CHICKEN AND CURRY BROWN RICE SOUP

(A favorite requested by one of our readers. Delicious.)

2 chicken breast (about 2 cups)

3 cups chicken broth

1 small onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 stalks celery, cut into 1/2-inch slices

3 carrots, cut into 1/2-inch slices

1/2 cup brown rice, uncooked

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Cook chicken breasts in 3 cups of chicken broth; simmer 40 to 45 minutes until tender. Remove skin and bones; cut chicken into small pieces and return to soup pot. Add onion, garlic, celery, carrots, uncooked rice, curry powder, salt and pepper. Bring to boil, reduce heat and simmer slowly for 45 minutes. Yield: 4 servings.

EGGPLANT AND RICE PROVENCAL

2 pounds large eggplants

4 tablespoons olive oil

3 cups finely chopped onion

1 green pepper, cored, seeded, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 bay leaf

3 tomatoes, peeled, cored and chopped

1 cup raw rice

3-3/4 cups chicken broth

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons butter

Preheat oven 375º. Trim off ends of eggplants and cut them into 1-inch cubes. Heat oil in a large skillet; add eggplant cubes. Cook over high heat, shaking the skillet occasionally. Add onion, green pepper, garlic, thyme and bay leaf, stirring constantly. Stir in tomatoes and lower heat. Simmer 5 minutes or until most of the liquid in the skillet has evaporated. (It is very important that the ingredients must be stewed until fairly thickened.) Stir in rice and chicken broth. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon mixture into a baking dish; sprinkle with cheese. Dot with butter and bake, uncovered, 30 minutes. Yield: 8 servings.

PORK CHOP CASSEROLE

4 boneless pork chops, 1 inch thick

1 teaspoon dried sage

Salt and black pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 yellow onion, sliced and rings separated

1/2 cup light sour cream

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1/2 cup canned low-sodium chicken broth

1/4 cup dry white wine

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Preheat oven to 350º. Season chops generously with sage, salt and pepper. Warm oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork chops and brown about 5 minutes on each side. Transfer to an 8x8-inch baking dish lightly coated with cooking spray or oil. Lay onion rings on top. In a small bowl, blend sour cream, mustard and flour; set aside. Add chicken broth and wine to the skillet and boil 1 minute stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Whisk in sour cream mixture and parsley. Pour over pork chops. Bake, uncovered, until bubbly, about 45 minutes. Yield: 4 servings.

SWEET ONION AND RICE BAKE

(Delicious served with pork chop casserole above.)

1/2 cup long-grain wild rice

4 cups water

3/4 teaspoon salt

3 or 4 large sweet onions, sliced and rings separated

1/2 cup canned chicken broth

1-1/2 cups grated Swiss cheese

1/4 cup milk

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Preheat oven to 350º. Boil rice in water with 1/2 teaspoon salt in large pot over high heat for 5 minutes. Drain and place rice in a 4-quart casserole dish lightly coated with cooking spray or oil. Add onions, chicken broth, cheese, milk, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper; mix well. Cover and bake until rice and onions are tender, about 1 hour. Stir in parsley. Yield: servings.

LOW-FAT CREAMY VEGGIES AND NOODLES

8 ounces mushrooms, sliced

1 zucchini, unpeeled, sliced

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 cup canned fat-free low-sodium chicken broth

1 tablespoon dry white wine (optional)

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 ounce (about 2-1/2 cups) egg noodles, cooked and drained

3 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Creamy low-fat sauce (recipe below)

Preheat oven to 375º. In a medium pan over medium heat, place mushrooms, zucchini, garlic, chicken broth, wine and seasonings. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer, covered, until vegetables are tender-crisp, about 5 minutes.

Transfer to a 2-1/2-quart casserole dish lightly coated with cooking spray or oil. Stir in cooked noodles and sauce. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake, uncovered, until bubbly, about 30 minutes.

