggies. Yield: about 3-1/2 cups.

SKILLET TACO CASSEROLE

1 pound lean ground beef

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

1/3 cup water

1 (1-1/4-ounce) envelope taco

seasoning mix

2 eggs

1 cup milk

1 (16-ounce) can red kidney

beans, drained

1-1/2 cups + 1/2 cup Monterey

Jack cheese, shredded

10 taco shells, coarsely crushed

(about 2-1/2 cups)

1 cup lettuce, shredded

1 small tomato, chopped

1/4 cup pitted ripe black olives, sliced

In a large skillet, cook ground beef and onion until browned; drain fat. Stir in tomato sauce, water and taco seasoning mix into meat mixture; heat through. Remove from heat. Beat eggs; stir in milk. Add a small amount of the tomato sauce mixture to the egg mixture, stirring constantly. Return all to skillet. Stir in kidney beans, the 1-1/2 cups Monterey Jack cheese, and the crushed taco shells. Turn into a 12-by-7-1/2-by-2-inch baking dish.

Bake in 350º oven for about 30 minutes. Top with lettuce, the 1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese, and black olives. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes before cutting into squares. Yield: 6 servings.

TENDER CHICKEN BITES

3/4 pound boneless, skinless

chicken breasts

For marinade:

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice

2 tablespoons dry sherry

2 tablespoons fresh basil, minced

2 teaspoons sesame oil

3 tablespoons light soy sauce

2 dried red chilies

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

Combine all marinade ingredients; blend well and set aside. Cut chicken breasts into 2-inch cubes and set in marinade mixture for 2 hours. Remove chicken cubes from marinade; place on broiler rack. Broil 3 to 4 minutes per side until chicken is thoroughly cooked. Serve chicken with toothpicks on platter decoratively lined with lettuce. Yield: 6 servings.

CAJUN-SEASONED CHICKEN BURGERS

1/4 cup garbanzo beans, drained

and mashed

1 egg, beaten

2 tablespoons dry bread crumbs

1 to 1-1/2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 pound ground raw chicken

4 hamburger buns or Kaiser rolls, split

Chili sauce, taco sauce or ketchup

Cajun Seasoning (recipe follows)

Combine mashed garbanzo beans, beaten egg, bread crumbs, Cajun seasoning and salt in a medium mixing bowl. Add ground chicken; mix well. Shape mixture into four 3/4-inch-thick patties. Preheat oven broiler and place patties on ungreased, unheated rack of a broiler pan. Broil 4 inches from heat for about 6 minutes. Turn patties over; broil 7 to 8 minutes more until no longer pink in center. Toast buns, if desired. Serve patties in buns with lettuce leaves, slices of tomato, chili or taco sauce. Yield: 4 servings.

To make cajun seasoning: Combine 2 tablespoons salt, 1 tablespoon ground red pepper, 1 teaspoon ground white pepper, 1 teaspoon garlic powder and 1 teaspoon ground black pepper in a container with a tight-fitting lid. Store, covered, at room temperature. Yield: 1/4 cup seasoning.

MEATBALL AND MOZZARELLA HOAGIES

1 pound ground beef

1/2 pound ground pork sausage

1 (14-ounce) jar spaghetti sauce

1 clove garlic, minced

6 Italian Rolls, split

4-ounces shredded mozzarella cheese

Mix ground beef and pork sausage; shape into 1-inch balls. Cook in a large skillet over medium-high heat for 10 minutes or until browned. Drain meatballs, discarding the drippings. Combine spaghetti sauce and garlic in skillet; add meatballs. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, about 12 to 14 minutes, or until done. Place roll halves, cut side up, on a baking sheet; broil 5 inches from heat (with electric oven door partially opened) 2 minutes or until rolls are slightly toasted. Spoon meatball mixture onto bottom halves of bread; sprinkle evenly with mozzarella cheese and top with remaining bread. Serve immediately. Yield: 6 servings.

SKILLET POTATO SALAD

8 thin slices bacon

2 tablespoons bacon drippings

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/2 cup chopped onion

3 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

Black pepper, to taste

1/2 cup water

1/3 cup vinegar

4 to 5 cups potatoes, cooked and cubed

Cook bacon until crisp; drain well on paper towel and crumble. Save 2 tablespoons bacon drippings. Add celery to reserved drippings in skillet; cook until almost tender. Add onion; cook 2 to 3 minutes longer. Mix together sugar, flour, salt, celery seed and pepper; stir into celery-onion mixture. Add water and vinegar, stirring until smooth. Bring to a boil. Add potatoes and bacon. Mix gently, but thoroughly, over heat. Serve hot. Yield: 6 servings.

ITALIAN CHOCOLATE GLAZED BALLS

1 cup Crisco

1-1/4 cups sugar

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese,

softened

3 eggs, slightly beaten

4-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

5 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon cloves

1/2 cup cocoa

1 cup milk

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1 (12-ounce) package miniature

chocolate chips

For glaze:

2 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons milk

Confectioners’ sugar

In an electric mixer, combine the first 4 ingredients; blend well. Gradually add flour and the next 6 ingredients. Mix, then stir in chopped walnuts and mini chips. Add a little more flour, if needed. Roll into balls using flour. Place balls on lightly greased cookie sheets and bake at 350° for 15 to 18 minutes. Cool slightly and dip in glaze.

To make glaze: Cream together butter and milk. Add enough confectioners’ sugar until the glaze is consistent to your satisfaction.

WEB BONUS RECIPES

CREAMY COLESLAW

7 cups (1-1/4-pounds) cabbage, coarsely shredded

3/4 cup chopped green bell pepper

3/4 cup sliced green onions

3/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

3/4 teaspoon celery seeds

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Mix all ingredients in a large bowl until well blended. Cover and refrigerate up to 3 days. Serve chilled with slotted spoon. Yield: 8 servings.

PUFFED RICE BALLS

1/2 cup molasses

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup water

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons butter

5 cups puffed rice

Cook molasses, sugar, water and salt until a hard ball forms when dropped in cold water. Remove from heat. Quickly stir in butter and puffed rice. Shape into balls. Yield: approximately 2-1/2 dozen balls.

Kitchen tip Clean your cutting boards: Wash chopping boards and blocks with hot water and soap and let them air dry. If you are extra concerned about bacteria, forget plastic and use wooden boards instead; food-borne bacteria have a harder time surviving on wood.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you. Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you.