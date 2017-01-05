Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Appetizers, appetizers and more appetizers. What can be more fun and fulfilling to serve to your family and guests at your holiday gatherings and festivities? Here are some of those delicious finger-foods for you to try. Enjoy.

MINI BEEF WELLINGTON HORS D’OEUVRES

3 ounces filet of beef, trimmed of

all fat, and cut into cubes

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1-1/2 ounces mushroom pate

12 pieces puff pastry (1/4 sheet) cut in 1-1/2-inch squares

1 small egg, beaten

Cut beef into 12 cubes about 1/2-inch square. Season with olive oil, salt, pepper and garlic. On each square of puff pastry, place 3/4 teaspoon mushroom pate at center. Put one cube of beef on top of pate. Pull all four corners of pastry around beef and mushrooms, forming a round shape. Pinch dough closed. (It is alright to stretch pastry slightly.) These hors d’oeuvres may be prepared ahead to this point and frozen to be baked within a week. If frozen, remove from freezer 20 minutes in advance to thaw. Heat oven to 375°. When ready to proceed, brush dough with beaten egg. Bake at once on lightly greased or parchment-lined baking sheet for 10 minutes or until pastry is puffed, golden brown. Let cool a few minutes before serving.

Note: Pastries also may be baked a few hours ahead, refrigerated and reheated for up to 10 minutes at 350° just before serving. Yield: 12 mini Beef Wellingtons.

BACON-WRAPPED SHRIMP

10 bacon strips

20 fresh basil leaves (large leaves

work best)

20 uncooked medium shrimp,

peeled and deveined

1/4 cup of your favorite

barbecue sauce

1/2 cup finely crumbled Feta cheese

Preheat oven at 375°. Prepare bacon by cutting each strip in half widthwise; set aside. Wrap one basil leaf around each shrimp. Wrap a piece of bacon around the shrimp, and secure with wooden toothpicks. Place in a foil-lined 15-by-10-by-1-inch baking pan. Bake for approximately 14 to 16 minutes or until bacon is nice and crisp. Next, brush the shrimp with barbecue sauce; sprinkle with cheese. Bake an additional 2-4 minutes until appetizers are heated thoroughly. Yield: 20 shrimp appetizers.

CHEESE TEA SANDWICHES

1/4 cup soft cream cheese

1/4 cup (1-ounce) shredded

Cheddar cheese

1/4 teaspoon prepared mustard

1/8 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Dash of red pepper (optional)

8 slices white sandwich bread

8 unpeeled cucumber slices (optional)

Combine first four ingredients, add red pepper and set cheese filling aside. Cut 2 rounds out of each bread slice with a 1-3/4-inch cookie cutter. Spread half of rounds with cheese filling; top with cucumber slices and remaining bread rounds. Place in a shallow container; cover with plastic wrap and top with damp towel. Refrigerate at least 8 hours. Yield: 8 (1-3/4-inch) sandwiches.

MEATBALL APPETIZERS WITH SWEET AND SOUR SAUCE

1 pound ground beef

1 egg, lightly beaten

2 slices bread, crusts removed

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/4 teaspoon chives

1/8 teaspoon tarragon leaves

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 stick butter

For Sweet and Sour Sauce:

1 cup water

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

1/3 cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons catsup

3 teaspoons cornstarch

1/4 cup cold water

Combine ground beef and beaten egg in large mixing bowl. Chop bread coarsely in the container of an electric blender. Soak bread in milk; squeeze dry. Combine next 5 ingredients and beef mixture; add soaked bread and mix well. Shape mixture into small balls; roll lightly in flour. Refrigerate for 20 to 30 minutes. Sauté meatballs in butter in large heavy skillet over medium heat until well browned, about 10 minutes. Yield: about 40 appetizer meatballs.

To make sweet and sour sauce: Combine first 4 ingredients in small saucepan. Cook over medium heat until mixture boils. Combine cornstarch and cold water; stir to dissolve. Slowly add cornstarch mixture to sauce, stirring constantly. Bring to a boil over medium heat; boil 1 minute. Yield: 2 cups sauce.

CHEESE-STUFFED MUSHROOMS

32 medium mushrooms

1 pound Swiss, Cheddar or Provolone

cheese, cut into 32 cubes

2 packages (8-ounces each)

refrigerated crescent rolls

1 egg

1 tablespoon water

Mustard sour cream dip (recipe below)

Remove stems from mushrooms. Place a cheese cube in each mushroom. Separate each package crescent rolls into 8 parts; halve each for a total of 32 pieces. Wrap one crescent piece around each mushroom. Beat egg and water with a fork; brush over dough. Place seam side down on small baking pan. Preheat toaster oven to 375°. Bake 15 minutes or until pastry is golden. Serve hot with Mustard Sour Cream Dip.

To make mustard sour cream dip: Combine 1 ounce sour cream, 2 tablespoons prepared mustard, 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish and freshly grated black pepper in a small bowl until well blended. Refrigerate. Yield: about 1 cup.

JEZEBEL SAUCE

(Great served over cream cheese with crackers.)

12 cup prepared horseradish

1 cup pineapple preserves

1 cup apple jelly

2 tablespoons dry mustard

Drain horseradish well by pressing between layers of paper towels. Combine horseradish and remaining ingredients; cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours. Store in refrigerator. Yield: 2-1/4 cups sauce.

KIELBASA APPETIZERS

1 (12-ounce) jar apricot preserves

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon ginger

1 pound cooked kielbasa, cut

into 1/4-inch slices

Combine all ingredients, except cooked kielbasa, in a medium saucepan. Stir well. Cook over low heat, 2 to 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Add kielbasa slices; cook slowly until thoroughly heated. Remove kielbasa; drain and reserve remaining dipping sauce. Insert a toothpick into each kielbasa and place in a serving bowl. Pour dipping sauce into another bowl and serve with kielbasa. Serve warm.

SAUSAGE STUFFED MUSHROOMS

2 packages large, fresh mushrooms

1 stick butter

2 small onions, chopped

8 to 10 links Italian sweet sausage

Plain bread crumbs

Vegetable spray

Rinse and detach stems of mushrooms; save stems. Hollow out inside of mushroom. Cut stems into small pieces. Melt butter in large skillet. Squeeze out sausage from casing. Sauté stems, onions, and sausage until browned. Remove from heat when fully cooked. Break the cooked ingredients into small pieces or process in food processor a few seconds. Add bread crumbs to mixture, just to a solid consistency. (Do not add too much bread crumbs or it will be too dry). Stuff mushrooms; place on cookie sheet sprayed with vegetable cooking spray. Bake, uncovered, at 350º for about 20 to 25 minutes. Yield: varies, depending on amount and size of mushrooms.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? Please send your email requests to helenkitchen@msn.com, and write either “Helen’s Kitchen Request” or “Helen’s Kitchen Holiday Recipe Exchange” in the subject line to make sure that I receive and promptly respond to your email.