For creamy low-fat sauce:

1/2 cup low-fat cottage cheese

4 ounces light cream cheese

1 tablespoon skim milk

3 sprigs parsley

2 green onions, including some tender green tops, chopped

To prepare sauce: Place all ingredients in a food processor or blender and process until smooth. Yield: about 1 cup.

TOMATOES WITH CHEESE TOPPING

2 tomatoes, peeled and halved

1/2 teaspoon thyme

2 tablespoons American cheese, finely grated

2 tablespoons seasoned dried bread crumbs

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Preheat oven to 375º. Place tomatoes, cut side up, in baking pan; top each half with a mixture of remaining ingredients. Bake about 20 minutes, until tomatoes are tender and cheese melts. Put baking pan under broiler for the last minute or so, just to lightly brown tops. Yield: 4 servings.

BANANA NUT ROLL

(Tip: First spread filling in baking pan, then cake batter. When baked dessert is removed from pan, filling is on top, ready to roll.)

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 (3-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 egg

3 tablespoons milk

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

4 egg yolks

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 large banana, mashed (about 1/2 cup)

1/2 cup finely chopped walnuts

4 egg whites

1/2 cup granulated sugar

Powdered sugar

Cream Cheese Frosting (recipe follows)

Chocolate-flavor syrup (optional)

Lightly grease a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Line bottom with waxed paper; grease paper. Set aside.

For Filling: Combine 8-ounce cream cheese and 1/2 cup sugar in a small mixing bowl; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Add whole egg and milk; beat until combined. Spread in the prepared pan; set aside.

For Cake: Stir together flour, baking powder and baking soda in a medium mixing bowl; set aside. Beat egg yolks and vanilla in a small mixing bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed about 5 minutes or until thick and lemon-colored. Gradually add the 1/3 cup sugar, beating until sugar is dissolved. Stir in banana and nuts. Thoroughly wash the beaters. Beat egg whites in a large mixing bowl on medium speed until soft peaks form (tips curl). Gradually add 1/2 cup sugar, beating on high speed until stiff peaks form (tips stand straight). Fold egg yolk mixture into egg whites, Sprinkle flour mixture evenly over egg mixture; fold in just until combined. Carefully spread the batter evenly over the filling in the pan. Bake at 350° for 20 to 25 minutes or until cake springs back when lightly touched. Immediately loosen the cake from sides of pan and turn out onto a towel sprinkled with powdered sugar. Carefully peel off paper. Starting with a narrow end, roll up cake using towel as a guide. (Do not roll towel into cake.) Cool completely on a wire rack. Spread top with Cream Cheese Frosting. If desired, drizzle with chocolate-flavor syrup. Yield: 10 servings.

For cream cheese frosting:

Combine half of a 3-ounce package cream cheese, softened, and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla in a small mixing bowl; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in 1 cup unsifted powdered sugar. beat in enough milk (1 to 2 tablespoons) to make a spreadable frosting. Yield: about 1/2 cup.

BUTTERSCOTCH FINGERS

2-1/3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 sticks butter or margarine, room temperature

1 cup packed dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 large egg

3/4 cup pecans, chopped

In medium bowl, sift and combine flour, baking powder and salt. In large bowl, with mixer at medium speed, beat butter and sugar until creamy, occasionally scraping bowl with rubber spatula. Beat in vanilla, then egg. Slowly add flour mixture; beat just until blended. Stir in the pecans. Shape dough into 12-inch by 3-3/4 by 1-inch brick. Wrap brick in plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 6 hours or overnight until firm enough to to slice. (If using margarine, freeze brick overnight.) Grease large cookie sheet. Preheat oven to 350. With sharp knife, cut brick crosswise into 1/8-inch-thick slices. Place slices 1-inch apart on cookie sheet and bake 12 to 14 minutes or until lightly browned around edges. Transfer cookies to wire rack to cool. Yield: 5-1/2 dozen cookies.

