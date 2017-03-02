Article Tools Font size – + Share This



GARLIC-ZUCCHINI SOUP

1 medium onion, chopped

2 tablespoons butter, melted

6 cups thinly sliced zucchini (about 2 pounds)

4 cups chicken broth

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1-1/2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 medium-sized red potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

1 (8-ounce) carton sour cream

3 tablespoons chopped green onions

Sauté onion in butter in a Dutch oven or large pot over medium heat until onion is tender. Add zucchini and next 4 ingredients; bring to a boil. Add potatoes; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 30 minutes, or until potato is tender.

Position knife blade in food processor bowl; add half the zucchini mixture and process 30 seconds or until smooth. Repeat procedure with remaining half of zucchini mixture. Serve soup warm, or cover and chill.

To serve, ladle soup into individual soup bowls. Top each serving with sour cream and sprinkle evenly with chopped green onions. Yield: 9 cups.

RAVIOLI DOUGH

3 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

3 eggs

2 tablespoons olive or vegetable oil

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

Fillings (recipes below)

Homemade tomato sauce (recipe below)

Sift flour and salt into a large bowl. Add eggs, oil and water. Work liquids into the flour with your fingers to make a stiff dough. Knead dough for 10 minutes until smooth and soft as bread dough. (Do not add additional flour.) Wrap dough in plastic wrap; let stand 15 minutes. Cut dough in quarters; keep dough you are not working with wrapped in plastic, or it will dry out. Using a rolling pin, roll out dough, one quarter at a time on a wooden board (Do not use additional flour), roll to a 12-by-4 1/2-inch rectangle. Repeat with remaining quarters of dough. Cut into squares using a pastry wheel, or round, as for pierogi; shape and fill with your favorite filling, pinching edges of dough around each ravioli.

Bring water to boil in large pot; add a little salt and 1 tablespoon oil. Boil ravioli 10-12 minutes. Remove with slotted spoon to heated serving dish. Top with half the homemade tomato sauce and half Parmesan cheese. Repeat with remaining sauce and cheese. Yield: Approximately 4 dozen ravioli.

Ricotta filling: Combine 1 cup of ricotta or cream-style cottage cheese and 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan in a small bowl. Stir in 1 beaten egg and 2 tablespoons chopped parsley. Chill until you are ready to use. Follow boiling instructions above.

Spinach filling: In a large bowl, blend 1 cup finely chopped cooked spinach, 1 cup Ricotta cheese (drained), 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, 2 tablespoons bread crumbs, 1 egg (beaten), 1 teaspoon salt and dash of pepper. Place 1 tablespoon of the filling in each square. Follow boiling instructions above.

Homemade tomato sauce: Sauté 1 cup chopped onion, and 1 minced garlic clove in 1/4 cup of olive oil until soft in large saucepan. Stir in large can (2 pounds, 3 ounces) Italian plum tomatoes; 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste; 2 teaspoons crumbled leaf basil; 1 teaspoon salt; dash of sugar and 1 cup water. Heat to bubbling; reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, 45 minutes or until sauce has thickened, stirring frequently. Yield: about 5 cups.

SCALLOPED SALMON

1/2 cup chicken broth

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1/2 cup milk

2 tablespoons parsley flakes

2 teaspoons instant minced onion

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

Dash salt and pepper

1 (16-ounce) can salmon, drained, skinned, bones removed and flaked

2 cups herb-seasoned stuffing croutons

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Vegetable sauce (recipe follows)

Combine chicken broth, eggs, milk, parsley, onion, dry mustard, salt and pepper. Stir in salmon, croutons and cheese. Turn into a 9-inch plate and bake, uncovered, at 350º for 35 to 40 minutes. Serve with Vegetable Sauce: Blend 2 tablespoons melted butter or margarine, 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, 1/4 teaspoon salt and dash of pepper. Add 1 cup milk; cook until bubbly. Cook 2 minutes more. Stir in 1 cup cooked peas; heat through. Yield: 4 to 5 servings.

BAKED GREEN TOMATOES

15 large green tomatoes

Dash of salt

Dash of black pepper

2 cups brown sugar

3 cups coarse chopped (white or whole wheat) cracker crumbs

2 sticks butter

Vegetable cooking spray

Cut tomatoes in 1/2 inch slices and arrange in a shallow casserole lightly sprayed with vegetable oil. Season each with salt and pepper, and spread each with a tablespoon of brown sugar. Cover with cracker crumbs and dot with butter. Bake at 350° until tender, but firm, about 20-25 minutes. Yield: approximately 10-12 servings.

BALSAMIC GLAZED CARROTS

(Can be prepared in microwave)

1 tablespoon Olive oil

3 cups whole baby carrots

1-1/2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté carrots in oil for 10 minutes, or until tender. Stir in balsamic vinegar and brown sugar, mix to coat and serve. For microwave: cook carrots in 1/2 cup water in microwave safe bowl for 5 minutes, or until tender. Add brown sugar and micro until melted; stir in balsamic vinegar. Yield: 6 servings.

PEAR AND WALNUT CAKE

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 cups firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 cup vegetable oil

3 eggs

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup water

1 teaspoon vanilla

5 ripe, firm Bartlett pears, (unpeeled), cored, and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1/2 cup chopped, toasted walnuts

Vanilla ice cream

Preheat oven to 350°. Butter and flour 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Sift first 5 ingredients into medium bowl. Using electric mixer, beat brown sugar, oil, eggs, sugar, water and vanilla in large bowl until very smooth. Blend in dry ingredients. Stir in pears and walnuts. Pour batter into prepared pan and bake until top is brown and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, about 50 to 55 minutes. Cool completely; serve with vanilla ice cream.

Yield: 12 servings.

SPICY SNACK MIX

1-1/2 teaspoon vegetable oil

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon curry powder

2-1/4 cups crispy wheat cereal squares

2/3 cup golden raisins

1/4 cup dry roasted peanuts

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat until hot. Sprinkle cinnamon, cumin and curry powder over oil, cook 1/2 minute, stirring constantly. Add cereal, raisins and peanuts; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Toss well; cool. Store in an airtight container.

Yield: 3 cups.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you. Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you.